Digital Trends
Cars

Aston Martin gears up to build electric cars at new Wales factory

Stephen Edelstein
By
Aston Martin Lagonda Vision concept

Aston Martin’s new factory in St. Athan, Wales, will become a hub for electric cars, the automaker said in a statement. The factory will build Aston’s first electric car, as well as future luxury electric cars under the Lagonda sub-brand.

The first electric car to roll out of St. Athan will be an electric version of the Rapide four-door. The car was previously referred to as the “RapidE,” but Aston now says the official name will be “Rapide E.” Aston hasn’t released final specifications, but a prototype unveiled in 2015 was said to have between 800 and 1,000 horsepower, and a range of 200 miles. When production starts in 2019, the car will likely be built in limited numbers as a warmup to larger-scale electric-car production.

The Rapide E will be followed in 2021 by the first electric car produced under the Lagonda sub-brand. Lagonda started out as an independent automaker in 1904, and was purchased by Aston Martin savior David Brown in 1947, with Brown merging the two brands. The Lagonda name has since been used sporadically on luxury sedans, most recently in 2014 on the Lagonda Taraf.

At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Aston unveiled the Lagonda Vision concept, a futuristic-looking electric limousine, and announced plans to revive the Lagonda name for a line of electric cars. The first Lagonda production model is expected to be a sedan like the Vision concept, followed by an SUV and coupe.

Not everything built at St. Athan will be electric. The factory, which sits on a former British Royal Air Force base, will also build Aston’s first SUV. Aston previewed this model with the DBX concept at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show. While the DBX had an electric powertrain, the production SUV is expected to use internal-combustion power. The Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and Lamborghini Urus have shown that there is no shortage of interest in high-end SUVs.

SUV production will start alongside the electric Rapide E in 2019. Aston moved into the St. Athan facility last year, celebrating with a donut session involving $83.4 million worth of cars. The automaker said it is still in the process of converting three large hangars into an assembly line ahead of the start of production.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Watch lesser-known Porsches plow around the track in Laguna Seca tractor race
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Cars

Hybrid-like 2019 Ram 1500 eTorque steps up its predecessor’s fuel economy

The EPA revealed the 2019 Ram 1500 eTorque's official fuel economy ratings, with either the V6 or V8 engine equipped with the company's innovative 48-volt electrical system. As predicted, the new model sips less gas than its predecessor.
Posted By Chris Chin
fords mustang based all electric suv teased inspired fully performance utility
Cars

Ford gives a peek at rear-end of its new, all-electric Mustang-inspired performance SUV

Ford recently tprovided a peek at its highly anticipated, all-electric performance SUV. The automaker is known to be working on what seems like a more affordable Tesla Model X competitor.
Posted By Chris Chin
2018 ford f150 power stroke diesel new f 150
Cars

Ford recalls 2 million of its popular F-150 trucks due to fire risk

Ford is recalling 2 million of its popular F-150 trucks after a fault was found in the seat belt pretensioner system. The automaker said the fault had caused at least 17 "smoke or fire" incidents in North America.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
why new cars recommend premium fuel hybrid car drive 0001
Cars

What is a hybrid car, and how does it work? We’ve got the answers

You've probably heard of the term, "hybrid," before, especially in the context of an automobile. But what exactly is a hybrid vehicle, and how do they work? We've got the answers to those questions and more in this guide.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Chris Chin
armormax awd charger srt hellcat dodge 00
Cars

Armormax’s AWD Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat may be the ultimate cop car

A fully optioned Armormax AWD Charger SRT Hellcat may the ultimate law enforcement vehicle with more than 700 horsepower in a 4WD armored sedan with run-flat tires, bomb blanket, bulletproof glass, and smoke screen system.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Lexus LY 650 yacht
Cars

Hit the high seas in style with Lexus’ upcoming LY 650 luxury yacht

Lexus is expanding its repertoire beyond luxury cars, to luxury boats. The Lexus LY 650 is a 65-foot luxury yacht scheduled to make its public debut in 2019 as an ocean-going counterpart to the automaker's luxury cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
awesome tech you cant buy yet sterka ebike feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
bmw vision inext concept teasers screenshot 9 6 2018 teaser youtube video
Cars

BMW teases its Vision iNEXT Concept ahead of global debut next week

We’re just a few days away from attending the reveal event for BMW’s all-new Vision iNEXT Concept, a car rumored to be another precursor to a future all-electric model. To build up anticipation, the company released a few teasers.
Posted By Chris Chin
best bike racks Allen hitch-mounted bike rack
Cars

Stop leaving grease stains on your seats with the best bike racks on the market

Shoving a bike in the back of a car is a great way to leave grease and mud stains on otherwise nice upholstery. Lucky for you, we've rounded up the best bike racks on the market, so you never have to get your car detailed again.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Ronan Glon
BMW X3 M and X4 M prototypes
Cars

BMW M strays further from its heritage with X3 M and X4 M crossovers

Camouflaged prototypes of the BMW X3 M and X4 M appeared at a race at Germany's Nürburgring, with a full public reveal to follow at a later date. BMW M has built some great cars, but will these crossovers dilute the brand?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Kia Telluride at New York Fashion Week
Cars

2020 Kia Telluride SUV breaks cover at New York Fashion Week

The 2020 Kia Telluride is a burly eight-passenger SUV built for a segment dominated by U.S. brands. Four months ahead of its official debut in Detroit, Kia offered a sneak peek at New York Fashion Week.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best CarPlay apps Apple CarPlay
Mobile

Is your daily commute a drag? The best CarPlay apps for the iPhone may fix that

Your morning commute doesn't have to be a drag. Here, we've compiled a list of the best CarPlay apps for the iPhone, including apps for playing music, listening to podcasts or audiobooks, and checking the news.
Posted By Simon Hill
Jaguar Land Rover Classic Infotainment Systems
Cars

Jaguar Land Rover offers modern infotainment systems for classic cars

Jaguar Land Rover is offering new infotainment systems that can be retrofitted to vintage cars. DIN-sized head units add Bluetooth, navigation, improved sound quality, and a 3.5-inch touchscreen.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic concept
Cars

Autonomous Mercedes concept shape-shifts from cargo van to rideshare vehicle

The Mercedes-Benz Vision Urbanetic concept can switch bodies to become either a cargo van or a 12-passenger vehicle for ridesharing services. The concept vehicle is fully autonomous and uses an all-electric powertrain.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein