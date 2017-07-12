What might an electric BMW M2 look like? Check out artist’s unofficial concept

Why it matters to you Dare to dream? These unofficial conceptual renderings show what a high-performance BMW M2 could look like in the era of mass electrification.

BMW has two sub-brands in its portfolio named M and i, respectively. M builds acclaimed hot rods like the M3 and the M5, while i focuses on eco-friendly models without skimping on performance. What happens when the two collide? Officials from the German company have categorically ruled out a M-tuned i model, but that didn’t stop digital artist David Olivares from creating a virtual concept named iM2.

The iM2 isn’t in any way affiliated with BMW. Instead, it’s an enthusiast’s rendition of what the track-ready M2 would look like if it borrowed styling cues and technology from BMW’s i cars. The most striking part of the design is the front end. The kidney grilles are still visible, but they no longer incorporate air vents. The headlights are sharper than the M2’s, and the front bumper gains bigger air vents. This is not a face you want to see in your rear-view mirror.

Fender flares give the iM2 a muscular, purposeful stance. It rides on 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped by Pirelli P Zero tires, which tells you this coupe means business. Out back, the concept wears a more contemporary-looking evolution of the M2’s design with LED lights, a spoiler integrated into the trunk lid, and a pair of vertical lights that extend from the bumper.

Since the iM2 is a virtual concept, what lies under the sheet metal is entirely up to the imagination. BMW recently announced plans to form a factory-backed Formula E team, so we’d like to think the iM2 benefits from lessons learned on the track. Imagine a M2-sized coupe with a powerful, all-electric drivetrain that provides a huge acceleration boost when needed. The boost button could be used when coming out of a slow corner on the track, or when passing on the Autobahn.

“This concept is a personal project only. As a designer graduate, this was made to improve modeling, rendering, and editing skills. But as a driving enthusiast myself, it was also made for fun,” explains Olivares. He adds the model was created “to make sure there are still some skid marks in the upcoming autonomous car era.” We don’t know how BMW feels about the iM2, but we’d say Olivares has a bright future in automotive design.