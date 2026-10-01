BMW i3 is here to make range anxiety look silly because now it can go up to 468 miles on a single charge

BMW has revealed more details about its upcoming all-electric i3, and the numbers suggest the sedan is aiming squarely at buyers who want luxury, performance, and serious range in one package.

The 2027 BMW i3 50 xDrive will start at $61,500 in the US, before a $1,350 destination fee, bringing the effective starting price to $62,850. BMW has also confirmed that the new i3 will officially launch in the US in the first quarter of 2027.

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The new i3 is built on BMW’s Neue Klasse platform, and this time the name is being used for a four-door electric sedan rather than the unusual compact hatchback that carried the badge in the past.

468 miles of range puts the i3 in unusual territory

BMW is still keeping the battery capacity under wraps, but the i3 uses the company’s new Gen6 high-voltage battery with cylindrical lithium-ion cells. BMW says the cells deliver a 20% improvement in energy density compared with the prismatic cells used in its previous-generation batteries.

The range figure is particularly notable because long-distance driving remains one of the biggest considerations for American EV buyers. The i3’s estimated 468 miles would give it considerably more EPA-rated range than many current electric cars, although real-world range will vary with driving conditions.

Performance is another part of the package. The rear electrically excited synchronous motor produces 322hp, while the front asynchronous motor adds 165hp. BMW is also preparing an i3 M60 xDrive performance version for 2027, although its price has not been announced.

The i3 enters a US EV market that is still finding its footing

BMW’s timing is interesting because the US EV market is going through a significant adjustment. Cox Automotive estimates that EVs accounted for around 5.8% of US new-vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2026, down 20.5% year over year even as quarterly EV volume increased 14.7% from Q1.

August data showed a similar picture. NADA reported that battery-electric vehicles accounted for 6.2% of new-vehicle sales, down from 10.1% a year earlier, while hybrids captured some of that lost share.

Price is another challenge. Kelley Blue Book says the average transaction price for a new EV was $54,813 in August, down 2.7% year over year, with the average EV still costing 9.4% more than a comparable gas-powered vehicle.

That puts the i3’s $62,850 starting price above the current average EV transaction price. BMW is therefore leaning heavily on what the i3 offers beyond simply being electric: long range, 463hp, all-wheel drive, and premium technology.

The car also supports bidirectional charging, Plug & Charge, and vehicle-to-home functionality. Inside, it gets a 17.9-inch central display, a windshield-projected interface and Amazon’s AI-powered Alexa.

The first US i3s are expected in early 2027, giving BMW several months to reveal the remaining details, including the battery capacity and final specifications.