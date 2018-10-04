Digital Trends
Cars

Hybrid, SUV, or both? Bugatti looks at ways to expand its family

Ronan Glon
By
Bugatti Chiron
Ronan Glon/Digital Trends

Bugatti surprised fans around the world when it unveiled the Divo, a hardcore evolution of the monstrous Chiron designed specifically to carve corners. Photos of the Divo will perform background image duty on millions of devices around the world, but that’s not the direction the French firm will take as it looks to expand its brand.

Decision-makers are seriously looking at how to expand the Bugatti brand. It’s a significant shift in their strategy; the company has limited its lineup to a single model since it returned to the scene with the Veyron in 2005. The big question the firm needs to answer is how to reach a new set of buyers without diluting the image of what’s unquestionably one of the most prestigious car brands in the world.

“The brand is ready for more,” affirmed company boss Stephan Winkelmann in an interview on the sidelines of the Paris Auto Show.

Bugatti showed a stunning sedan called 16C Galibier in 2009, and it seriously considered giving it the proverbial green light for production, but the body style is falling out of vogue, especially in key markets like the United States and China. That makes an SUV the most sensible option, especially since brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Lamborghini — which Winkelmann used to run — have already shown the way forward.

Whether it arrives as a sedan, an SUV, or something else entirely, Bugatti’s next model probably won’t receive the 8.0-liter, quad-turbocharged W16 engine that powers the Chiron (pictured). The 1,500-horsepower unit will most likely be phased out at the end of the Chiron’s production run. It’s “the core of the brand today, but it won’t remain the heart forever,” Winkelmann hinted.

Bugatti has joined the growing list of companies looking at ways to adopt electrification. It’s not ruling out a hybrid model but it hasn’t approved the development of one, either. “You have to consider social acceptance in terms of emissions,” Winkelmann told Automotive News Europe.

Expanding the Bugatti brand doesn’t mean bumping it downmarket. Though nothing is official yet, it’s unrealistic to expect the brand will move down into the segment occupied by Bentley and Rolls-Royce. Even a hybrid SUV would carry a seven-digit price tag and likely arrive as a limited-edition model.

Don't Miss

Uber's first electric-scooter service takes on Lyft in Santa Monica
Audi e-tron
Cars

How Audi took its ambitious e-tron concept from dream to driveable

The Audi e-tron, the German luxury automaker’s first mass-market electric car, wasn’t designed to be a futuristic spaceship. It was designed to appeal to normal buyers, said Audi of America product management VP Filip Brabec.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Roadster
Cars

One tweet cost Elon Musk his chairman job at Tesla and led to a $40M fine

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk has settled a lawsuit filed by the SEC. He got the fraud charges dropped by agreeing to step down from his role as Tesla chairman and pay a $20 million fine. The company will pay an additional $20 million.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet park and diamond bike helmet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Packable helmets and hyper-fast toothbrushes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Smart Forease concept
Cars

Smart’s roofless Forease concept is a sun-loving city car

The Smart Forease concept debuts at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, where Smart is celebrating its 20th anniversary. However, it's unclear where the brand will go over the next 20 years.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Infiniti Project Black S prototype
Cars

Infiniti’s Project Black S prototype sports Formula One hybrid tech

The Infiniti Project Black S is a Q60 luxury coupe enhanced with a Formula One-inspired hybrid powertrain. The 563-horsepower car can sprint from zero to 62 mph in under four seconds, according to Infiniti.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Chevrolet Volt review
Product Review

Gas or electric? The 2019 Chevy Volt finally delivers the best of both

The Chevrolet Volt is a car that offers you the best of both worlds without compromise. Tricks learned from the Bolt EV allow you to regain some electric range while driving – a novel skill that comes in handy.
Posted By Joel Patel
2019 BMW 3 Series
Cars

2019 BMW 3 Series doubles down on tech with voice assistant, digital key

The 2019 BMW 3 Series represents the seventh generation of BMW's bread-and-butter luxury sedan. Where previous generations emphasized the driving experience, the 2019 3 Series focuses more on tech than ever before.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Porsche 911 Speedster red
Cars

Sexy at 70: Porsche’s limited-edition 911 Speedster gets green light for 2019

The gorgeous 911 Speedster concept Porsche introduced in June has received the green light for production. The 500hp, GT3-powered model will be available in 2019 as a limited edition.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Google Maps
Mobile

No matter your destination, these seven navigation apps will show you the way

Getting lost is a thing of the past -- your smartphone is the best navigator you'll ever have. Always find your way and stay informed of traffic with the best navigation apps for Android and iOS.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Vayyar Imaging forgotten baby alert
Cars

Vayyar’s in-car breath sensor can save you and your kids from senseless tragedy

Vayyar Imaging claims to have developed sensors that can monitor the inside of a car as well as the area around it. Sensors can do things like count the number of passengers and monitor their breathing.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ford autonomous car light bar
Cars

Ford wants to avoid chaos by teaching all self-driving cars a common language

Ford stresses communication will play a key part in the safe, orderly, and timely deployment of autonomous cars on public roads. It wants to create a common language they can use to signal their intentions.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Cars

For 2019, the Acura ILX gets more pep in its step and a friendlier price

The ILX, Acura's entry-level model, made its debut for the 2013 model year. The Honda-owned firm has given it a makeover that includes a new-look front end, an option package that gives it a sportier design, and more tech inside.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 indian ftr 1200 s 6
Cars

Indian’s dominating flat-track racer just showed up as a performance street bike

Indian Motorcycle Company just introduced two production street bikes styled after Indian's field-dominating FTR750 flat track racer. The 2019 FTR 12000 and FTR 1200 S are enthusiast motorcycles focused on handling and power.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ubers first electric scooter service in santa monica uber jump and bike
Outdoors

Uber’s first electric-scooter service takes on Lyft in Santa Monica

Uber and Lyft are expanding their rivalry to services with two wheels, not just four. Both companies now operate scooter- and bike-sharing services in the U.S., with Uber launching its very first scooter scheme on October 3.
Posted By Trevor Mogg