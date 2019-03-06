Digital Trends
Cars

Born a grown-up, Mazda’s elegant CX-30 crossover fills a narrow niche

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 5
2019 Mazda CX-30
2019 Mazda CX-30
2019 Mazda CX-30
2019 Mazda CX-30
2019 Mazda CX-30

Car buyers love crossovers, and the automotive industry’s brightest minds agree the conventional, four-door sedan will never shine again. That’s why we weren’t surprised to see Mazda introduce a new high-riding model named CX-30 that fills the small amount of space that separates the existing CX-3 and CX-5. The Japanese company’s newest crossover made its debut during the 2019 Geneva Auto Show.

The materials and the technology found in the cabin reflect Mazda’s upmarket push. The CX-30’s list of options includes a driver monitoring system that detects fatigue by using a camera and an infrared LED to monitor how wide the driver’s eyes are open at any given time, the number of times he or she blinks, and the face’s angle. It emits audible and visual warnings if it detects the driver is falling asleep. Semi-autonomous technology that assists the driver in a traffic jam is also offered at an extra cost. Both features trickled down from bigger, more expensive cars.

The dashboard is dominated by an 8.8-inch screen which displays the infotainment system. Don’t poke it; it’s controlled by a knob located behind the gear selector on the center console.

1 of 7
2019 Mazda CX-30
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
2019 Mazda CX-30
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
2019 Mazda CX-30
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
2019 Mazda CX-30
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
2019 Mazda CX-30
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
2019 Mazda CX-30
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends
2019 Mazda CX-30
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends

Viewed from the outside, the CX-30 immediately stands out as a member of the Mazda family with an elegant, upscale design that borrows many cues (including a shield-shaped grille) from the recently introduced 2019 Mazda3. Sculpted flanks reduce visual mass, while ever-popular plastic cladding adds a rugged touch to the design.

While Mazda hasn’t released technical specifications for the American market, or even confirmed that an American-spec variant is in the works, it noted the CX-30 was developed to offer a variety of four-cylinder engines. One is a 2.0-liter unit equipped with cylinder-deactivation technology that turns the four into a two-cylinder under light load conditions, like when cruising on the highway, to save fuel. The company’s futuristic SkyActiv-X engine also fits in the CX-30. Both units receive a hybrid boost to increase fuel economy and performance. Front-wheel drive is the default configuration, and all-wheel drive is offered at an extra cost.

Mazda will release additional information about the CX-30, including pricing and information, before the end of 2019. Since it slots between the CX-3 and the CX-5, we expect pricing will start in the vicinity of $22,000.

Don't Miss

Harley-Davidson drops LiveWire electric motorcycle's range, speed, charging time
Up Next

FuboTV set to stream some NCAA tournament games live in 4K HDR
volkswagen offers two cool scooter designs for zipping around town die neuen studien streetmate li und cityskater re
Outdoors

Volkswagen offers a pair of cool scooter designs for zipping around town

Volkswagen has unveiled a pair of nifty scooter concepts for zipping around town. The sleeker Cityskater can reach speeds of 12 mph and has a range of 9 miles, while the heftier Streetmate can hit 28 mph and go for 21 miles.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
cortica renesas autonomous ai self learning vehicles perception mob
Cars

Could unsupervised A.I. enable autonomous cars to learn as they go?

Cortica embedded its "Autonomous A.I." solution on the Renesas system-on-chip (SoC) for self-driving cars. Autonomous A.I. uses "unsupervised learning" to enable vehicles to make predictions based on visual data.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Alfa Romeo Tonale concept
Cars

Alfa Romeo Tonale concept is a plug-in hybrid, Italian style

Debuting at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Alfa Romeo Tonale concept previews an upcoming plug-in hybrid crossover from the Italian automaker. It will be Alfa's first-ever plug-in hybrid model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Harley-Davidson LiveWire live
Cars

Harley-Davidson LiveWire has better range, acceleration stats than first thought

Harley-Davidson traveled to the Geneva International Motor Show to release additional specifications about the LiveWire, its first electric model. The LiveWire has an urban range of up to 140 miles and takes 3.0 seconds from zero to 60 mph.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Karma Automotive 2019 Shanghai Auto Show teaser
Cars

Karma Automotive continues clawing back from the brink with three new cars

Karma Automotive will bring three new cars to the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show, including a long overdue redesigned version of its Revero plug-in hybrid and an all-electric concept car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Subaru Viziv concept
Cars

Subaru takes the wraps off its latest concept car at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

The Subaru Viziv Adrenaline is the seventh member of the Japanese automaker's family of Viziv concept cars. It debuted at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, with design features that will influence future Subaru models.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volkswagen T Roc R
Cars

Volkswagen’s hot-rodded T-Roc R is ready to shred its tires to confetti

Volkswagen has released a hot-rodded SUV named T-Roc R. Based on the T-Roc, a sub-Tiguan model sold in Europe, it receives a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine borrowed from the Golf R and tuned to make 300 horsepower.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Honda E Prototype
Cars

The Honda E Prototype is the electric car Apple should have come out with

Honda will travel to the 2019 Geneva Auto Show to unveil a close-to-production prototype that previews an adorable, city-friendly electric car. The E Prototype will offer about 124 miles of range, and its interior is a tech lover's dream…
Posted By Ronan Glon
watch volvo test its full size driverless bus in singapore autonomous
Cars

Volvo goes big, puts autonomous driving tech into a full-size bus

Forget self-driving cars, and even self-driving shuttles. Volvo put its autonomous vehicle technology into a full-size electric bus and has been testing it in Singapore. Check out the video to see it in action.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Audi Q4 E-Tron concept
Cars

Audi’s Q4 E-Tron concept previews an electrifying, city-wise SUV

Audi has released more details about its Q4 E-Tron concept. Scheduled to make its debut at the 2019 Geneva Auto Show, the design study takes the form of an electric SUV with a muscular design and a tech-filled interior.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Jeep Renegade PHEV
Cars

Jeep’s smallest SUVs go the plug-in hybrid route for more efficient off-roading

The Jeep Renegade and Compass get plug-in hybrid powertrains for the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Jeep claims this will not only improve gas mileage, but also make the pint-sized SUVs perform better off-road.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Mitsubishi Engelberg concept
Cars

Out of gas? Mitsubishi’s Engelberg Tourer concept can recharge with solar panels

The Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer concept is a plug-in hybrid that comes with a set of solar panels for recharging its onboard battery pack. It can also serve as an emergency energy source during power outages.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
goodyear aero tire flying cars
Emerging Tech

Goodyear’s new Aero tire is built with flying cars in mind

Goodyear's Aero tire might be the solution to building flying cars that can seamlessly transition from the ground to the air, adapt your car to road conditions, and alert the cars behind you if the roads are bad.
Posted By Ed Oswald
2019 Nissan IMQ concept
Cars

The Nissan IMQ concept can spawn a virtual passenger to keep you company

Nissan traveled to the 2019 Geneva Auto Show to unveil a concept car named IMQ. It's a high-tech hybrid with a Hot Wheels-like design, and clever driver-assistance features. It can also spawn a virtual passengers to keep motorists company.
Posted By Ronan Glon