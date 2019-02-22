Digital Trends
Cars

Has Apple rebooted its self-driving car project to develop autonomous vans?

Ronan Glon
By
2018 volkswagen california t6 transporter 15
Chris Chin/Digital Trends

The on-again, off-again iCar is one of the most mysterious projects Apple is believed to be working on. Though nothing is official yet, a recent report claims we need to stop referring to the vehicle as the iCar and call it iVan instead. The model is well on its way to production, according to a German magazine, and it will arrive as a battery-powered van rather than as a sleek sedan, or as a city-friendly hatchback.

Germany’s Manager Magazin learned from insiders working on the project that Apple has started building prototypes of its upcoming vehicle. The publication calls the model a kleinbus, a German term which literally translate to “small bus” in English. In Germany, it refers to a passenger-carrying commercial van like the Volkswagen Transporter (pictured above), the Mercedes-Benz Metris, and the Ford Transit.

Power for the model will come from an electric powertrain, and it’s being developed with autonomous driving in mind. Apple is designing all of the components packed into the van — including the battery pack, plus special seats and interior parts — in-house, the Manager Magazin added. This seemingly contradicts a 2018 report which claimed Apple and Volkswagen had formed a partnership to build self-driving vans based on the aforementioned Transporter.

For Apple, making a van instead of a passenger car makes perfect sense for several reasons. First, it gives engineers plenty of space to integrate the hardware needed for autonomous driving, and the components of an electric powertrain (including a bulky battery). Second, a van doesn’t come with the same handling and performance expectations as a sedan. It merely needs to reach freeway speeds in a timely manner, and not tip over when it goes around a corner. Apple would need to invest more money into chassis tuning if it developed a sedan, because buyers expect even an electric car with semi-autonomous capabilities like the Tesla Model S to handle relatively well.

The autonomous aspect raises an interesting question: Will private motorists be able to buy the iVan from an Apple store, or will the company deploy its people-hauler as part of either a car-sharing program or a shuttle service like Waymo’s? Both are possible, but the latter option sounds more likely.

Apple hasn’t commented on the report, which is hardly surprising. The company has remained silent about its alleged intentions to enter the automotive space, so everything we know about Project Titan comes from rumors, leaks, and insider information that finds its way online through various channels. What’s certain (and official) is that Apple is developing technology to power self-driving cars. The company shed insight into its program in a letter sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in February 2019. We’ll need to be patient — or wait for more leaks — to find out whether Apple’s plans to become an automaker are back on track.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Tesla will release fully self-driving cars in 2019 -- with a big asterisk
widest yet fisheye lens handheld
Photography

Watch the construction of a 270-degree fisheye lens, the widest ever

Think you've seen wide fisheye lenses? Think again. A team from Lensrentals recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at a custom prototype 4.5mm fisheye lens, which captures a whopping 270-degree view.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
avadirect avant mid size dekstop ava direct midsize gaming 8
Computing

Between Intel and AMD, these are the best gaming CPUs at every price

What are the best processors for gaming you can buy? You don't need to spend a fortune to get an amazing gaming CPU and now that AMD is competitive again, there are more choices than ever.
Posted By Jon Martindale
version 1532110182 2 iphone se family back
Deals

Apple brings back the iPhone SE with a $100 clearance discount included

Apple is offering the iPhone SE on their online clearance store once again. With discounts of $100, you can get a brand new unlocked iPhone SE for as little as $249. This offer is only available while supplies last.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Volkswagen 'Light' bus
Cars

Psychedelic Volkswagen Microbus from Woodstock returns for an encore

With its trippy paint scheme, the Volkswagen "Light" bus became a symbol of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. VW teamed up with the artist who created this rolling mural to stage a comeback in time for Woodstock's 50th anniversary.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Alfa Romeo C38 Formula One car
Cars

Alfa Romeo’s latest Ferrari-powered F1 race car is ready to hit the track

Alfa Romeo is doubling down on Formula One racing after a decades-long hiatus. Now essentially a support team for Ferrari, its 2019 driver lineup includes a former world champion and a potential future star.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
teaching self driving cars to predict pedestrian movement autonomous detect pedestrians
Cars

Researchers teach self-driving cars to predict pedestrians’ next moves

University of Michigan researchers are developing a system that teaches self-driving cars to predict pedestrian movement. Humans don't always act in their own best self-interest, so autonomous cars will need to practice protective driving.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Subaru VIZIV Adrenaline concept teaser
Cars

Subaru’s latest VIZIV concept car is pumped full of adrenaline

The Subaru VIZIV Adrenaline is the seventh member of the Japanese automaker's family of VIZIV concept cars. It debuts at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, but for now, all we're getting is a shadowy teaser image.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Audi GLOSA
Cars

Audi is advancing the tech that teaches cars to talk to traffic lights

Audi is teaching its cars the language of traffic lights. The company developed technology that tells motorists what speed they should drive at in order to catch as many green lights as possible.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace
Cars

Waymo rules and Apple trails in California self-driving car benchmarks

California's DMV releases annual reports of self-driving car disengagements on public roads. In the most recent reports. Waymo had the best performance, GM Cruise came in second, and Apple's self-driving program was in last place.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Audi e-tron ski slope
Cars

Watch a modified Audi e-tron electric SUV drive straight up a ski slope

A modified Audi e-tron climbed up an 85-percent gradient on an Austrian ski slope in a tribute to a classic Audi commercial. The vehicle used for the stunt sported an extra electric motor and spiked tires.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
frankfurt-alfa-romeo-giulia-2
Cars

Mamma mia! Alfa Romeo will unveil a new model at the Geneva Auto Show

Alfa Romeo told Digital Trends it will unveil a new model at the 2019 Geneva Auto Show. It stopped short of revealing what it has in store, but rumors claim it will be a crossover positioned below the Stelvio.
Posted By Ronan Glon
citroens ami one concept car is as cute it compact copyright maison vignaux continental productions
Cars

Citroën says you could drive its tiny Ami One electric car without a license

Citroën's Ami One concept car is an electric vehicle that's as cute as it is compact. The miniature motor only has a top speed of 28 mph, so the French automaker imagines it as a shareable runaround for short drives.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Uber self-driving car
Cars

Arizona city slammed with $10M lawsuit over fatal Uber autonomous car accident

The family of Elaine Herzberg, the woman struck and killed by one of Uber's self-driving prototypes, has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the city of Tempe, Arizona. They claim Herzberg jaywalked because she was confused by a brick…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition
Cars

Mercedes lets the sun shine in one last time with SLC Final Edition convertible

The Mercedes-Benz SLC convertible sports car is going out of production. Launched in 1996 as the SLK, the model has been a fixture in the Mercedes-Benz lineup across three generations.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein