Martell Webster's Ferrari 458 Spider is big and fast enough for former NBA player

Share

Most Ferraris are Ferrari red, but not Martell Webster’s. His 2015 458 Spider is Grigio Titanio with a red-and-black interior. The former NBA player and friend of 503 Motoring owns a number of exotic cars, but the Ferrari 458 is his favorite.

The 458 Spider was the world’s first midrear engine performance car with a retractable hard top. It sports a 4.5 liter V8 engine that inspired the model number, the 458. Producing 562 horsepower at its 9,000-rpm redline, the Ferrari 458 can jump from 0 to 60 in less than 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 199 MPH.

Digital Trend’s video series, Behind the Wheel, takes you inside some of the fastest, most exotic, and most unique cars on the planet. Join host Tim Wallbridge as he shares his expertise and excitement for cars. You’re along for the ride in modern supercars like the McLaren 720S, American classics including a restomodded ’48 Ford Convertible, and everything in between. Celebrity guests regularly get behind the wheel with Tim and share their favorite car stories.

On this episode of Behind the Wheel, host Tim Wallbridge and Webster each reminisce over their favorite Ferraris of all time, along with other favorite performance cars. Having been friends for more than a decade, all the way back to when the Portland Trailblazers drafted Webster No. 6 overall in 2015, these two lovers of cars quickly bounce between cracking jokes and getting all philosophical.

In his second appearance on Behind the Wheel, Webster establishes himself as a go-to copilot for the series. We first rode along with Martell and his Tesla model X in the series’ premiere episode. While there’s no comparing the driving experience of a teched-out luxury SUV and the Ferrari 458, it’s interesting to note that the Model X can actually beat the 458 in – to-60 acceleration. Watch for our real-world test in a future episode.

Tim Wallbridge is the president and founder of 503 Motoring, a luxury and exotic car dealership and customization center in Portland, Oregon. With over 20 years of industry experience, Tim has driven just about every exotic — and not so exotic — car there is. His expertise and down-to-earth attitude show in all of his projects, including hosting Behind the Wheel.