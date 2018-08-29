Digital Trends
Cars

Bosch’s electric motor breakthrough makes semitrucks cheaper, cleaner, quieter

Ronan Glon
By
Scania semi truck

While companies like Tesla and Nikola are working overtime to electrify the millions of semi trucks that zigzag across America, German engineering firm Bosch is taking a different approach to reducing emissions from the heaviest vehicles on the road. It has developed a compact electric motor that fits most semitrailers — a relatively simple and affordable solution that promises to deliver significant fuel economy benefits.

As it stands, the average semitrailer that carries Amazon packages, groceries, or cars is no different than a smaller trailer or a camper in the sense that its axles roll freely. The trailer’s wheels play no role in moving the truck forward. Bosch’s breakthrough zaps the wheels into motion. It takes the form of an electric motor that recuperates the kinetic energy generated while braking and channels it to a battery pack. It sends the energy back to the axles when the truck starts moving to provide a fuel-saving acceleration boost. The motors also kick in when the truck needs additional power, like when it’s going up a steep hill.

If this sounds familiar, it’s likely because a growing number of increasingly efficient hybrid and electric passenger cars come with a similar brake energy recuperation system. The motor integrated into the axle is the same unit Bosch manufactures for automakers worldwide. It can be retrofitted to most existing axles. Alternatively, Bosch builds turnkey electric axles.

Electrifying a semitrailer can save up to 2,500 gallons of diesel annually, according to the firm. On average, the fuel cost $3.22 per gallon on August 27, 2018. Based on that figure, truck operators can save about $8,000 per year by electrifying their trailers. That’s a significant sum in an industry where every cent counts, but the technology also offers other benefits.

The electricity captured while braking can power the refrigeration unit fitted to trucks that carry perishable goods. Powering the trailer also opens the door for automatic maneuvering, a real boon for drivers who regularly park in tight, crowded areas. Finally, electrifying a semitrailer’s axles makes remote-controlled parking possible, though only on private property due to the legal framework surrounding the technology.

Bosch notes that the ideal setup adds two motors per axle. Customers who want to keep costs in check can opt for single-motor electrification. Pricing information hasn’t been released yet. The company explains that, in its view, the system needs to pay for itself within two years.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

There's a good reason this self-driving pod has huge 'virtual eyes'
Up Next

Spotify and Hulu add Showtime to $5-per-month college student plan
Astell & Kern’s new A&futura SE100
Home Theater

Astell & Kern’s new A&futura SE100 hi-res player looks funny, sounds fantastic

Astell & Kern continues to outdo itself, this time with its middle-range player, the A&future SE100. The device with the funny name (and the funny design) is all business when it comes to sound, offering stunningly accurate performance for…
Posted By Ryan Waniata
2018 kia niro phev ex premium
Product Review

Kia’s Niro PHEV is a plug-in hybrid for stealth environmentalists

The 2018 Kia Niro PHEV joins the existing Niro hybrid in Kia’s lineup. It attempts to split the difference between more focused plug-in hybrid hatchbacks and ever-popular crossovers.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best gear for summer festivals festival gorge ampitheater
Outdoors

Headed to a festival this summer? Here’s the best gear you can get for camping

Whether you're heading out for an afternoon or a full weekend, this is the outdoor gear will help you beat the heat and stay comfortable when attending your next summer music festival.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Audi PB18 e-tron
Cars

Audi funnels its racing heritage into an electric supercar concept

Audi has introduced a cutting-edge concept car named the PB18 E-Tron that shows what an electric supercar could look like. It's not designed with autonomous driving in mind; Audi wants enthusiasts to drive the PB18.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ferrari 488 Pista Spider
Cars

Ferrari shows sun worshippers some love with the 488 Pista Spider

The Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is a convertible version of the 488 Pista, sharing the hardtop's 710-horsepower, 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine and advanced suite of driver aids.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
autox autonomous grocery delivery 05
Cars

AutoX will soon test its autonomous grocery delivery program in California

AutoX self-driving car company partnered with GrubMarket fresh produce ecommerce venture to introduce autonomous grocery delivery and mobile store service. The locally sourced food self-driving car program begins in San Jose.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 gmc sierra
Product Review

With a carbon bed and transforming tailgate, the new GMC Sierra is one of a kind

Our 2019 GMC Sierra first drive review focuses on the factors that make the new Sierra different from every other truck on the road. GMC has several exclusive new features, like a multi-function tailgate and a carbon fiber bed option.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition
Cars

2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition wears one of racing’s greatest liveries

The 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition wears the Gulf racing livery of blue and orange, just like the Ford GT40 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968. Ford will bring the popular livery back for 2020 to honor its 1969 Le Mans win.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
uber jump bikes
Cars

Uber wants to focus on bikes over cars for shorter journeys

Uber has already taken tentative steps in the bike- and scooter-sharing space, but the company's CEO says it's now ready to push more heavily into the space, targeting riders taking short trips in cities.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2018 Toyota Sienna
Cars

Toyota extends a lifeline to Uber’s troubled self-driving car program

Toyota will invest $500 million in Uber, and partner with the ridesharing company on a new fleet of prototype self-driving cars. The Sienna minivans will use both Toyota and Uber tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica
Cars

Piaggio’s timeless Vespa gains connectivity as it goes electric

Italian scooter manufacturer Piaggio has released an electric version of its timeless Vespa scooter. The Vespa Elettrica offers about 60 miles of electric range and more connectivity features than any Vespa before it.
Posted By Ronan Glon
How to change spark plugs
Cars

Learn how to change spark plugs and save money on your next tune-up

Learning how to change your spark plugs might seem intimidating, but it's not as difficult as you might think. Here, we outline the entire process, whether you're having trouble locating the plugs or removing them.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 honda pilot
Product Review

With Honda's new Pilot, family adventures don't have to stay on pavement

The Honda Pilot gets a refresh for the 2019 model year that includes minor styling tweaks, an improved gearbox, a more intuitive infotainment system, more standard features, and a tougher image.
Posted By Miles Branman
How to test a car battery
Cars

Not feeling that spark? Here's how to test a car battery

A dead battery can really ruin your day, but thankfully, it's entirely avoidable. In this article, we’ll cover how to test a car battery, including what tools you'll need and a breakdown of voltage readings.
Posted By Miles Branman