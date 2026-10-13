BYD’s new $35,200 electric sedan goes 626 miles and fully charges in just 9 minutes

BYD has officially launched the Da Han EV in China, and its headline figures are enough to make even some premium electric cars look a little less impressive. The new flagship sedan promises up to 626 miles (or 1,008 km) of range on China’s CLTC testing cycle and can charge its battery from 10% to 97% in just nine minutes, provided it has access to compatible high-power charging infrastructure. Prices start at 235,900 yuan, or approximately $35,200, making it a relatively affordable proposition for a large luxury electric sedan.

BYD’s Da Han EV wants to make range anxiety yesterday’s problem

The Da Han, or Great Han, sits above BYD’s existing Han sedan in its Dynasty lineup, and it’s clearly not here to play it safe. The flagship electric sedan arrives in three variants, with two rear-wheel-drive models prioritising range and an all-wheel-drive version bringing considerably more muscle. There’s a little bonus for early shoppers, too: launch prices are lower than the figures announced during its August presale.

All three variants pack a hefty 102.3kWh second-generation Blade Battery. The rear-wheel-drive models promise up to 626 miles of range, while the all-wheel-drive version manages 547 miles. Before anyone starts planning a cross-country road trip, though, remember that these are CLTC figures, so real-world range will be lower and depend on driving conditions. Still, that’s a lot of miles to squeeze out of a single charge.

And then there’s the charging party trick. BYD claims the Da Han EV can go from 10% to 97% in just nine minutes using compatible high-power flash chargers. That’s not quite a full charge from empty, but it’s still barely enough time to finish a coffee. Even at minus 30 degrees Celsius, the process reportedly takes only three extra minutes. Performance fans aren’t being left out, either: the rear-wheel-drive models produce 496hp and 500Nm of torque, reaching 62mph in 4.9 seconds, while the dual-motor AWD version cranks things up to 764hp and 910Nm for a 3.3-second sprint. The trade-off? Less range, because apparently having everything still comes with a catch.

A luxury sedan with plenty more than a big battery

The Da Han EV is a sizeable luxury sedan, but BYD has added a few tricks to make it feel less like a land yacht. It gets a claimed drag coefficient of 0.197, rear-wheel steering for a tight 16.2-foot turning radius, DiSus-A dual-chamber air suspension with road-preview capabilities, and the company’s God’s Eye driver-assistance technology. Inside, the cabin goes all out with a 40-inch augmented-reality head-up display, a 17.3-inch central touchscreen, a separate passenger display, Nappa leather, zero-gravity front seats with heating, ventilation, and massage, and a 31-speaker Devialet sound system. Electric rear leg rests and soft-close doors round off the luxury treatment.

The Da Han EV launches in China in three variants priced at 235,900 yuan, 249,900 yuan and 275,900 yuan, roughly $35,200, $37,300 and $41,200, respectively. That’s a price cut of 14,000 yuan, 20,000 yuan and 24,000 yuan compared to their presale prices, making BYD’s flagship Dynasty sedan a fair bit easier on the wallet. For a sedan packing this much technology and comfort, those prices look rather interesting. However, an international launch remains unconfirmed, so buyers outside China will have to admire this one from afar for now.

The Da Han EV’s biggest statement isn’t just its 626-mile claimed range or nine-minute charging time. It’s the possibility that EV road trips could soon involve less planning around charging stops. Of course, real-world range and access to compatible ultra-fast chargers remain the catches, but if battery technology keeps moving this fast, range anxiety might finally be running out of juice.

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