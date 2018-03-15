How some of the best Fords of all time shaped automotive history

F-Series (1948)

The original Ford F-Series arrived on the market in 1948. At the time, no one expected the nameplate would continue to exist 70 years later, let alone as America’s best-selling vehicle. And yet, here we are: The F-Series again took first place in the sales race last year.

The F-Series has evolved considerably over the past seven decades. Early models were basic, stripped-out work trucks that were only slightly more advanced than a tractor. They became better equipped as trucks blurred the line between leisure and work vehicles during the 1960s. Ford made them nicer inside when buyers began shifting toward trucks as a standard form of transportation in the 1990s.

The F-Series – a broad family of models whose most popular variant is the F-150 – has seen it all. It’s been in the shoes of a drag racer (SVT Lightning), it’s raced across the desert (F-150 Raptor), it’s rivaled luxury cars (F-150 King Ranch) and it’s shown its rebel side (F-150 Harley Davidson). The next evolution, you ask? Going hybrid, according to Ford.