CarPlay in iOS 18.4: four key feature upgrades explained

CarPlay shown in March 2025.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

Apple rarely updates CarPlay, but several changes are expected in the upcoming iOS 18.4 update. There’s truly something for everyone in the update.

Let’s begin with the fun news. In iOS 18.4, CarPlay will be integrating sports app functionality. This enhancement will enable drivers to view live sports scores and information on the road. Since this feature is available through an API, any sports app developer can implement it. Apple’s official Sports app will likely be the first, although that hasn’t been confirmed.

In the E.U., Apple will allow users to choose navigation apps other than Apple Maps. This change enables Siri voice commands to seamlessly switch to third-party apps like Google Maps. Apple is undoubtedly making this change to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

With the iOS 18.4 update, CarPlay now includes a third row of app icons for vehicles with larger infotainment displays. This enhancement allows quicker access to favorite apps and minimizes the need to swipe between pages.

CarPlay on iOS 18.4.
MacRumors

Finally, in iOS 18.4, Apple Maps now includes electric vehicle routing in CarPlay with support for the North American Charging System (NACS) charging connector standard. This feature allows users to plan routes that incorporate stops at Tesla Superchargers.

Apple released iOS 18.4 RC this week, which means a public version could be released as early as next week. The update brings a range of enhancements to iPhones, although not the Siri AI updates Apple promised initially.

Key highlights of the update include significant enhancements to AirPods Max, which now feature USB-C support for wired headphone connectivity and improved audio capabilities. Additionally, iOS 18.4 introduces new functionalities related to Apple Intelligence, allowing users to access Visual Intelligence directly from the Control Center, a feature particularly beneficial for iPhone 16e users.

Improvements in notification management, such as introducing “Priority Notifications,” designed to emphasize important alerts, are also included. Furthermore, the Apple News app receives new features and changes to the Apple Maps application.

