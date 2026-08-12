BYD just dropped a $16,000 car into an EV price war America can’t compete with

China’s affordable EV market is getting ridiculously good in terms of value. Barely a day after Volkswagen opened preorders for its $17,175 ID. Era 5S plug-in hybrid, BYD has launched the 2027 Seal 06 with prices starting even lower.

The DM-i plug-in hybrid begins at 99,900 yuan, or around $14,700, while the fully electric Seal 06 starts at 109,900 yuan, roughly $16,100. In comparison, America’s cheapest EV, the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt, starts at $28,995. That makes the Bolt almost $13,000 more expensive than the entry-level Seal 06 EV.

Even for $16,100, you get a proper EV

The Seal 06 EV uses BYD’s second-generation Blade Battery and an 800V high-voltage architecture, with battery capacities of 52.9kWh and 64.3kWh. Depending on configuration, CLTC range reaches either 530km or 630km, roughly 329 and 391 miles respectively. Its more powerful 240kW motor can propel the sedan from zero to 100km/h in 5.9 seconds.

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BYD has also brought its native flash-charging platform to the Seal 06 EV. Think of this as a fast-charging tech for electric cars, which is also found in more expensive BYD models. The higher-end model also get BYD’s

Higher trims get even more interesting. BYD offers its LiDAR-equipped God’s Eye B 5.0 driver-assistance suite with city and highway navigation assistance, while the top variants add the DiSus-C electromagnetic damping system, which can continuously adjust the suspension.

Aside from this, there is also the 15.6-inch rotating infotainment display, an 8.8-inch digital cluster, optional 29-inch head-up display, 50W wireless charging, and DeepSeek-powered voice assistance.

China keeps doing this

The Seal 06 is just one of the impressively approachable EVs coming from China. We’ve already covered the 2026 BYD Seagull, which starts at around $10,300 in China and offers roughly 250 miles of CLTC range along with available LiDAR. BAIC’s Arcfox Beta T1 has gone even lower, with pricing starting around $9,200.

Then Volkswagen arrived this week with the $17,175 ID. Era 5S. Now BYD has followed with a full EV starting at $16,100. Meanwhile, America finally has a sub-$30,000 Bolt again. But looking at what the same money can buy in China, this doesn’t seem as impressive anymore.