Jumper cables are one of the most essential items that you can carry in your vehicle, as they can save the day if your battery dies or if you need to help someone else in need. They come in a variety of lengths and gauges (size), so you’ll need to pay attention to the configuration that best works for your vehicle. We’ve scoured the internet to find the five best jumper cables, so let’s take a closer look below.

Further Reading

Cartman Booster Cables

Cartman’s jumper cables are resistant to motor oil and chemicals and are difficult to tangle, which makes them ideal for just about any situation. The cables are made with four-gauge aluminum wires that have a copper coating, making them very robust and heavy-duty. They come with both side- and top-mount capabilities and are available in lengths of up to 20 feet, which means the vehicles don’t have to be very close together to share juice. Their heavy construction means they work well for larger vehicles and for those with bigger batteries, like SUVs, but it might make the cables too strong for the average passenger car.

AmazonBasics Jumper Cables

Amazon’s jumper cables make the list because of their reasonable price and the variety of sizes and lengths offered. They are available in both 4- and 10-gauge sizes, which makes them ideal for even compact cars. The cables can be used in either a top- or side-mounted configuration to allow for multiple vehicle parking scenarios. Amazon’s cables are among the best value for the money for those who need a basic set of cables.

Energizer Jumper Cables

Energizer cables are available in lengths of up to 25 feet, which makes them great for longer vehicles, or for people who have small or oddly-shaped parking areas. The cables are rated to work in temperatures down to -40 Fahrenheit and come with a special PVC coating that makes them difficult to tangle. The clamps are strong, and can work from either the top or the side, and the cables come with an extra carrying bag to protect them in storage.

Pennzoil Jumper Cables

Pennzoil’s automotive products have been trusted by professionals everywhere for years. Their jumper cables are robust, available in lengths of up to 25 feet, and are able to handle up to 500A of power through their two-gauge construction. They’re also chemical- and corrosion-resistant and they come with a PVC coating that keeps them flexible in temperatures that dip below zero. The clamps are strong, but they may be difficult to use for people with arthritis or other joint issues in their hands.

EPAuto Heavy Duty Cables

EPAuto’s cables come with gloves to keep your hands safe when using them, as they’re by far the most heavy-duty cables on our list. They come in lengths of up to 25 feet and stay flexible in cold weather. The one-gauge copper-clad aluminum wiring can be used safely for almost any application, and the cables are coated with special insulation that keeps them untangled in a variety of conditions, even in the middle of winter.

Editors' Recommendations