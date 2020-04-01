Can Radar Detectors and Dashcams Keep Teen Drivers Safe?

There was a time when radar detectors and dashcams were seen as being “shady”, only to be used by people with no regard for traffic laws. Since that time, the companies that make the devices have been working hard to make their use more mainstream and acceptable. One of the latest examples of radar detection and dashcam technology, the Cobra Road Scout, was provided for testing with the pitch that it will help make drivers – especially teen drivers – safer on the roads. Can it, or any other similar product live up to that promise? The short answer is mostly yes, but there are some downsides as well. Let’s take a closer look.

How They Work

“Installing” a radar detector or dashcam is usually as simple as using suction cups and aligning the device on your vehicle’s windshield. Once in place, you’ll rarely have to move anything, unless you travel into a state or area that does not allow the use of such devices (Virginia, for one). In most cases, there is no action required from the driver to use a radar detector or dashcam, but there are times when silencing a warning or viewing more information on the device is necessary.

Police use radar, and in some cases laser, to detect the speed of vehicles that pass by. Officers trained in using the detection technology can generally determine a vehicle’s speed with great accuracy. Radar detectors exist to help drivers “see” the officer before their speed can be clocked, but police technology has progressed to the point that detection is more difficult than ever.

Our review unit picked up K-Band warnings from every digital road sign on the highways in Maine and did not register any of the State Police’s speed detection technology. This highlights a weakness in any radar detector, in that there’s a constant cat-and-mouse game between law enforcement and radar detector companies to get the last word. That said, the Cobra “saw” every local police officer, which could add up to major savings on speeding tickets if you’re the type of person that needs it.

Dashcams like the one in our Cobra review unit work on a loop, which means that they record video for a set length of time and then start over again. The old video is overwritten with new video until someone decides they need the footage from the camera. The Cobra uses a microSD card to store video and can be plugged into a computer to transfer data.

The Good

Speeding Deterrent

Any dashcam will capture accidents, bad behavior, and can help establish fault in the event of a crash, but the big benefit of a combined device is that it combines location, speed, and impact data with the video recording. The idea here is that the dashcam and radar detector will be a deterrent for speeding and aggressive driving. If I, as a teenage driver, knew that my parents could watch a play-by-play of my automotive shenanigans after the fact, I’d probably still have my first car (a sweet ’71 Oldsmobile Cutlass). That said, the Cobra Road Scout we tested records in a continuous loop, so parents hoping for a long-form documentary on their teen’s driving habits will be disappointed.

Put Blame Where It Belongs

Perhaps the strongest argument for a teen to have a radar detector and dashcam is the perception that new drivers are blamed for the vast majority of accidents they’re involved in, regardless of who is actually at fault. The dashcam captures bad behavior, not only of the teen driver, but of everyone that passes in front of their vehicle. This can be a lifesaver after a traffic accident, helping law enforcement and insurance agencies determine fault.

Avoiding Speed Traps

The days of radar detectors being reserved for “outlaw”-use only are over – or they should be, at least. Radar detectors’ ability to help drivers avoid speeding tickets isn’t necessarily a safety feature, but they certainly help avoid unwanted attention. It’s clear that they give speeders a leg up on law enforcement, but there’s enough variety in radar technology now that it’s a dangerous business relying on a radar detector to pick up every speed trap. This is a mixed bag for teen drivers, as some parents feel a radar detector will embolden their child to drive recklessly or ignore traffic laws. Others feel that having the extra technology will teach their new driver how to be situationally aware and will help prevent any unfair targeting of teen drivers.

The Bad

Distraction

Experts will tell you that extra tech in a vehicle isn’t necessarily a good thing. Features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aim to reduce distraction by eliminating the need to pick up a device for things like calls and music, but they’re ultimately just another screen to stare at instead of the road. Radar detectors, with their limited displays and no ability to scroll through Instagram, are less invasive, but still present one more “thing” to worry about while driving.

In our time with the Cobra, we experienced false K-Band alerts at several traffic signs along Maine’s highways. The extra alerts, coupled with the immediate sensation of being put on notice every time the radar detector beeps, could be enough to seriously distract any driver – especially one with limited on-road experience.

One More Device to Manage

There was a time when many of us had a portable CD player running into the tape decks in our cars with a power plug to what used to be the cigarette lighter socket. Those times are distant memories for most of us now, so much that the idea of adding a wired device to the windshield of our vehicles is totally unappealing. Radar detectors are easy to install and move around, but there’s still a smartphone-sized black plastic brick stuck to the windshield and a cord hanging down around the vehicle’s interior. In our testing with the Cobra, we found that several vehicles’ power plugs are located under the armrest in the center console. This makes using a radar detector a real pain, as the power cord has to be stretched to reach the outlet.

Are They Right for Your Teen?

This is a hard question to answer, because every teen driver is different. Some new drivers will respond by driving more responsibly, armed with the knowledge that their missteps are being captured for mom and dad to see, but others may assume the radar detector gives them license to speed at will. There’s no denying that there are legitimate uses for these devices, especially those like the Cobra that combine a radar detector with a camera, but the best way to help teens be safer drivers is to spend time with them practicing driving. The decision to drive one way or the other is ultimately up to the person behind the wheel, and no device will be able to stand in for an experienced driver.

