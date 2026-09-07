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Audi just built an incredibly efficient EV that squeezes more miles from its battery, but you can’t buy it in the US

Audi's new entry-level EV beats every efficiency number in the brand's history.

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Audi just built its most efficient electric car ever. However, if you’re in the US, you’ll likely only ever see it in photos. 

The company’s pitch is simple and quite intriguing. Its A2 e-tron doesn’t sport the largest battery on an Audi, but focuses on squeezing the most range out of it through smart engineering. 

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So what makes the A2 e-tron so efficient?

Two things: an efficient powertrain and an exceptionally low drag coefficient. Let me explain. Under Europe’s WLTP testing cycle, the 140 kW variant with the optional efficiency package consumed just 12.8 kWh of electricity for every 62 miles driven, which translates to an impressive 4.85 miles per kWh. Audi calls it the most efficient model it has ever built.

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Add to that a drag coefficient of just 0.24, the lowest Audi has managed in its compact lineup. Getting there took more than a bunch of aerodynamic changes, including gap reducers tucked into the wheel arches, flush-type electric door handles, and a controllable cooling intake at the front.

The efficiency-focused 140 kW version isn’t the one with the longest range, though. That honor rests with the 170 kW variant, which can travel up to 401 miles on a full charge when equipped with the largest 84 kWh battery. 

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The lineup also includes a 125 kW entry-level model and a 240 kW top-end version, giving buyers plenty of room to choose between outright efficiency, range, and performance. All four variants use a single electric motor to drive the rear wheels, and four levels of regenerative braking include full one-pedal driving mode.

VariantPeak powerBattery optionsEfficiency/range
Entry-level125 kW52 / 61 / 84 kWh13.7–15.7 kWh/100 km, depending on configuration
Efficiency-focused140 kW52 / 61 / 84 kWh12.8 kWh/100 km with optional Efficiency Package
Long-range170 kW52 / 61 / 84 kWhUp to 401 miles with 84 kWh battery
Top-end240 kW52 / 61 / 84 kWh14.2–15.1 kWh/100 km, depending on configuration

What else does the A2 e-tron offer?

Charging speed differs with battery sizes. The largest 84kWh pack hits 183kW and refills from 10 to 80% in 29 minutes, while the smaller 52kWh and 61kWh options land in roughly the same 24- to 25-minute window. The car also supports bidirectional charging, meaning it can power external devices like e-bikes directly. 

In Germany, Austria, and Switzerland specifically, it can feed electricity back into a home through a compatible wall box. Inside, Audi has paired an 11.9-inch driver display with a 12.8-inch touchscreen and wrapped a soft fabric-like material across the touchpoints. What’s more interesting is Fidlock, a magnetic mounting system that helps organize cables and small items around the cabin. 

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Full-size-class safety features, including emergency braking, swerve assist, and adaptive cruise control, all come standard. Orders open September 10, with deliveries starting in December. Prices start at €38,200, or roughly $44,300. However, you can’t buy the car in the US, as it’s only available to buyers in the European market for now. 

Shikhar Mehrotra
Shikhar Mehrotra
News Writer
For more than five years, Shikhar has consistently simplified developments in the field of consumer tech and presented them…
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