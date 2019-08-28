Previous Next 1 of 4

The Porsche Macan Turbo is making a triumphant return for the 2020 model year. The flagship variant of the company’s smallest SUV surfs the downsizing wave sweeping across the automotive industry without forgetting about its mission to deliver performance, and it benefits from the excellent infotainment technology already found in its tamer siblings.

The Turbo is the third member of the updated Macan range, after the base model and the mid-level Macan S. The electric, second-generation model won’t arrive until the early 2020s. The Turbo stands out from the cheaper, less powerful models with a model-specific front end characterized large air intakes, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a bigger roof-mounted spoiler. White brake calipers denote the presence of high-tech brakes designed to generate far less dust.

Step inside, and you’ll notice a 10.9-inch touchscreen replaces the 7.2-inch unit found in the previous Macan Turbo. The screen and the software packed inside it are identical to the technology offered in the existing Macan and Macan S variants, which is a good thing. Digital Trends tried Porsche’s operating system in 2018 and concluded it’s one of the better infotainment systems in the segment. It contains a wealth of information, but it’s surprisingly straight-forward to navigate. Apple CarPlay compatibility is available, but Porsche continues to resist Android Auto.

Befitting of its flagship status, the Macan Turbo comes standard with a 14-speaker, 665-watt sound system developed by Bose. It also offers a Wi-Fi hotspot, though motorists will need a data plan to use it, and all versions of the Macan are optionally available with a Qi wireless smartphone charger for the 2020 model year.

The Macan Turbo’s clamshell hood hides a twin-turbocharged, 2.9-liter V6 engine that delivers 434 horsepower between 5,700 and 6,600 rpm and 405 pound-feet of torque from 1,800 to 5,600 rpm. The six-cylinder is bolted to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission that transfers its power to the four wheels. Porsche quotes a 4.3-second sprint from zero to 60 mph, though the optional Sport Chrono package lowers that time to 4.1 seconds.

The 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo is on sale now across the United States, and pricing starts at $83,600 before a mandatory $1,350 destination charge elbows its way onto the invoice. The first deliveries are scheduled for late 2019.

