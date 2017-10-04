Fire it up from far away — these are the best remote car starters around

A remote start system for your vehicle may sound like a niche gadget, but with more than a million aftermarket units sold in North America each year, it’s clear these devices have a variety of attractive use cases. To help you navigate the burgeoning number of products hitting the market each year, we’ve assembled a list of the five best remote car starters.

Whether you live in a hot or cold climate and want to normalize your car’s cabin temperate before setting off, or maybe you just like starting your car from a mile away, these are the highest-rated remote starters you can buy – at a number of price points.

Directed Electronics Python 4806P Range – 1 mile

Paging – Two-way communication

Price — $158 The Python 4806P is a top-shelf remote car starter with a number of segment-leading features, but it remains well within the realm of affordability. Highlights include two-way communication, a full mile of starter range, and four auxiliary outputs for add-on devices. To use the SmartStart smartphone app, you can equip Python’s DSM200 or DSM250 modules. A mile of range may sound like complete overkill, but as a general rule, a remote starter with a longer range also means one with strong transmitter power. If you want to start your car from within a building or through a wall, you’ll need a high-powered unit. Choosing a starter with a tiny range, by comparison, probably means you’ll need a clear shot at your vehicle to start it. Buy one now from: Amazon

Clifford 470.6X Range – 1 mile

Paging – Two-way communication

Price — $210 Kicking things up a price tier, Clifford’s 470.6X remote starter adds a few nifty features to the Python’s robust list. A major highlight of the Clifford unit is its SuperCode security encryption aimed at thwarting would-be hackers. This is a common concern for remote starter shoppers, and one that’s usually only addressed by the most expensive units. Other key features include an LCD screen that shows vehicle status and confirm commands, two-way communication, a mile of range, the SmartStart smartphone app, four auxiliary channels, valet mode, panic mode, and vehicle temperature monitoring. If there’s one thing the Clifford system lacks, it’s a proper car alarm. Fortunately, this is something you can add with compatible modules. Buy one now from: Amazon

Avital 4103LX Range – 1,200 feet

Paging – One-way communication

Price — $41 If you’re keen on a remote car starter, but the $100 or $200 range of products is too rich for your blood, check out the Avital 4103LX. Supremely affordable yet feature rich, the Avital system boasts two remotes, keyless entry, a dedicated trunk release, 1,200 feet of range, and a single auxiliary hookup. Think of this more as a replacement for your standard remote entry system, but with an upgrade for remote ignition. At this price point, you’ll have to make do without a smartphone app, an LCD display, or vehicle monitoring systems, but sometimes functional is better than fancy. Buy one now from: Amazon

Viper LC3 4706V Range – 1 mile

Paging – two-way communication

Price — $190 Viper has become the default aftermarket system for those looking to upgrade a car’s security or remote-activated functions. The company’s esteemed reputation means you’ll have to fork over a chunk of change for their latest remote starter system, but it also means original equipment manufacturer-quality form and function. The LC3 is Viper’s third-generation transmitter. It includes a mile of range, two-way communication, a large LED display, a rechargeable remote, valet mode, in-car vehicle temperature display, the SmartStart app, and dual car integration (you can use one remote for two cars). Buy one now from: Amazon