If you’re eager to live out a Fast and Furious fantasy, but didn’t have the cash or the luck to claim one of the first new Toyota Supras, at least you can build your dream sports car virtually. The online configurator for the 2020 Toyota GR Supra is now live. Dayglo orange paint and nitrous-oxide systems aren’t on the options list, however.

Toyota doesn’t offer much choice, actually. You can spec Launch Edition, 3.0, and 3.0 Premium trim levels, play with interior and exterior colors, and add a driver-assist package, but that’s about it. Base 3.0 models can also be upgraded with navigation and a JBL audio system, which are standard on higher trim levels. Some accessories are available, but not any of the cool Toyota Racing Development (TRD) bits previous teased by Toyota. For now, the only options are more practical items like a cargo net and a device-charging kit.

The 2020 Supra — code-named A90 — shares its basic platform with the BMW Z4. The only available engine is the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six from the top M40i version of the BMW. However, while that engine is rated at 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque in the Z4, it only makes a claimed 335 hp and 365 lb-ft in the Supra. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Despite howls of protest from enthusiasts, Toyota doesn’t offer a manual transmission. BMW doesn’t offer a manual on the Z4, either.

Lack of a manual transmission aside, the 2020 Supra is still the real deal. It can do zero to 60 mph in 4.1 seconds, according to Toyota, with an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. It sports an electronic rear differential to help put power to the pavement efficiently, as well as a perfect 50/50 front/rear weight distribution, according to Toyota.

Pricing for the 2020 Toyota Supra starts $50,920 for the base 3.0 trim level. The 3.0 Premium starts at $54,920, while the Launch Edition starts at $56,180. For reference, the BMW Z4 starts at around $50,000 with a four-cylinder engine, and around $65,000 for the M40i version with the same inline-six as the Supra. If you don’t have that much cash lying around, at least you can configure your ideal Supra at Toyota’s website.