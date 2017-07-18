Carmakers have a love-hate relationship with young people. Youthful demographics are among the most desirable in the car market, but people who wear suits are also concerned that teenagers and 20-somethings are more interested in smartphones than cars. Most people need some wheels eventually, though, begging the question — what are the best cars for new drivers?

Here is a list of sensible choices spanning multiple categories. While some models listed here (and the categories themselves) are very new, most are available on the used market at a significant discount. New or used, these cars combine value, reliability, and safety without being tragically underwhelming.

Micro Car: Honda Fit ($16,090+) The Fit is one of the last glimmers of Honda’s past greatness. Honda used to be known for small, simple cars like the CVCC and CRX that were economical, reliable, and fun to drive. The Fit isn’t as sporty as the original CRX, but it is economical, reliable, and doesn’t feel like a toy or a car built to a price. Instead, it feels like a real car that happens to be small. It’s also surprisingly roomy, with trick folding rear seats providing wagon-like cargo space. That could come in handy for future moves to and from college dorms.

Hatchback: Mazda 3 ($18,545+) The Mazda 3 covers all of the first car bases — it’s reliable, affordable, and a high performer in crash tests. Added benefits include high-fuel economy, above-average handling, and an interior eloquently mirroring luxury sedans, rendering it ideal for the new driver. Though it’s sure to please parents given its safety ratings, the Mazda 3 also has a long list of available tech features aimed to satisfy the appetites of today’s young, tech-savvy drivers. Moreover, the 2.0-liter engine provides just enough kick to bring it up to highway speeds, but not enough to truly capitalize on those youthful inclinations to speed over legal velocities.

Sedan: Subaru Impreza ($18,395+) Style, performance, and tech may be the fun things to focus on when choosing a car, but safety and reliability are just as important. That’s where the Subaru Impreza excels. Unlike most other compact cars, the Impreza boasts the added safety net of all-wheel drive, making it the best bet for conquering foul weather. Previous generations of Impreza have proved impressively resilient, so it’s a good bet that a new one will last a long time. The Impreza isn’t all about sensibility, though. All-wheel drive also helps with handling, as does the low center of gravity afforded by Subaru’s boxer engines.

Pickup: Toyota Tacoma ($24,320+) The car industry is shying away from compact trucks, but something less gargantuan than an F-150 or Tundra would be a good choice for a new driver. Learning how to drive one is much easier when you can see the end of the hood. Like all Toyotas, the Tacoma is also legendarily reliable. After the apocalypse, the only things left on Earth will be some cockroaches, Keith Richards, and Toyota trucks.

Coupe: Toyota 86 ($26,255+) Most teenagers don’t have many possessions or children to lug around, so it’s the perfect time to buy an impractical car. Like its twin, the Subaru BRZ, the Toyota 86 is powered by a 2.0-liter flat-four engine that makes 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. That’s enough oomph to have a little bit of fun behind the wheel, but not enough to completely overwhelm the average new driver. As an added bonus, it’s offered with an enthusiast-approved six-speed manual transmission.

Crossover: Jeep Renegade ($17,995+) The Renegade is the smallest model Jeep has ever built. It’s consequently better adapted to city driving than bigger SUVs like the Grand Cherokee, but it’s still reasonably capable once the going gets tough. The interior is better than average for the segment. The touch screen-based Uconnect infotainment system is one of the more straight-forward units on the market. Of course, there are plenty of other affordable, car-based crossovers on the market, but few of them boast the Renegade’s off-road abilities. If you’re looking to leave the pavement, the Renegade should be near the top of your list.

Hybrid: Toyota Prius C ($20,150+) The Prius C is a good compromise between affordability and fuel economy. At $20,150, it’s cheaper than the standard Prius ($24,685), but still gets a respectable 46 mpg combined (48 mpg city, 43 mpg highway). This subcompact hatchback is the littlest sibling in Toyota’s “family” of Prius models, which also includes the standard Prius, Prius V wagon, and Prius Prime plug-in hybrid. It makes sense for buyers who need a cheap car, and can do without a large one.

EV: Nissan Leaf ($30,680+) The relatively high prices and low ranges of electric cars make them less than ideal for new drivers, but if it absolutely must produce zero emissions, the Nissan Leaf is a good choice. Since the Leaf launched in December 2010, Nissan has gradually decreased its price and increased its range. The current base price of $30,680 undercuts the $37,495 starting price of the longer-range Chevrolet Bolt EV (both cars qualify for government incentives that lower prices further). At the same time, the Leaf’s 107-mile range should be enough for most situations. The Leaf has been on sale for more than six years and has sold in relatively large numbers, which also makes it a good choice as a used car. The market for used electric cars isn’t very strong, so you could score a good deal on a pre-owned Leaf.

Sports Car: Mazda MX-5 Miata ($24,915+) The Miata is a great first car because it will teach its owner the joys of driving. It’s the embodiment of the phrase “fun to drive,” thanks to its light weight and nimble rear-wheel drive chassis. That doesn’t mean that parents need to worry about their kids getting out of control. The Miata is definitely fun, but it’s not really fast. Like other Japanese cars, the Miata is also known for reliability. It’s also incredibly cheap, whether you buy new or dip into the seemingly limitless supply of used examples.