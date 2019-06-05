Share

Bird, the Santa Monica, California-based micro-mobility escooter sharing company, has announced a new ride. Beginning in a few as-yet-unidentified cities this summer, Bird will add the Bird Cruiser ebike to its shared vehicle fleet. The Cruiser is an exclusive ebike designed and engineered for Bird by an unnamed California firm.

Riding on 20-inch fat street tires, the Bird Cruiser is suitable for one or two adults with its padded flat seat. Fat tires are helpful on rough and uneven road surfaces because they give a more comfortable ride for passengers than narrow tires. Depending on the tires’ structure, wider surfaces spread the ground force and can be less likely to suffer damage from cracks, rocks, holes, and debris in the road.

Bird riders will be able to operate the Cruiser ebike in pedal assist mode or throttle mode only. Hydraulic disc brakes front and rear should give plenty of stopping control, and an LCD matrix display will show the current speed, distance traveled, and battery power remaining.

Other than stating the ebike has a 52-volt battery to “help ensure reliability and to extend the ‘last mile,'” Bird has not released specifics about the Cruiser’s battery or electric motor. The cruiser is set up with front and rear bobber-style fenders and a large round headlight. From the early photos supplied with the launch release, neither the seat height nor the handlebars appear to be adjustable.

“Bird’s introduction of shared e-scooters spurred a global phenomenon and mode shift away from cars,” said Bird founder and CEO Travis VanderZanden. “To further accelerate progress on our mission to make cities more livable, we are providing additional, environmentally friendly micro-mobility alternatives — including Bird Cruiser. Starting this summer, people can move about their city and explore new neighborhoods together, without a car. Designed and engineered in California, Bird Cruiser is an inclusive electric-powered option that is approachable, easy to ride, and comfortable on rough roads.”

Last month, when Bird introduced its second escooter, the Bird One, the company introduced a new element to its sales model. Bird customers can share, rent, and now buy the Bird One escooter. At the time of the announcement, VanderZanden said there would be a limited supply of the new escooters for purchase. If escooter sales turn out to be a profitable part of Bird’s business, it’s possible the company may also sell the Cruiser ebike in the future.