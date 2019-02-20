Digital Trends
Cars

Mercedes lets the sun shine in one last time with SLC Final Edition convertible

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 10
2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition
2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition
2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition
2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition
2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition
2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition
2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition
2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition
2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition
2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition

The Mercedes-Benz SLC sports car is no more. The SLC, which launched in 1996 as the SLK and has remained in production through three generations, will bow out as a 2020 model. To commemorate the occasion, Mercedes is launching a Final Edition model that will arrive in United States showrooms next year.

The Final Edition treatment will be applied to both versions of the SLC: The base SLC300, and the sportier Mercedes-AMG SLC43. Both versions get special trim elements, 18-inch wheels, and model-specific paint colors of Selenite Gray and bright Sun Yellow. If Mercedes made the latter color more widely available, maybe it wouldn’t have to discontinue the car.

Mercedes did not mention any mechanical changes. The SLC300 uses a 2.0-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. The AMG SLC43 has a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6, good for 385 hp and 384 lb-ft. Both versions use a nine-speed automatic transmission with rear-wheel drive. Zero-to-60 mph times are 5.8 seconds for the SLC300, and 4.6 seconds for the AMG SLC43, according to Mercedes. The top speed of both versions is 155 mph.

The SLC’s lineage dates back over 20 years. The success of the Mazda Miata led to a boom in small roadsters in the 1990s. Aiming to capitalize on that trend, Mercedes launched the SLK in 1996, complete with a retractable hardtop that offered the convenience and security of a coupe with the fun of a convertible.

However, as the car’s popularity dwindled, Mercedes let it wither on the vine. The current generation, code-named R172, dates back to 2011. That makes it pretty old by industry standards. Granted, Mercedes did introduce some updates in 2016, along with a name change from SLK to SLC to conform with the automaker’s new naming scheme.

Mercedes’ German rivals have had more success with their small sports cars. The BMW Z4, which once looked like it was not long for this world, was recently redesigned and twinned with the Toyota Supra. The Audi TT is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The current-generation TT introduced Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital display, proving that the TT is still a vital part of the automaker’s lineup.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition arrives in U.S. showrooms next year. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Watch a modified Audi e-tron electric SUV drive straight up a ski slope
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
rivian rj scaringe interview r1t parked
Cars

Amazon plugs in with $700 million investment in electric pickup company Rivian

Amazon invested $700 million for a minority stake in U.S. all-electric truck maker Rivian, according to a joint release. The announcement follows a Reuters report that GM and Amazon might invest $1 billion to $2 billion in the company.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 ram 1500 classic warlockspecial edition warlock 1
Cars

2019 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock special edition: Badass style without the whoop

If you like the looks of blacked-out badass trucks without the cost of a desert racer, FCA announced the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock, a special edition pickup that focuses on appearance with only a touch of additional off-road capability.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
Product Review

Mercedes-Benz updates the timeless G-wagen for the modern world

For decades, the G-Class has been an outlier in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio, a body-on-frame brute with the soul – and driving manners – of an off-road pickup. With the all-new G550, Mercedes seeks to smooth out some of the rough edges.
Posted By Bradley Iger
2020 GMC Acadia Denali
Cars

2020 GMC Acadia toughens up on the outside, gets smarter on the inside

The 2020 GMC Acadia crossover gets styling updates and a more rugged AT4 trim level. Under the skin, the Acadia sports a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a wider array of tech features.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Nissan Opus trailer
Cars

Nissan is using old Leaf batteries to power and connect off-the-grid campers

Nissan has teamed up with trailer manufacturer Opus to design a mobile, weatherproof power pack built with battery cells sourced from the first-generation Leaf. Called Roam, the pack stores enough electricity to power a camper for up to a…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Alfa Romeo C38 Formula One car
Cars

Alfa Romeo’s latest Ferrari-powered F1 race car is ready to hit the track

Alfa Romeo is doubling down on Formula One racing after a decades-long hiatus. Now essentially a support team for Ferrari, its 2019 driver lineup includes a former world champion and a potential future star.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
teaching self driving cars to predict pedestrian movement autonomous detect pedestrians
Cars

Researchers teach self-driving cars to predict pedestrians’ next moves

University of Michigan researchers are developing a system that teaches self-driving cars to predict pedestrian movement. Humans don't always act in their own best self-interest, so autonomous cars will need to practice protective driving.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Subaru VIZIV Adrenaline concept teaser
Cars

Subaru’s latest VIZIV concept car is pumped full of adrenaline

The Subaru VIZIV Adrenaline is the seventh member of the Japanese automaker's family of VIZIV concept cars. It debuts at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, but for now, all we're getting is a shadowy teaser image.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Audi GLOSA
Cars

Audi is advancing the tech that teaches cars to talk to traffic lights

Audi is teaching its cars the language of traffic lights. The company developed technology that tells motorists what speed they should drive at in order to catch as many green lights as possible.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace
Cars

Waymo rules and Apple trails in California self-driving car benchmarks

California's DMV releases annual reports of self-driving car disengagements on public roads. In the most recent reports. Waymo had the best performance, GM Cruise came in second, and Apple's self-driving program was in last place.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Audi e-tron ski slope
Cars

Watch a modified Audi e-tron electric SUV drive straight up a ski slope

A modified Audi e-tron climbed up an 85-percent gradient on an Austrian ski slope in a tribute to a classic Audi commercial. The vehicle used for the stunt sported an extra electric motor and spiked tires.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
frankfurt-alfa-romeo-giulia-2
Cars

Mamma mia! Alfa Romeo will unveil a new model at the Geneva Auto Show

Alfa Romeo told Digital Trends it will unveil a new model at the 2019 Geneva Auto Show. It stopped short of revealing what it has in store, but rumors claim it will be a crossover positioned below the Stelvio.
Posted By Ronan Glon
citroens ami one concept car is as cute it compact copyright maison vignaux continental productions
Cars

Citroën says you could drive its tiny Ami One electric car without a license

Citroën's Ami One concept car is an electric vehicle that's as cute as it is compact. The miniature motor only has a top speed of 28 mph, so the French automaker imagines it as a shareable runaround for short drives.
Posted By Trevor Mogg