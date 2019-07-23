Cars

Acronis helps Formula E teams protect potentially race-winning data

Stephen Edelstein
By

acronis cybersecurity for formula e electric race cars swiss prixLike everyday road cars, race cars rely on software. The storied bond between driver and machine has been augmented with quite a lot of code. Race teams also log massive amounts of data in order to monitor the health of their cars and improve performance. All of that data needs to be protected, which is where Acronis comes in.

It’s a hot July day in New York City’s Brooklyn borough. Formula E electric race cars are being prepped to go out on track for a practice session. When they come back, it’ll be time to pull data from them. Acronis provides different services, such as security, data backup, ransomware protection, and disaster recovery to businesses. But it was also in the garages of three of the teams racing in the Big Apple — Nio, Venturi, and DS Techeetah. Acronis claims its software helps Formula E teams protect their data, as well as analyze it.

Data analysis is an important part of any team’s strategy. Engineers search data for ways to tweak a car for better performance, diagnose issues, or coach drivers into getting the most out of the car. In Formula E, sensors monitor everything from the position of the throttle and brake pedals to the temperature of the battery pack. Teams fit cars with up to 150 sensors for testing, although that number is reduced to around 50 or 60 sensors for actual races, according to an Acronis blog post.

Unlike in some other forms of racing, Formula E doesn’t allow teams to stream telemetry in real time from the car as it’s going around the track. Instead, data is recorded in an onboard logger, and downloaded when the car returns to the garage. Each of the Nio team’s two cars generates 200 Mb of data in the pre-race qualifying session, and 1 Gb during the race itself, according to Acronis. Formula E rules also restrict the number of people allowed to comb through the data. To keep costs down, teams are only allowed to have 20 people actively working on the cars. Nio (which also sells electric road cars in China) assigns five engineers to each car, according to Acronis.

Formula E race cars go through a lot of abuse, which can lead to malfunctioning sensors. That could leave a team unable to monitor a critical aspect of a car, or wasting time with bad information. Acronis developed a software tool designed to recognize faulty sensors. Data from properly functioning and malfunctioning sensors was fed into a machine-learning algorithm, in order to teach it to identify signs of sensor trouble, according to Acronis.

Racing isn’t just about horsepower (or, in the case of Formula E, kilowatts). Teams will use any advantage they can get, and advantages are increasingly found in the troves of data generated by modern race cars. It’s not just Formula E: Formula One teams rely heavily on data analysis, too. Acronis claims its software saves the Racing Point team 156 hours per year by making data backup easier.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Up Next

These are the 10 most viewed YouTube videos of all time
Lunar Roving Vehicle
Cars

The evolution of NASA’s moon buggy is even wilder than where it landed

In 1971, NASA launched the first car to go to the moon. They also sent astronauts to drive it. The further you dig into their design, the more amazing the rovers, which still reside on the moon, become.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
mid engined chevrolet corvette news rumors specs 2020 stingray
Cars

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette arrives with supercar specs and a bargain price tag

Chevrolet completely reinvented the Corvette Stingray for the 2020 model year. While the first seven generations of the car came with a front-mounted engine, the eighth-generation model switches to a mid-engined layout.
Posted By Ronan Glon
five things to know about the 2020 chevrolet corvette stingray chevrlet ak 3
Cars

The five key things we learned during the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette’s unveiling

Digital Trends attended the mid-engined, 2020 Chevrolet Corvette's unveiling in Los Angeles. Here are five important points that stood out to us after seeing the car in person, and chatting with the people who developed it.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best cars for camping car
Cars

Built-in coolers, tents, and kitchenettes make these the best cars for camping

For a successful camping trip, you’ll need a tent, s’mores, and some quality humans to share them with. A good car can transform the entire experience, though, so we’re counting down 15 of the best cars for camping.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 porsche taycan price performance range prototype 1
Cars

Hooked on gas? Porsche is about to give you a good reason to go electric

Porsche's Mission E concept won't change much as it transitions to a production model named Taycan that's scheduled to arrive in 2019. That means the sedan will keep the sleek design and its 800-volt charging system.
Posted By Ronan Glon
cadillac embedded parking feature gm marketplace
Cars

Cadillac drivers can now find and pay for parking from their dashboards

Cadillac hopes to make parking easier with a new embedded feature that allows drivers to find, reserve, and pay for parking spaces from their dashboard. It's the latest new feature of General Motors Marketplace.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Cars

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Wearable chargers and A.I.-enhanced keyboards

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
polaris builds lunar rover vehicle replica with indian slingshot and rzr parts lrv
Cars

Polaris builds Lunar Rover Vehicle replica with Indian, Slingshot, and RZR parts

Polaris Industries employees worked with a NASA astronaut and members of the original Apollo 11 Lunar Rover Vehicle (LRV) team to build a replica of the vehicle that landed on the moon. Most of the parts came from current Polaris vehicles.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 lincoln aviator suspension anticipates bumps in the road
Cars

2020 Lincoln Aviator adaptive suspension scans the road for potholes

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator's adaptive suspension system uses an array of sensors to detect potholes and other road imperfections, then preemptively adjusts settings to maintain a smooth ride.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
the 2019 jaguar i pace shows ev driving can be fun jaguaripaceoped 3
Cars

I used to be a die-hard petrol-head, but Jaguar’s electric SUV converted me

Simply put, the Jaguar I-Pace is the first electric vehicle I’ve driven that hasn’t made me miss an internal combustion engine, or even once consider that I’m in an electric car. Regardless of how it is propelled, the I-Pace is a…
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
audi a8 predictive adaptive suspension system european spec
Cars

Audi’s latest suspension system can help protect you during a crash

The Audi A8 is getting a more sophisticated adaptive suspension system for the European market. The system can raise or lower the body in a fraction of a second, improving ride, handling, and even safety, according to Audi.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla Model 3 is the world’s most-searched-for electric car, survey says

The Tesla Model 3 is the most-searched-for electric car in the world, according to a survey of Google search data. The Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model S were far behind the Model 3 in second and third place, respectively.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
uber driver becomes unwitting getaway for gas station robber
Cars

For $25 a month, Uber will give you rides, rent you a scooter, and grab dinner

Uber is working on a monthly subscription plan that gives users access to discounted rides, free Uber Eats food delivery, and free JUMP bike and scooter rides. The plan is being tested in San Francisco and Chicago.
Posted By Mathew Katz
amazon event takeaways echo auto press
Cars

Amazon wants Alexa embedded in every vehicle to connect with smart homes

Amazon is following up on Alexa's penetration into smart homes with an incursion to embed the voice assistant in cars. There are third-party Alexa-compatible automotive aftermarket products, but the big score is in-vehicle software systems.
Posted By Bruce Brown