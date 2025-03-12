2025 BMW X5 xDrive50e review: Sporty and sleek plug-in hybrid MSRP $73,800.00 Score Details “The BMW X5 xDrive50e is an excellent-performing vehicle, striking a great balance between power and refinement.” Pros Powerful performance

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, or PHEVs, have gotten a lot more popular over the past few years, and these days, there are plenty of mid-size plug-in hybrid SUVs, especially for those looking for luxury. It makes sense. PHEVs allow drivers to drive around town on only electric power, while still keeping a traditional gas powertrain for better performance and more convenience. The 2025 BMW X5 is one such mid-size plug-in hybrid SUV — and while it’s not necessarily for everyone, it has a whole lot going for it.

The 2025 model actually gets some handy upgrades too. Notably, it has a higher electric range, while keeping that stunning performance that has made the X5 such a great vehicle in its price range. But in this price range, it also has renewed competition. Does it do enough to truly stand out?

Design

The 2025 BMW X5 xDrive50e maintains the handsome and refined look that BMW is known for, blending modern design elements with a sleek, angular build. The front end features BMW’s signature kidney grille, flanked by slanted headlights that give the SUV an aggressive look. Black highlights are incorporated throughout the exterior, though on our test vehicle—finished in Carbon Black Metallic—they blend in, giving the vehicle a stealthy look. I like the look of the black highlights on a blue paint, though I’ve only seen it in images online, and not in person.

From the side, the X5 strikes a balance between sharp edges and subtle curves, with a slightly sloped roofline that helps give the vehicle a sportier feel. The car measures 197 inches in length, 79 inches in width, and 70 inches in height, putting it firmly in mid-size SUV territory.

Our test model came equipped with the M Sport Package Pro, which adds some performance-inspired touches to the exterior. This includes 21-inch M Y-Spoke wheels, an illuminated kidney grille that adds a futuristic touch, and red brake calipers, which look great against the darker color. These upgrades aren’t really necessary, especially considering their price, but they do add an extra layer of style for those willing to spend the cash.

Interior and tech

Step inside the BMW X5 xDrive50e, and the very-BMW luxury feel continues. The brown stitched leather upholstery feels high-end and comfortable, and the rest of the cabin is premium and well-built.

The X5 xDrive50e is spacious too, offering ample room for both front and rear passengers. Unlike some competitors, the X5 is strictly a two-row SUV, which means that while you’ll only fit five people in the car, at least those five people will have plenty of room. Cargo space is generous as well — 33.1 cubic feet with the second row up, and 71.2 cubic feet when folded down. That’s more than enough for luggage, groceries, or even some bulkier items when needed. I had no problem fitting a larger stroller, a few bags of groceries, and more, all with the second-row seats up.

The tech in the vehicle is pretty much to be expected. On the dashboard can be found a curved 14.9-inch infotainment display, accompanied by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, both of which look reasonably sharp and bright. The system supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto through wireless connections, which is handy given the fact that you’ll likely want to avoid using the built-in software. That software is BMW’s iDrive 8.5 platform, which is fine, but a little confusing overall. You’ll get used to it though, and if you want, you can see CarPlay or Android Auto information in a widget on the home screen, making it easier for users who prefer their phone’s interface but still want to access BMW’s native features.

Range and charging

The BMW X5 xDrive50e can drive up to 38 miles on electric power alone, which is solid but not mind-blowing. If you’ve got a short commute, that should be enough to get you through the day without using any gas. But if you’re driving more than 19 miles each way, you’ll probably dip into the gas engine before making it home. Of course, once the battery runs out, the X5 xDrive50e works just fine as a regular hybrid, but to get the most out of it, you’ll need to keep it charged regularly.

Like any PHEV, the X5 xDrive50e is really only worth considering if you can plug in at home or at work. The fact is that the lower electric range means that you’ll need to charge the vehicle quite a bit, especially if your goal is to use it in electric-only mode as often as possible. Stopping at public charging stations every day would be a hassle, making at-home charging the best option.

Charging itself is pretty straightforward—plugging into a Level 2 charger will get you a full battery in about 3-4 hours. It’s not lightning-fast, but it’s totally reasonable for overnight charging at home or topping up at work. Unlike a fully electric car, you won’t be relying on fast chargers to keep going, which makes having a good charging routine even more important if you want to maximize the benefits of the plug-in hybrid system.

Driving experience

The BMW X5 xDrive50e is an excellent-performing vehicle, striking a great balance between power and refinement. The 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, paired with the electric motor, delivers an impressive 483 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, making acceleration feel quick and responsive. That said, when you’re driving in EV mode, the gas engine does take a second or two to kick in when you need extra power. It’s not a huge deal, but it’s something to keep in mind if you’re expecting instant response at all times.

Steering is mostly responsive and precise, giving you a solid connection to the road without feeling overly stiff. Perhaps one of the biggest differences compared to non-PHEV X5 models is the lack of rear-wheel steering. It’s not a dealbreaker, but it would have been nice to have, especially for making tighter turns and improving agility in city driving. Still, overall, the X5 xDrive50e delivers an engaging and comfortable ride that makes it a solid choice for anyone looking for a luxury SUV with real driving chops.

How DT would configure this car

For those looking for a luxury mid-size SUV with plug-in hybrid capability, the BMW X5 xDrive50e is an excellent option. It delivers a great balance of power, efficiency, and comfort, making it a compelling choice for anyone who wants the benefits of electric driving without fully committing to an EV. The spacious cabin ensures that both front and rear passengers have plenty of room to stretch out, and the high-end materials throughout the interior make it feel like a premium vehicle.

In terms of configuration, there’s really no need to splurge on the M Sport additions unless you’re specifically after the sportier aesthetic. The standard setup offers more than enough performance and luxury, and skipping the extra styling packages won’t take away from the overall experience.