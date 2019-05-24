Digital Trends
BMW is known globally for making enthusiast-approved performance cars that fall under the “ultimate driving machine” label, but it has never hesitated to venture out of the automotive industry when it identifies the right occasion. Its next non-automotive project is one you might see on the sidewalk in a big city, but it’s not as dangerous as it sounds. BMW teamed up with Switzerland-based Micro to develop a trio of scooters.

The Munich-based firm’s scooter catalog includes three models named E-Scooter, City Scooter, and Kids Scooter, respectively. The E-Scooter is a lot like the battery-powered two-wheelers becoming increasingly common in big cities across America, but it was designed to be purchased rather than shared. That means you won’t trip over one that’s been abandoned in the middle of a public park when you go out for a late-night jog.

Its electric powertrain consists of a lithium-ion battery pack that zaps a 150-watt motor into motion. The E-Scooter delivers a range of about 7.5 miles, and it can reach a top speed of 12 mph. Charging it takes two hours, according to BMW. Clever design allows users to fold the 20-pound scooter when it needs to be stored. In a way, it’s like the i3 of the scooter world, though it’s not made using carbon fiber.

The City Scooter isn’t equipped with a motor or a battery; it’s 100% human-powered. BMW pointed out its low footplate and large wheels offer excellent comfort for commuters, and it comes with an integrated kickstand so that riders can park it without worrying about damaging it. And, when they’re done riding it, they can fold it and tuck it away in their bag, under their desk, or in their car’s trunk. BMW hasn’t released its weight.

Finally, the Kids Scooter was designed for a group BMW normally doesn’t interact with: Toddlers. Kids that are at least three years old can use it for balancing practice, according to the firm, and they can hide their favorite toys from their siblings by stuffing them in a compartment hidden under the seat. The handlebar is height-adjustable, so kids can enjoy the scooter until they’re about 12.

BMW will begin selling its scooters through its dealer network by the end of 2019. As of writing, it doesn’t sound like any of the three models will be available in the United States. They’re not cheap, either. The Kids Scooter starts at 120 euros, the City Scooter carries a base price of 200 euros, and the E-Scooter retails for 800 euros, figures that convert to about $135, $225, and $900, respectively.

