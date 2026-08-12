 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

BYD just dropped a $16,000 car into an EV price war America can’t compete with

China keeps dropping $16,000 EVs while America struggles to crack $30,000

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
BYD Seal 06 Budget EV at a Charging station
BYD

China’s affordable EV market is getting ridiculously good in terms of value. Barely a day after Volkswagen opened preorders for its $17,175 ID. Era 5S plug-in hybrid, BYD has launched the 2027 Seal 06 with prices starting even lower.

The DM-i plug-in hybrid begins at 99,900 yuan, or around $14,700, while the fully electric Seal 06 starts at 109,900 yuan, roughly $16,100. In comparison, America’s cheapest EV, the 2027 Chevrolet Bolt, starts at $28,995. That makes the Bolt almost $13,000 more expensive than the entry-level Seal 06 EV.

Even for $16,100, you get a proper EV

BYD Seal 06 Budget EV Featured
BYD

The Seal 06 EV uses BYD’s second-generation Blade Battery and an 800V high-voltage architecture, with battery capacities of 52.9kWh and 64.3kWh. Depending on configuration, CLTC range reaches either 530km or 630km, roughly 329 and 391 miles respectively. Its more powerful 240kW motor can propel the sedan from zero to 100km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Recommended Videos

BYD has also brought its native flash-charging platform to the Seal 06 EV. Think of this as a fast-charging tech for electric cars, which is also found in more expensive BYD models. The higher-end model also get BYD’s
Higher trims get even more interesting. BYD offers its LiDAR-equipped God’s Eye B 5.0 driver-assistance suite with city and highway navigation assistance, while the top variants add the DiSus-C electromagnetic damping system, which can continuously adjust the suspension.

Aside from this, there is also the 15.6-inch rotating infotainment display, an 8.8-inch digital cluster, optional 29-inch head-up display, 50W wireless charging, and DeepSeek-powered voice assistance.

BYD Seal 06 Budget EV Features and Interior
BYD

China keeps doing this

The Seal 06 is just one of the impressively approachable EVs coming from China. We’ve already covered the 2026 BYD Seagull, which starts at around $10,300 in China and offers roughly 250 miles of CLTC range along with available LiDAR. BAIC’s Arcfox Beta T1 has gone even lower, with pricing starting around $9,200.

Then Volkswagen arrived this week with the $17,175 ID. Era 5S. Now BYD has followed with a full EV starting at $16,100. Meanwhile, America finally has a sub-$30,000 Bolt again. But looking at what the same money can buy in China, this doesn’t seem as impressive anymore.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
Volkswagen’s $17,000 plug-in hybrid makes America’s cheapest EV look overpriced
Volkswagen’s $17,000 ID. Era 5S is insanely good value
Volkswagen ID. Era 5S Featured

Volkswagen's latest hybrid car is impressive on paper, but the real shocker is its price tag. SAIC Volkswagen has opened preorders for the ID. Era 5S in China with a limited-time starting price of 115,900 yuan, or roughly $17,175. Its regular Pure trim costs around $17,770, while even the range-topping Max comes in at just $22,215.

To put that into perspective, Chevrolet lists the 2027 Bolt at an MSRP of $28,995, making it America’s cheapest EV. Nissan’s 2026 Leaf starts at $29,990 before destination charges. So the cheapest Bolt is around $11,820 above Volkswagen’s introductory ID. Era 5S price.

Read more
Kia’s 2027 EV3 could be the affordable EV we’ve been waiting for
Five trims, two drivetrains, and a starting price that undercuts almost everything else in Kia's lineup.
Kia EV3

Kia has finally put a price on the EV3, and the number might actually surprise you. The entry-level trim starts at $31,385 in the US, including a $1,495 destination charge, making it the cheapest EV Kia sells here and one of the more wallet-friendly electric vehicle options you can buy right now.

Why did it take so long to get here?

Read more
Over 500,000 Toyota Camrys recalled over a blank digital dashboard
The display fault can prevent drivers from seeing important safety warnings and indicators.
Toyota Camry 2026 interiors dashboard featured

Remember when everyone said some things are better left analog? Well, digital dashboards are now making a pretty convincing case. According to NHTSA documents, Toyota is recalling 508,354 Camry Hybrids in the US after discovering that the digital instrument cluster can go blank and hide critical information. The issue affects certain 2025 and 2026 Camry models, although the fix is thankfully less dramatic: Toyota says a software update should sort it out.

It's more than just a blank screen

Read more