Digital Trends
Cars

It’s not easy being green: California strips HOV rights from clean-air cars

Bruce Brown
By

More than 200,000 environmentally-conscious California drivers are ticked off. Many early adopter low emission vehicle (LEV) and zero emission vehicle (ZEV) drivers in California will lose their right to use highway carpool lanes as of January 1, 2019, the L.A.Times reports.

An “Access OK – Clean Air Vehicle” decal that allows solo drivers to travel in less crowded High Occupancy Vehicle (HOW) lanes otherwise restricted to vehicles with multiple passengers is one of the greatest perks for buying LEVs and ZEVs in California.

The Golden State provides generous financial benefits to clean ride buyers, but faster transport on the state’s infamously traffic-clogged highways has a greater appeal than rebates or credits for many. The LA Times cited a UCLA study that “found the ability to drive alone in a carpool lane or a toll lane is the ‘single biggest incentive’ for Californians to buy a zero-emission vehicle if they live within 10 miles of such a lane.”

The decal program originated in 2012, but now the HOV lanes are too crowded, according to the state. Therefore, the California legislature voted to limit the number of people who can have the clean-air decals.

Here’s what will happen starting in 2019. Car owners who received green or white clean air decals before January 1, 2017 will not get renewal stickers if they keep their current cars, regardless of vehicle age, mileage, or emissions level. Red decals issued under a new program that started in March 2018 will be valid until January 1, 2022.

White and green decal holders, however, can only get a new sticker if they buy a new qualifying car or, and this is a bit tricky, if they buy a used car that never had a decal but would have qualified in 2017 or 2018. So, theoretically, if you own a 2016 Toyota Prius with a decal, you could trade with someone in Nevada for an identical year and model car and then bring the replacement vehicle back to California to get a new decal.

The program has another new twist. People who earn more than $150,000 for single filers, $204,000 for heads of households, and $300,000 for joint filers will have restricted benefits.

Californians who are upset with the new plan argue that gas-guzzler drivers who cheat by driving alone in HOV lanes are to blame for the congestion. Caltrans agrees, saying 1 in 4 cars in commuter lanes shouldn’t be there in some areas.

Others point to the inconsistency of a program designed to improve air quality by encouraging cleaner emission vehicles that now punishes the early adopters who helped make the program successful.

“There need to be continued incentives to get people to drive electric,” said Plug in America policy director Katherine Stainken. “And we’re not making it easy for someone to make that choice.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best electric cars of 2018
BMW Vision iNext
Cars

We get up close with the Vision iNext concept to learn about BMW’s future

Through a massive worldwide campaign that visits various major cities around the world, we get our exclusive opportunity to get up close and personal with BMW’s latest Vision iNEXT Concept to learn about automaker’s future plans.
Posted By Chris Chin
2018 alfa romeo stelvio quadrifoglio review feat
Product Review

Alfa Romeo delivers the quintessential Italian high-performance SUV

Alfa’s Romeo’s Ferrari-powered sport utility delivers hair-raising straight-line performance, admirable capability in the corners, and head-turning style, but comes up a bit short in a few key areas.
Posted By Bradley Iger
alexa amazon echo header
Smart Home

Amazon reportedly will introduce an Alexa-enabled microwave, amp, and more

Amazon's Fall 2018 Alexa device rollout is about to begin, sources say. Look for an Alexa microwave, an amplifier, receiver, and subwoofer, and an Alexa voice-responsive device for your car. Amazon is maximizing its voice-command presence.
Posted By Bruce Brown
road rave subscription direct sales threaten traditional car dealers tesla recalls over 100 000 model s vehicles
Cars

Elon Musk: Tesla is bringing most collision repair in-house, outsiders too slow

Dissatisfied with third-party collision repair shops, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce the firm is bring most repair work in-house. The goal is a car as good or better than new with repair completed in under an hour.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Audi e-tron
Cars

Audi is finally taking the wraps off its Tesla-fighting e-tron electric SUV

The 2019 Audi e-tron is an electric SUV aimed at the Tesla Model X, Jaguar I-Pace, and Mercedes-Benz EQC. It's Audi's first mass-market electric car, but will it make a good first impression?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Volkswagen Jetta land-speed record car
Cars

Volkswagen built a 210-mph Jetta, and broke a land-speed record with it

A modified 2019 Volkswagen Jetta just set a land-speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats in the G/BGC class. Boasting a 600-horsepower engine, the Jetta hit 210 mph on the salt.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
noveto seat individual audio stream and collaborate on a new car system 001 hq
Emerging Tech

Smart sound system will give every car passenger their own wireless audio stream

Can't agree on what to listen to in the car? Imagine if each passenger could get their own way, courtesy of a personal audio stream — no headphones required. Sounds impossible, but it's almost here.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
worlds first passive anti frosting surface frozen windshield
Emerging Tech

No more scraping? Anti-frosting advance could mark end of frozen windshields

Hate frozen windshields in winter? Researchers at Virginia Tech may have found a way to banish them for good, thanks to the world’s first passive anti-frosting surface. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Ferrari Monza SP1
Cars

Ferrari’s latest special editions are stripped down, old-school sports cars

The Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 are inspired by some of the Italian automaker's most legendary sports cars. They mix old school rawness with modern carbon fiber construction and 789-horsepower V12 power.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Lucid Motors Air
News

Lucid Motors accepts $1 billion investment from Saudi Arabian fund

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia will invest $1 billion in upstart electric car company Lucid Motors. Lucid hopes to launch a Tesla-fighting luxury sedan called the Air by 2020.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
lyft self driving cars california glowstache
Cars

Lyft offers some fun stats to celebrate its 1 billionth ridesharing journey

Lyft cars have made a billion journeys since its ridesharing service launched six years ago. Announcing the milestone on Tuesday, September 18, the company revealed a few fun stats about its rides so far.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Nisssan Kicks
Cars

Nissan will invite Google into its cars’ dashboards starting in 2021

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance has joined forces with Google to develop a brand-new infotainment system. Scheduled to launch in 2021, the yet-unnamed software will boast navigation via Google Maps over-the-air software updates.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

End your dependence on fossil fuels with one of these amazing electric cars

Electric cars are getting smarter, safer, and more capable with each passing year. Here are our picks for the best electric cars on the market, whether you're looking for a performance ride or a family-friendly crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Abigail Bassett, Miles Branman
2019 Aston Martin DB11 Volante
Product Review

Aston’s stunning DB11 V8 Volante proves exotic cars aren't just about lap times

With the DB11 Volante, Aston Martin’s marriage of luxury and performance is perhaps at its best, offering hustle that doesn’t feel rushed and refinement with emotion still intact.
Posted By Bradley Iger