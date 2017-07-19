Want to smarten up your ride? Here’s a list of all the cars with CarPlay Support

Back in 2014, Apple introduced CarPlay, a connectivity standard designed to allow iPhone users to interface directly with automobile infotainment displays — like AirPlay, but for cars. Once connected, you can use your stereo’s display to access lots of iPhone apps and functions, including Messaging, Music, and Apple Maps. Assuming you’re in possession of a capable iPhone (you’ll need to be an iPhone 5 or newer, running iOS 7.1 or later), vehicles with CarPlay instantly become mobile entertainment centers, simultaneously improving functionality and transforming your stereo into the iOS ecosystem of which we’re all so fond.
Here’s the catch: Automobiles equipped with the necessary software for CarPlay integration are relatively few and far between. Most major car manufacturers have produced at least a few models compatible with Apple’s standard, but the list remains fairly short for now. If you’re wondering whether your ride is among the chosen few — or if you’re considering upgrading your whip and want that sweet, sweet CarPlay functionality — we’ve put together a quick list of all the cars currently compatible. We’ll be updating this article regularly as more models are added.
Abarth – Cadillac
|
Make
|
Model
|Abarth
|2018 Abarth 595
|
2018 Abarth 695
|Acura
|2017 NSX
|Audi
|2017 A3
|2017 A4
|2017 A5
|2017 A6
|2017 A7
|2017 Q2
|
2017 Q7
|2017 R8
|2017 TT
|2018 Q5
|Bentley
|2017 Bentayga
|BMW
|2017 2 Series
|2017 3 Series
|2017 4 Series
|2017 5 Series
|2017 6 Series
|2017 7 Series
|2017 X3
|2017 X4
|2017 X5
|2017 X6
|Buick
|2016-2017 LaCrosse
|2016-2017 Regal
|2017 Encore
|2017 Envision
|Cadillac
|2016 ELR
|2016-2017 ATS
|2016-2017 ATS-V
|2016-2017 CTS
|2016-2017 CTS-V
|2016-2017 Escalade / ESV
|2016-2017 XTS
|2017 XT5
Chery – DS Automobiles
|
Make
|
Model
|Chery
|2017 Tiggo 3
|
2017 Tiggo 3X
|2017 Arrizo 5
|2017 Arrizo 7
|Chevrolet
|2016-2017 Camaro
|2016-2017 Camaro Convertible
|2016-2017 Colorado
|2016-2017 Corvette
|2016-2017 Corvette Convertible
|
2016-2017 Cruze
|2016-2017 Impala
|2016-2017 Malibu
|2016-2017 Silverado
|2016-2017 Silverado HD
|2016-2017 Spark
|2016-2017 Suburban
|2016-2017 Tahoe
|2016-2017 Volt
|2017 Aveo
|2017 Bolt EV
|2017 Prisma
|2017 S10
|2017 Sonic
|2017 Trax
|Chrysler
|2017 300
|Citroën
|2016-2017 Berlingo Multispace
|2016-2017 C3
|2016-2017 C4
|2016-2017 C5
|Cowin Auto
|2017 E3
|Dodge
|2017 Challenger
|2017 Charger
|DS Automobiles
|2016-2017 DS 3
|2016-2017 DS 3 Cabrio
|2016-2017 DS 4
|2016-2017 DS 5
Ferrari – Holden
|
Make
|
Model
|Ferrari
|2016 FF
|
2016 F12 tdf
|2016-2017 488 GTB
|2016-2017 488 Spider
|2016-2017 California T
|2016-2017 F12 Berlinetta
|2017 GTC4Lusso
|2018 812 Superfast
|Fiat
|2018 Fiat 500
|
2018 Fiat Tipo
|Ford
|2017 C-MAX
|2017 Edge
|2017 Escape
|2017 Expedition
|2017 Explorer
|2017 F-150
|2017 Fiesta
|2017 Flex
|2017 Focus
|2017 Fusion
|2017 Taurus
|2017 Transit
|2017 Transit Connect
|2017 Mustang
|2017 Super Duty
|Genesis
|2017 Genesis G80
|GMC
|2016-2017 Canyon
|2016-2017 Sierra
|2016-2017 Yukon
|2016-2017 Yukon XL
|2017 Acadia
|Ha/Ma
|2017 S5
|2017 S5 young
|Holden
|2016-2017 Captiva
|2016-2017 Insignia
|2016-2017 Spark
|2016-2017 Colorado
|2017 Astra
|2017 Barina
|2017 Trailblazer
Honda – Maserati
|
Make
|
Model
|Honda
|2016-2017 Accord
|
2016-2017 Civic
|2017 CR-V
|2017 Ridgeline
|2017 Pilot
|Hyundai
|2015-2016 Genesis Sedan
|2015-2017 Azera
|2015-2017 Sonata
|2016-2017 Elantra GT
|
2016-2017 Tuscon
|2016-2017 Veloster
|2017 Ioniq
|2017 Santa Fe
|2017 Santa Fe Sport
|2017-2018 Elantra
|Jeep
|2018 Compass
|Kia
|2014-2017 Soul
|2015-2017 Optima
|2015-2017 Optima Hybrid
|2015-2017 Sedona
|2015-2017 Soul EV
|2017 Cadenza
|2017 Forte
|2017 Forte Koup
|2017 Forte5
|2017 Niro
|2017 Optima Plug-In Hybrid
|2017 Sorento
|2017 Sportage
|Lamborghini
|2017 Centenario
|Lincoln
|2017 MKC
|2017 MKS
|2017 MKT
|2017 MKX
|2017 MKZ
|2017 Navigator
|2017 Continental
|Maserati
|2017 Ghibli
|2017 Levante
Mercedes-Benz – Porsche
|
Make
|
Model
|Mercedes-Benz
|2016-2017 A-Class
|
2016-2017 B-Class
|2016-2017 CLA-Class
|2016-2017 CLS-Class
|2016-2017 E-Class Cabriolet
|2016-2017 E-Class Coupe
|2016-2017 GLA-Class
|2016-2017 GLE-Class
|
2018 S-Class
|MG Motors
|2016 GT
|2016 MG5
|2017 RX5
|2017 GS
|2017-2018 ZS
|2017-2018 XS
|Mitsubishi
|2016-2017 Pajero
|2016-2017 Pajero Sport
|2016-2017 Mirage
|2016-2017 Mirage G4
|2017 Outlander
|2017 Outlander PHEV
|2018 Eclipse Cross
|Nissan
|2017 Maxima
|2017 Micra
|Opel
|2016-2017 Adam
|2016-2017 Astra
|2016-2017 Corsa
|2016-2017 Insignia
|2016-2017 Karl
|2017 Ampera-e
|2017 Crossland X
|2017 Mokka
|2017 Zafira
|Peugeot
|2016-2017 208
|2016-2017 Partner Teepee
|Porsche
|2017 718
|2017 911
|2017 Panamera
|2017 Macan
|2017 Cayenne
Renault – Suzuki
|
Make
|
Model
|Renault
|2017 Espace
|
2017 Kadjar
|2017 Mégane
|2017 Mégane Estate
|2017 Scénic
|2017 Grand Scénic
|2017 Talisman
|2017 Talisman Estate
|Roewe
|2016-2017 RX5
|
2017 eRX5
|2017 i6
|Seat
|2016-2017 Alhambra
|2016-2017 Ibiza
|2016-2017 Leon
|2016-2017 Toledo
|2017 Ateca
|Škoda
|2016-2017 Fabia
|2016-2017 Octavia
|2016-2017 Rapid
|2016-2017 Superb
|2016-2017 Yeti
|Subaru
|2017 Impreza
|2018 Outback
|Suzuki
|2016-2017 Baleno
|2016-2017 Ciaz
|2016-2017 Hustler
|2016-2017 Ignis
|2016-2017 Lapin
|2016-2017 Solio
|2016-2017 Solio Bandit
|2016-2017 Spacia
|2016-2017 Spacia Custom
|2016-2017 SX4 S-Cross
|2016-2017 Vitara
Vauxhall – Volvo
|
Make
|
Model
|Vauxhall
|2016-2017 Adam
|
2016-2017 Astra
|2016-2017 Corsa
|2016-2017 Insignia
|2016-2017 Viva
|2017 Ampera-e
|2017 Crossland-x
|2017 Mokka
|2017 Zafira
|Volkswagen
|2016 Spacefox
|2016-2017 Beetle
|2016-2017 Beetle Cabriolet
|2016-2017 CC
|2016-2017 e-Golf
|2016-2017 Fox
|2016-2017 Golf
|2016-2017 Golf Cabriolet
|2016-2017 Golf SportsVan
|2016-2017 Golf Variant
|2016-2017 Golf R
|2016-2017 Golf SportWagen
|2016-2017 GTI
|2016-2017 Jetta
|2016-2017 Lamando
|2016-2017 Passat
|2016-2017 Passat Variant
|2016-2017 Polo
|2016-2017 Scirocco
|2016-2017 Sharan
|2016-2017 Tiguan
|2016-2017 Touran
|2017 Atlas
|2017 CrossFox
|2017 Gol
|2017 Saveiro
|2017 Voyage
|Volvo
|2016-2017 XC90
|2017 S90
|2017 V90
|2018 XC90