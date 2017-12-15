Keep your hands on the wheel with the best iPhone X car mounts

Consumers have already gotten their hands on Apple’s newest smartphone, the iPhone X. While users are enjoying the top-tier camera and the animated emojis, the entire aftermarket industry is in a frenzied race to launch accessories such as chargers, screen protectors, cases, and car mounts. If you want to keep your hands on the steering wheel, and we strongly suggest you do, here are the best iPhone X car mounts you can buy today.

All Cart Magnetic Car Phone Holder ($11+) All Cart’s Magnetic Car Phone Holder is one of the more basic units on the market; it certainly won’t break the bank. The manufacturer points out a high-performance magnet ensures the phone doesn’t slip or fall, and the head rotates 360 degrees so you can position your device any way you want it. The driver can mount it vertically to get navigation directions, or the passenger can turn it horizontally to watch a movie on the go. It sticks to the dashboard with an adhesive pad. Buy one now from: Amazon

Aedilys Air Vent Mount ($9+) The Aedilys Air Vent Mount is another basic unit. It’s on the same level as the All Cart mount but it attaches to an air vent, which means there’s no risk of leaving adhesive marks on your dashboard. Unlike the All Cart it eschews the magnet system for a conventional cradle with rubber claws and a 360-degree rotating head. Buy one now from: Amazon

Mate2GO V2.0 Car Mount ($16+) Mate2Go’s V2.0 Car Mount is design to attached to the dashboard (or the top of the instrument cluster) and display the phone horizontally. It’s a real boon for motorists who regularly use apps like Android Auto, Waze, or even the Uber Driver application on the road. It’s easy to install, according to the manufacturer, and it comes with a 12-month warranty. Buy one now from: Amazon

Ehpow Fast Wireless Charger ($26+) The Ehpow Fast Wireless Charger is one of the most versatile mounts currently on the market. It attaches to your car via either a suction cup you place on the windshield or plastic claws that grab one of the air vents. The head rotates 360 degrees so users can move the phone when needed, and a clever linkage design lets them remove it from the mount with just one hand. The phone rests on a wireless charging pad that draws electricity from a car’s USB port. Buy one now from: Amazon

More&Better Cell Phone Holder ($47+) More&Better’s car mount is one of the more expensive units on the market, but it’s one that lets you take full advantage of the iPhone X’s wireless charging capacity. It’s essentially a wireless charging pad with a one-touch lock and release function and anti-scratch surface to ensure the back of your X looks new for as long as possible. The device attaches to the car’s air vent, which ensures the phone isn’t directly in the driver’s line of sight, and it plugs into the car’s USB port. And while it’s not cheap, it comes with a one-year warranty. Buy one now from: Amazon

Bestfy 3-In-1 Cigarette Lighter Car Mount ($13+) Smoking isn’t great for you, not to mention it’s becoming increasingly expensive, so why not put your cigarette lighter to a better use? Bestfy’s 3-in-1 charger mounts directly into a car’s cigarette lighter to place the phone within the driver’s line of sight. It takes up more space in the cabin than dashboard-, windshield-, or air vent-mounted holders but it’s a good option if, for any reason, none of those fit your needs. The part you insert in the cigarette lighter features a pair of built-in USB ports so you can keep your iPhone — or any other device you need on-the-go — topped up. Buy one now from: Amazon

IKOPO Universal CD Slot Magnetic Mount ($15+) When was the last time you used your car’s CD player? If you can’t remember, and if you rely on your phone to listen to music, consider getting IKOPO’s Universal CD Slot Magnetic Mount. Like its name implies it’s a magnetic mount that fits into the factory-equipped CD player. Silicone grips ensure the mount doesn’t damage the CD player in any way, lest you feel nostalgic and dust off your copy of Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory. Buy one now from: Amazon

iOttie Easy One Touch 3 ($25+) The iOttie Easy One Touch 3 is capable of sticking to either your car’s dashboard or windshield, and features an arm that can extend up to 5 inches, as well as an adjustable base that can be moved up, down, left, and right, in order to make it as simple as possible for people to see and interact with their iPhone while driving. You can have the phone close to you if you need it, or keep it out of sight when you’re using Apple CarPlay. Buy one now from: Amazon

IPOW Silicone Pad Dash Mat ($13+) IPOW’s car mount offering may be the most simplistic one on our list. It simply sits on the dashboard, and relies on a silicone rubber mat to keep it in place. As far as adjustments go, it comes with two pairs of rubber holders that stick directly into the rubber base, allowing it to accommodate an iPhone X even without removing the case. It’s easy to remove so you can take the mat with you when you get to your destination and use it to hold up your phone on your desk. Buy one now from: Amazon