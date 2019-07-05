Digital Trends
Cars

Lexus jumps back into the convertible segment with a topless LC

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 9
2020 lexus lc convertible arrives as a futuristic drop top proto 1
2020 lexus lc convertible arrives as a futuristic drop top proto 2
2020 lexus lc convertible arrives as a futuristic drop top proto 4
2020 lexus lc convertible arrives as a futuristic drop top proto 5
2020 lexus lc convertible arrives as a futuristic drop top proto 6
2020 lexus lc convertible arrives as a futuristic drop top proto 7
2020 lexus lc convertible arrives as a futuristic drop top proto 8
2020 lexus lc convertible arrives as a futuristic drop top proto 9
2020 lexus lc convertible arrives as a futuristic drop top proto 10

Lexus announced its intention to offer a convertible version of the LC, its range-topping coupe, by sending a camouflaged prototype to the annual Goodwood Festival of Speed taking place in England. The venue is certainly fitting: It’s a celebration of all things quick and extravagant. While the QR code-inspired camouflage mostly hides the drop-top’s overall lines, we can immediately tell it looks a lot like the LC Convertible concept unveiled during the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.

The topless LC hasn’t changed much in its transition from a design study to a close-to-production prototype. It’s as futuristically-styled as its hardtop sibling, it looks like a street-legal concept car, and losing its top hasn’t drastically altered its low-slung stance. The interior receives a digital, driver-configurable instrument cluster, and an infotainment system controlled via a touchpad mounted on the center console.

One of the details that remain under wraps is the LC’s top. Lexus could make the model with a power-retractable hard top, like the SC that went out of production in 2010, or with a power-retractable soft top, like the BMW 8 Series Convertible, one of its closest rivals. We’re betting Lexus took the cloth route due to weight, cost, and packaging reasons, but we won’t know for sure until the LC stops running around topless.

Similarly, Lexus hasn’t announced technical specifications yet. Because it’s based on the LC coupe, which Digital Trends called a GT car for rock stars, it’s reasonable to assume it will be offered with two very different powertrains. The 500 nameplate will denote a 5.0-liter V8 engine tuned to send 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission. 500h-badged models will feature a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain made up of a 3.5-liter V6 and two electric motors. The system’s total output checks in at 472 hp.

The Lexus LC Convertible shown at Goodwood looks like it’s ready for production. We expect to see it without the flashy camouflage this fall during the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, and it will join the hardtop model in the firm’s American showrooms in time for the 2020 model year. Pricing information hasn’t been released yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see it land with a base price in the vicinity of $100,000.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best diesel cars for 2019
Up Next

Sony aims shrink ray at noise-canceling headphones with its WF-1000XM3 earbuds
wandrd duo daypack kickstarter kdl 3879
Photography

With endless zippers, Wandrd Duo may be the organized photographer’s dream bag

Can't decide between a side-access and top-access bag? The Wandrd Dup Daypack has both — and then some — using a unique system of endless zippers. The bag is designed to easily convert from stashing photo gear to everyday items.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best tablets for small businesses samsung galaxy tab s4 review 22 1500x1000
Mobile

Boost your company's productivity with the best tablets for small businesses

Tablets and convertible laptops are increasingly popular with small companies. The ability to carry a lightweight tablet to and from the office and hook it up to a keyboard or even a monitor, gives entrepreneurs the flexibility they seek.
Posted By Jackie Dove
2020 mini cooper countryman clubman lineup pricing john works
Cars

Looking to buy a Mini Cooper? It’s about to get more expensive

The 2020 Mini Cooper lineup will see a price hike on every model. Notable changes include more powerful engines for the John Cooper Works variants of the Clubman and Countryman, and a new driver-aid package.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bentley exp 100 gt zero emission concept car teaser
Cars

Bentley will celebrate its 100th birthday with a zero-emission concept car

Bentley will celebrate its 100th birthday on July 10 with the unveiling of a new concept car. The Bentley EXP 100 GT will have a zero-emission powertrain, likely previewing an upcoming production model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla sold a lot more Model 3’s than anyone expected in latest quarter

Tesla Motors has set two new records during the second quarter of 2019. With the reporting of the company's sales figures today, it was disclosed that Tesla achieved production of 87,048 vehicles, and deliveries of 95,200 vehicles. Both of…
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
volkswagen type 20 concept electric microbus
Cars

Volkswagen Type 20 concept wraps modern tech in a classic shape

The Volkswagen Type 20 concept is a classic 1962 Microbus updated with features like an electric powertrain, facial recognition, and an infotainment system. It was built to celebrate the expansion of VW Silicon Valley research center.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 bmw x6 suv coupe
Cars

BMW continues to define the concept of style over substance with the 2020 X6

The 2020 BMW X6 aims to be the best at the SUV coupe concept it invented. The third-generation X6 features more muscular styling, more powerful engines, and several new tech features.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
waymo taxi
Cars

Robo-taxis take another step toward commercial use in California

Waymo is now permitted to take passengers in its self-driving cars in California as the company takes another step toward rolling out a robo-taxi service similar to the limited service it already offers in neighboring Arizona.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Land Rover Defender teaser
Cars

M, L, and XL: Land Rover plans to build a Defender to suit every off-roader

Land Rover is giving the Defender a full reboot. The original SUV was a rugged machine built to go anywhere. Its replacement will tick those boxes too, but it will add a dose of technology and luxury.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Cars

Hyundai claims its new CVVD engine will boost gas mileage and performance

Hyundai is launching a new technology called continuously variable valve duration (CVVD) for gasoline engines. The automaker claims it will improve both fuel economy and performance.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
mclaren 720s ride on electrifies the kiddy car segment small 11064 mclaren720sride
Cars

This electric mini McLaren will ensure your kid has a cooler ride than you

McLaren is returning to the kiddy car segment with an electric, scaled-down version of the 720S. Developed for toddlers, the Ride-On toy is powered by an electric motor, but it growls like the real thing thanks to a sound synthesizer.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Porsche Mission E
Cars

Porsche Taycan battery pack has foot garages to make the car hug the road better

The Porsche Taycan electric car has indentations in its battery pack called foot garages. They're designed to move rear-seat passengers closer to the floor in order to lower the car's center of gravity.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid review
Product Review

The plug-in hybrid Bentley Bentayga is not as crazy as you think

The 2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid is the storied British automaker’s first production electrified vehicle. Can this massive SUV balance efficiency with traditional Bentley luxury and performance?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Lyft Aptiv ride experience
Cars

Lyft reveals how it intends to help in the event of a major disaster

Joining the likes of Airbnb, Facebook, and others, Lyft has revealed how it intends to use its ridesharing operation to assist relief efforts in urban areas hit by a natural disaster.
Posted By Trevor Mogg