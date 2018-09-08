Digital Trends
Cars

BMW M strays further from its heritage with X3 M and X4 M crossovers

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 10
BMW X3 M and X4 M prototypes
BMW X3 M and X4 M prototypes
BMW X3 M and X4 M prototypes
BMW X3 M and X4 M prototypes
BMW X3 M prototype
BMW X3 M prototype
BMW X3 M prototype
BMW X4 M prototype
BMW X4 M prototype
BMW X4 M prototype

BMW’s M division has built some of the greatest performance cars of all time, from the E30 M3 to the V10-powered E60 M5. M division cars used to be memorable and distinctive, but now BMW seems more focused on quantity over quality. Like rival Mercedes-Benz and its AMG division, BMW is trying to fill every niche with an M car. The latest vehicles to get the M treatment are the X3 and X4 crossovers.

Normally, automakers try to hide their camouflaged prototypes, but BMW rolled out its X3 M and X4 M for all the world to see during a race at Germany’s Nürburgring. The two performance crossovers will lose their disguises and get a full public unveiling at a later date.

BMW has offered M performance versions of the larger X5 and X6 for a while, so it was only a matter of time before the X3 and X4 got the same treatment. For those unfamiliar with BMW’s labyrinthine lineup, the X3 is a traditional small crossover competing with models like the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Audi Q5. The X4 is a “coupe” version of the X3, with a lower roofline that’s meant to give it a sportier, more stylish look. Whether the X4 succeeds in that mission is unclear.

Technical details are scarce, but BMW did say that the X3 M and X4 M will use a turbocharged inline-six engine. This will likely be based on the 3.0-liter engine used in current M40i versions of the X3 and X4. Both models will get standard all-wheel drive, incorporating lessons learned from the latest M5, according to BMW. Sportier suspension and BMW’s Active M rear differential will be part of the package as well.

The X3 M and X4 M probably won’t do BMW any favors with enthusiasts, but given the public’s insatiable demand for utility vehicles, they’ll probably sell like hotcakes. BMW certainly sees a future in utility vehicles, as it’s adding more variants to its lineup. In addition to the two new M variants, the German automaker recently announced the X2 M235i xDrive and X5 xDrive 45e iPerformance plug-in hybrid.

Don't Miss

Gray Design’s Sidewinder is a 630-horsepower dune buggy of pure insanity
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Amazon Delivery Service Partner program
Cars

Mercedes opens U.S. factory to build Sprinter vans, Amazon is first in line

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans are getting a big dose of tech, and they'll be built at a new factory in North Charleston, South Carolina. Amazon has already ordered 20,000 for its Delivery Service Partner program.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Cars

Smoke the tires with the top American muscle cars

American muscle cars are undeniably awesome, but which ones are the best? Here are the top picks spanning five decades that define the genre, from Ford, General Motors, Chrysler, and AMC.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
how to delete your uber account
Mobile

Uber’s upcoming ‘Ride Check’ feature could save your life

Uber's Ride Check feature aims to get help as soon as possible if you're unlucky enough to be involved in a crash in one of its cars. The technology uses GPS and sensors built into smartphones, and launches in the next few months.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan Waymo Self-driving Test Fleet
Cars

FCA drops $30 million on Michigan autonomous-driving research facility

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) will spend $30 million on an addition to its Chelsea Proving Grounds dedicated to testing autonomous cars and driver-assist tech. The facility will include a simulated highway and other testing areas.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bmw intelligent personal assistant
Cars

BMW revs up its own ‘Intelligent Personal Assistant’ voice tech

BMW is readying a voice assistant familiar with your car's operations that learns your preferences over time. Compatible with existing major voice assistants, BMW's Intelligent Personal Assistant will be available in March 2019.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison
Cars

Chevy’s toughened, armored Colorado ZR2 Bison is ready to tackle any trail

The Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 pickup truck was already a great off-roader, but Chevy turned to aftermarket manufacturer American Expedition Vehicles to try to make it better. The result is the ZR2 Bison.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
blackmore doppler lidar for autonomous cars bmw intersection
Cars

Continuous wave Doppler lidar instantly detects the speed of other vehicles

After more than a decade of testing with the U.S. military and now backed by BMW i Ventures and Toyota AI Ventures, Blackmore's FMCW Doppler lidar system could make autonomous cars safer than radar or pulsed lidar systems.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Ram 1500 eTorque First Drive
Cars

Hybrid-like 2019 Ram 1500 eTorque steps up its predecessor’s fuel economy

The EPA revealed the 2019 Ram 1500 eTorque's official fuel economy ratings, with either the V6 or V8 engine equipped with the company's innovative 48-volt electrical system. As predicted, the new model sips less gas than its predecessor.
Posted By Chris Chin
fords mustang based all electric suv teased inspired fully performance utility
Cars

Ford gives a peek at rear-end of its new, all-electric Mustang-inspired performance SUV

Ford recently tprovided a peek at its highly anticipated, all-electric performance SUV. The automaker is known to be working on what seems like a more affordable Tesla Model X competitor.
Posted By Chris Chin
2018 ford f150 power stroke diesel new f 150
Cars

Ford recalls 2 million of its popular F-150 trucks due to fire risk

Ford is recalling 2 million of its popular F-150 trucks after a fault was found in the seat belt pretensioner system. The automaker said the fault had caused at least 17 "smoke or fire" incidents in North America.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
why new cars recommend premium fuel hybrid car drive 0001
Cars

What is a hybrid car, and how does it work? We’ve got the answers

You've probably heard of the term, "hybrid," before, especially in the context of an automobile. But what exactly is a hybrid vehicle, and how do they work? We've got the answers to those questions and more in this guide.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Chris Chin
armormax awd charger srt hellcat dodge 00
Cars

Armormax’s AWD Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat may be the ultimate cop car

A fully optioned Armormax AWD Charger SRT Hellcat may the ultimate law enforcement vehicle with more than 700 horsepower in a 4WD armored sedan with run-flat tires, bomb blanket, bulletproof glass, and smoke screen system.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Lexus LY 650 yacht
Cars

Hit the high seas in style with Lexus’ upcoming LY 650 luxury yacht

Lexus is expanding its repertoire beyond luxury cars, to luxury boats. The Lexus LY 650 is a 65-foot luxury yacht scheduled to make its public debut in 2019 as an ocean-going counterpart to the automaker's luxury cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bmw vision inext concept teasers screenshot 9 6 2018 teaser youtube video
Cars

BMW teases its Vision iNEXT Concept ahead of global debut next week

We’re just a few days away from attending the reveal event for BMW’s all-new Vision iNEXT Concept, a car rumored to be another precursor to a future all-electric model. To build up anticipation, the company released a few teasers.
Posted By Chris Chin