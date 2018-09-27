Digital Trends
Cars

Here’s a teaser of BMW’s next-generation 3-Series sedan before its Paris debut

Chris Chin
By
bmw teases next generation 3 series sedan before paris 2019 teaser
BMW Group

BMW’s world-renowned and iconic 3 Series sedan is approaching the end of its average generational lifespan, having reached the age of seven this year. Despite getting a bit old, it’s aging gracefully, especially after a bunch of mid-cycle revisions. Nonetheless, a new seventh generation 3 Series is in the works and the crew at BMW just released some teasers to give us a little taste.

Due for a worldwide reveal at the 2018 Paris Motor Show next month, the next-gen BMW 3 Series takes on the internal designation, “G20,” leaving the previous car’s “F30” behind.

Not much is known about the next-gen 3 Series. But from the various spy photo shots available on the Internet and the teasers shared by BMW themselves, the new 3 Series looks to adopt a lot of design cues and similarities as the current generation “G30” 5 Series — unsurprising, since the 3 Series has a habit of taking inspiration from its more expensive brethren.

For example, the outgoing 3 Series generation drew many similarities from the previous “F10” generation 5 Series, while the generation before, the “E90” 3 Series picked up bits from the “E60” generation 5 Series.

Rumors floating around the web suggest the car being teased is specifically the “M340i” model, or the range-topping non-M version with the lineup’s most powerful engine choice. That of course would be BMW’s legendary and latest 3.0-liter turbocharged gasoline inline-six. The BMW M designation doesn’t quite mean it’s a full-fledged M model, but rather an “M Sport” car with a sport package. That typically adds a more aggressive body kit; sport-tuned steering, brakes, and suspension; bespoke options and equipment; and lots and lots of M badges.

While not a full M3, the 3 Series M Sport is a traditional trim level, giving buyers the option for more performance out of the standard car, without needing to make the premium jump to the M3.

For the new generation 3 Series, besides the range-topping turbo-six model, we anticipate the base model to continue serving up a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four. Though the future of the 3 Series diesel remains uncertain for the North American market.

We’re also expecting the 3 Series lineup to grow with a new hybrid model and a possible all-electric version as BMW’s clearly on a hard electrification effort. BMW previously made its plans clear to offer customers plenty of variety and options for the next-generation of cars, including new hybrid and all-electric options of its core models, in addition to the gas-powered cars.

One thing’s for sure however: the iconic M3 and M4 cars will be gaining hybridized powertrains, which has us very curious about the next-gen model.

More details shall follow as we approach the new 3 Series’ arrival next month. If you’d like to keep tabs, make sure to tune in to BMW’s press conference in Paris via livestream, here, on Tuesday, October 10 at 9AM, Central European Standard Time.

Don't Miss

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars
ford panasonic v2x car communication c feat
Cars

Cars that talk to each other are coming soon, and could save thousands of lives

Today’s cars can connect to the internet, but still can’t communicate with the environment around them. V2X technology is about to change, paving the way for safer streets, less traffic, and cities where transportation operates more…
Posted By Nick Mokey
2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe
Cars

2019 Honda Civic sedan and coupe add more standard driver-assist tech

The 2019 Honda Civic compact sedan and coupe get a handful of updates to stay fresh, including exterior styling tweaks, standard Honda Sensing driver aids, and a new Sport trim level.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door
Product Review

No more excuses. This AMG just schooled the world on what four-doors can do

The GT 4-Door Coupe is the third from-scratch model by AMG, promising sports car performance with family-friendly refinement. A few laps of Circuit of the Americas and a tour of Austin’s scenic streets should give us an answer.
Posted By Miles Branman
Volvo V60 Cross Country
Cars

Volvo’s lifted V60 Cross Country wagon laces up its hiking boots

The Volvo V60 Cross Country is a V60 station wagon with jacked up suspension and more rugged looks. It's the latest Volvo to take advantage of the Swedish automaker's Scalable Product Architecture platform and advanced safety tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Hennessey Goliath 6x6
Cars

Live your childhood monster truck fantasies in this six-wheeled Silverado

Hennessey has built a six-wheeled version of the new 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. Called Goliath 6x6, it boasts eight additional inches of ground clearance and a 705-horsepower V8 engine. Production is limited to 24 trucks.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
Cars

2019 Chevrolet Blazer strays far from its rugged roots

The 2019 Chevrolet Blazer revives a classic SUV name in a very different form. The new Blazer eschews off-road capability for car-like road manners and styling. Will SUV shoppers approve of the Blazer's transformation?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
blood test for exhaustion sleeping at wheel
Emerging Tech

Like a breathalyzer for exhaustion, new blood test can tell how tired you are

Tired at the wheel? A new blood test can reveal signs of sleep deprivation with a reported 92 percent accuracy. Here's how it was developed and what it could possibly mean for the future.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
att launches harman spark watchit
Cars

AT&T uses Harman Spark to transform older rides into connected cars

AT&T and Harman are launching Spark, a car plug-in compatible with most 1996 and newer vehicles that pairs with a smartphone app for features such as a Wi-Fi hot spot, roadside assistance, vehicle tracking, geofencing, and more.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Vaughn Gittin Jr. drifts the Nürburgring screenshot
Cars

Watch this 900-horsepower Ford Mustang drift Germany’s Nürburgring

After drifting Germany's treacherous Nürburgring racetrack in a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck, Vaughn Gittin Jr. returned with a proper drift car. Watch him wreak havoc in a 900-horsepower Ford Mustang.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
history of self-driving cars
Cars

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a ride through the history of self-driving cars

It’s not easy to compress the history of self-driving cars into 10 milestones, but we’ve done our best. From a 1920s stunt in downtown New York to Google's Waymo, here are the events you should know.
Posted By Luke Dormehl, Stephen Edelstein
Local Motors Olli
Cars

LM Industries asks cities to find uses for its autonomous vehicles

LM Industries is launching a "fleet challenge" in Sacramento and Phoenix asking interested parties to propose uses for its Olli low-speed autonomous electric vehicles. Winners get a handful for vehicles to carry out their plans with.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
secret service cadillac beast presidential limo
Cars

GM and U.S. Secret Service unveil new Cadillac Beast presidential limo

The U.S. Secret Service posted a photo of two new armored limos joining the presidential fleet. The Beast is a custom 2018 Cadillac that transverses the globe by airplane, accompanied by a second limo and a mobile communications office.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Infiniti Project Black S prototype
Cars

Infiniti’s Project Black S prototype sports Formula One hybrid tech

The Infiniti Project Black S is a Q60 luxury coupe enhanced with a Formula One-inspired hybrid powertrain. The 563-horsepower car can sprint from zero to 62 mph in under four seconds, according to Infiniti.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
urmo hoverboard folds flat in seconds outdoor 0022
Emerging Tech

The innovative Urmo hoverboard folds flat in just 2 seconds

The Urmo self-balancing electric scooter can deliver a top speed of 9 miles per hour, with a range of 12 miles. Decide to stow it, however, and it can fold flat it just a few short seconds.
Posted By Luke Dormehl