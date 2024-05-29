The 2025 Cadillac Optiq will be the General Motors luxury brand’s entry-level EV when it starts production late this fall. But it won’t have entry-level specs.

After unveiling the Optiq in November 2023, Cadillac is now filling in some of the blanks on this electric crossover SUV’s spec sheet. We now know that the Optiq will feature a standard dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain tuned for 300 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, along with an 85-kilowatt-hour battery pack providing an estimated range of over 300 miles. Like other GM EVs, the Optiq will be capable of one-pedal driving, with regenerative braking adjustable via a steering wheel paddle.

When the battery is depleted, the Optiq will be able to recover 79 miles of range in 10 minutes via DC fast charging, according to Cadillac. Via a dedicated Level 2 AC home charging station, the Optiq is also able to charge at 11.5 kilowatts or 19.2 kW, recovering 33 miles of range per hour of charging or 55 miles per hour, respectively.

An infotainment system with a 33-inch dashboard display and built-in Google functionality will be available as well. The Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist system previously seen in other Cadillac models and a 19-speaker AKG audio system with Dolby Atmos are standard. The interior also uses some sustainable materials, including yarn made from 100% recycled material and a wood veneer made from tulip wood and recycled newspaper. The latter can’t look any worse than the hilariously fake “wood” that was once a staple of Cadillac dashboards.

At 190 inches long, 84 inches wide, and 65 inches tall, the five-seat Optiq is close in size to a Tesla Model Y, albeit three inches longer. Its 116-inch wheelbase is also 2.2 inches longer than the Tesla’s, yet the Model Y has an additional 2.7 inches of rear legroom and 0.2 of an inch of front legroom. The Model Y also has slightly more headroom in both rows, and more cargo space as well. Cadillac quotes 26 cubic feet with the rear seats up and 57 cubic feet with the rear seats folded, compared to 30.2 cubic feet and 72.1 cubic feet with the rear seats up or down, respectively, for the Tesla (which also has a frunk).

Cadillac is emphasizing style and build quality more than practicality, though. The Optiq features a downsized version of the styling from the handsome Cadillac Lyriq, with a large grille that incorporates lighting elements and an etched pattern in the glass of the rear-quarter window.

The Optiq will be sold in Luxury and Sport grades, with a $54,000 base price. That puts this entry-level model closer than expected to the Lyriq, which for the 2024 model year starts at $58,590 with 314 miles of range, albeit with rear-wheel drive. Granted, the Optiq will still look cheap compared to Cadillac’s next two EVs, the opulent Celestiq sedan and the Escalade IQ. The Vistiq three-row crossover is scheduled to follow as a 2026 model.

