Is Ferrari joining its competitors by caving in to the SUV craze?

Why it matters to you Purists will howl for nights on end, but a Ferrari off-roader promises to inject a healthy dose of performance in the SUV segment.

Last year, Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne said someone would have to shoot him before he’d approve the development of a SUV with a yellow Prancing Horse emblem on the hood. We hope the famously outspoken executive wasn’t involved in a hunting accident, because a recent rumor claims the storied brand has just started developing its very first off-roader.

The model is called F16X internally, according to British magazine Car. Fear not; the company’s nameplates have gotten weird in recent times, but the code name won’t make the jump from development to production. The all-terrain model will debut as part of a two-pronged approach to replacing the GTC4Lusso, which is currently the company’s only four-seater model.

Sources familiar with the project say Ferrari isn’t developing a tall, boxy model in the vein of the emblematic Mercedes-Benz G-Class or Land Rover’s Range Rover. Instead, it will fall in line with the company’s instantly recognizable design language by adopting elongated headlights and egg-crate grille. Beyond the front end, it will receive a fast-sloping roof line reminiscent of a fastback. It will feature four doors and a large hatch out back, another first for the Italian brand. Car reports the model will stand out with suicide rear doors that will provide unobstructed access to the rear seats.

Lightweight materials like aluminum will keep weight in check; it’s a Ferrari, after all, so it needs to offer extremely dynamic handling. Anything less would be sacrilege. In lieu of a V12, the model will launch with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine mounted up front. A gasoline-electric plug-in hybrid drivetrain will join the lineup a little later in the production run. All-wheel drive will come standard regardless of what’s under the long hood.

Ferrari’s first SUV is tentatively scheduled to go on sale in 2021. Pricing will start at about 300,000 euros, which represents about $342,000 at the current conversion rate. That’s a big chunk of cash, but the soft-roader will help Ferrari double its annual sales to 16,000 units, a figure that ought to keep investors happy now that Ferrari is independent and listed on the stock market.

When it lands, it will have to fend off competition from the Lamborghini Urus — which will debut in December at the company’s Italian headquarters — and the Aston Martin DBX. Rolls-Royce is well into the development of its own SUV, so the segment is going to get really crowded, really fast.