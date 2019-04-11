Digital Trends
Cars

Supercar tech makes the 2019 GMC Sierra pickup lighter and stronger

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 7
2019 GMC Sierra Denali CarbonPro
2019 GMC Sierra Denali CarbonPro
2019 GMC Sierra Denali CarbonPro
2019 GMC Sierra Denali CarbonPro
2019 GMC Sierra Denali CarbonPro Bed
2019 GMC Sierra Denali CarbonPro
2019 GMC Sierra Denali CarbonPro

The number of V8-powered vehicles that rely on carbon fiber to save weight just grew by one, but the newest member of this expanding club is not what you’d expect. While supercar manufacturers like Lamborghini have used carbon fiber for decades, GMC is bringing the material into the pickup segment in order to make the Sierra stronger, lighter, and more durable. Select variants of the truck will soon be available with an optional cargo box called CarbonPro that’s partially made out of carbon fiber.

The box’s outer panels are made out of steel but the sides and the floor are manufactured with carbon fiber. The most obvious advantage of this feature is weight — the CarbonPro box weighs 60 pounds less than a steel box, so it increases the truck’s payload by about 60 pounds while upping its cargo capacity by one cubic foot. It doesn’t rust, and it withstands dents and scratches better than steel, so it eliminates the need to apply a spray-in bedliner.

Customers who mercilessly use the Sierra as a work truck shouldn’t worry about durability, GMC says. It made the carbon fiber box suffer through extreme temperatures on both ends of the thermometer, and it dropped a variety of large, heavy objects into it to make sure it can withstand tough impacts. The company went as far as putting a snowmobile on metal studs carrying a 250-pound rider in the truck box. The rider was then asked to accelerate at full throttle. The result? “Minimal scratching,” according to the company.

The CarbonPro box brings innovation to a segment that, until recently, resisted forward progress with donkey-like stubbornness. GMC isn’t alone in its approach; its rivals are making trucks in smarter ways, too. Ford has manufactured the F-150 using aluminum for years, while Ram packed the 1500 with tech features — including a mild-hybrid system and a vertical touchscreen — normally found in high-end luxury cars.

Starting in the summer of 2019, Sierra buyers who select either the Denali 1500 or the AT 1500 version will be able to order the CarbonPro box at an extra cost. Pricing information has not been made public yet, but the fact that the carbon fiber box is only offered on relatively expensive models positioned near the top of the Sierra hierarchy is telling. Don’t expect it to come cheap — at least not yet.

GMC announced it will make its CarbonPro box available on other members of the Sierra portfolio during the 2020 model year. And, it’s reasonable to speculate sister company Chevrolet will offer a similar option on the Silverado in the not-too-distant future. GMC likely wants to keep the carbon fiber box to itself for the sake of exclusivity, but sharing it with Chevrolet will help it leverage the benefits of economies of scale while giving its sibling a competitive advantage over Ford and Ram.

Don't Miss

Voitures Extravert is converting vintage Porsche 911s into all-electric cars
yaaha niken gt 3 wheeled motorcycle impressions 2019 yamaha feat
Cars

We rode Yamaha’s beefy 3-wheeled motorcycle, and now two wheels isn’t enough

Somehow, Yamaha managed to build a 3-wheeled motorcycle (not a tricycle!) that rides and leans just like a traditional 2-wheeler -- but with the added benefit of more traction. We took one for a spin, and now we’re not sure if we can ever…
Posted By Mitchell Nicholson
Mercedes-AMG CLA 35
Cars

Mercedes-Benz will give the tech-savvy 2020 CLA more power at New York Auto Show

Mercedes-Benz introduced the second-generation CLA during CES 2019, and it will expand the lineup when it unveils a midrange model named CLA 35 at the upcoming 2019 New York Auto Show.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Hyundai Venue teaser
Cars

The 2020 Hyundai Venue will prove small and affordable doesn’t mean basic

Hyundai has announced it will travel to the 2019 New York Auto Show to unveil the 2020 Venue. Positioned below the Kona as an entry-level model, the Venue will be the company's smallest and cheapest crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Toyota Highlander teaser
Cars

The 2020 Toyota Highlander is a real work of art — literally, for now

Toyota will introduce the 2020 Highlander at the 2019 New York Auto Show, and it enlisted the help of artist Michael Murphy to promote the vehicle. He created an augmented reality sculpture of the model by hanging 200 hand-painted pieces in…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Cars

Hellcat engine fits in the Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler, but there’s an issue

The 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Hellcat engine fits in the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, Jeep boss Tim Kuniskis confirmed in an interview with Australian media. But the fit would be too tight to pass federal crash tests, he said.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Cars

New Hyundai digital key app lets drivers replace car keys with a smartphone

Hyundai is launching a smartphone app that allows owners to unlock their car doors and start the engine. This digital key will be available this fall on the 2020 Hyundai Sonata midsize sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Roamer
Cars

This Tesla Model S was turned into a motor home and could break a world record

Author and traveler Travis Rabenberg is turning a Tesla Model S into an electric motor home. It has a top speed of 150 mph, which might earn him a Guinness record, and it can drive for up to 200 miles on a single charge.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS450
Cars

Mercedes-Benz’s biggest SUV is getting a high-tech overhaul

The next Mercedes-Benz GLS will make its public debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show. Mercedes-Benz claims the big SUV will offer even more passenger space, as well as better gas mileage and more tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Acura IndyCar
Cars

Acura will take the green flag in IndyCar, but just for one race

Acura will slap its logo onto an IndyCar racer for the first time since 1994. An Acura-liveried car will race in the NTT IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Long Beach. But the livery will be the only different thing about the car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Subaru Outback teaser
Cars

Subaru teases a redesigned version of its popular Outback wagon for 2020

The 2020 Subaru Outback will be a redesigned version of one of Subaru's most popular models. The jacked-up station wagon debuts at the 2019 New York Auto Show, and will likely share DNA with the 2020 Legacy sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Audi TT RS
Cars

2019 Audi TT RS gets subtle cosmetic surgery ahead of its trip to the Big Apple

The 2019 Audi TT RS gets a minor face-lift, but it keeps its signature turbocharged inline-five engine. The updated TT RS makes its United States debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
jd power voice assistants in cars study fordces v521941160
Cars

J.D. Power finds voice assistants are becoming important for new car buyers

A recent study conducted by J.D. Power found that car buyers—especially younger ones—are increasingly interested in having a familiar voice assistant available inside their new vehicle.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Voitures Extravert electric Porsche 911
Cars

Voitures Extravert is converting vintage Porsche 911s into all-electric cars

Voitures Extravert is a Dutch company that takes old Porsche 911 sports cars and updates them with electric powertrains. The company's founders see it as a way to preserve classic cars in an age of stricter emissions standards.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept
Cars

Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept is yet another tease of future electrified cars

The Infiniti Qs Inspiration sports sedan concept will debut at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show. Infiniti said it was designed for electrified powertrains, meaning hybrid or all-electric.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein