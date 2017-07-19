Want to smarten up your ride? Here’s a list of all the cars with CarPlay Support

Back in 2014, Apple introduced CarPlay, a connectivity standard designed to allow iPhone users to interface directly with automobile infotainment displays — like AirPlay, but for cars. Once connected, you can use your stereo’s display to access lots of iPhone apps and functions, including Messaging, Music, and Apple Maps. Assuming you’re in possession of a capable iPhone (you’ll need to be an iPhone 5 or newer, running iOS 7.1 or later), vehicles with CarPlay instantly become mobile entertainment centers, simultaneously improving functionality and transforming your stereo into the iOS ecosystem of which we’re all so fond.

Here’s the catch: Automobiles equipped with the necessary software for CarPlay integration are relatively few and far between. Most major car manufacturers have produced at least a few models compatible with Apple’s standard, but the list remains fairly short for now. If you’re wondering whether your ride is among the chosen few — or if you’re considering upgrading your whip and want that sweet, sweet CarPlay functionality — we’ve put together a quick list of all the cars currently compatible. We’ll be updating this article regularly as more models are added.

Abarth – Cadillac

Make Model Abarth 2018 Abarth 595 2018 Abarth 695 Acura 2017 NSX Audi 2017 A3 2017 A4 2017 A5 2017 A6 2017 A7 2017 Q2 2017 Q7 2017 R8 2017 TT 2018 Q5 Bentley 2017 Bentayga BMW 2017 2 Series 2017 3 Series 2017 4 Series 2017 5 Series 2017 6 Series 2017 7 Series 2017 X3 2017 X4 2017 X5 2017 X6 Buick 2016-2017 LaCrosse 2016-2017 Regal 2017 Encore 2017 Envision Cadillac 2016 ELR 2016-2017 ATS 2016-2017 ATS-V 2016-2017 CTS 2016-2017 CTS-V 2016-2017 Escalade / ESV 2016-2017 XTS 2017 XT5

Chery – DS Automobiles

Make Model Chery 2017 Tiggo 3 2017 Tiggo 3X 2017 Arrizo 5 2017 Arrizo 7 Chevrolet 2016-2017 Camaro 2016-2017 Camaro Convertible 2016-2017 Colorado 2016-2017 Corvette 2016-2017 Corvette Convertible 2016-2017 Cruze 2016-2017 Impala 2016-2017 Malibu 2016-2017 Silverado 2016-2017 Silverado HD 2016-2017 Spark 2016-2017 Suburban 2016-2017 Tahoe 2016-2017 Volt 2017 Aveo 2017 Bolt EV 2017 Prisma 2017 S10 2017 Sonic 2017 Trax Chrysler 2017 300 Citroën 2016-2017 Berlingo Multispace 2016-2017 C3 2016-2017 C4 2016-2017 C5 Cowin Auto 2017 E3 Dodge 2017 Challenger 2017 Charger DS Automobiles 2016-2017 DS 3 2016-2017 DS 3 Cabrio 2016-2017 DS 4 2016-2017 DS 5

Ferrari – Holden

Make Model Ferrari 2016 FF 2016 F12 tdf 2016-2017 488 GTB 2016-2017 488 Spider 2016-2017 California T 2016-2017 F12 Berlinetta 2017 GTC4Lusso 2018 812 Superfast Fiat 2018 Fiat 500 2018 Fiat Tipo Ford 2017 C-MAX 2017 Edge 2017 Escape 2017 Expedition 2017 Explorer 2017 F-150 2017 Fiesta 2017 Flex 2017 Focus 2017 Fusion 2017 Taurus 2017 Transit 2017 Transit Connect 2017 Mustang 2017 Super Duty Genesis 2017 Genesis G80 GMC 2016-2017 Canyon 2016-2017 Sierra 2016-2017 Yukon 2016-2017 Yukon XL 2017 Acadia Ha/Ma 2017 S5 2017 S5 young Holden 2016-2017 Captiva 2016-2017 Insignia 2016-2017 Spark 2016-2017 Colorado 2017 Astra 2017 Barina 2017 Trailblazer

Honda – Maserati

Make Model Honda 2016-2017 Accord 2016-2017 Civic 2017 CR-V 2017 Ridgeline 2017 Pilot Hyundai 2015-2016 Genesis Sedan 2015-2017 Azera 2015-2017 Sonata 2016-2017 Elantra GT 2016-2017 Tuscon 2016-2017 Veloster 2017 Ioniq 2017 Santa Fe 2017 Santa Fe Sport 2017-2018 Elantra Jeep 2018 Compass Kia 2014-2017 Soul 2015-2017 Optima 2015-2017 Optima Hybrid 2015-2017 Sedona 2015-2017 Soul EV 2017 Cadenza 2017 Forte 2017 Forte Koup 2017 Forte5 2017 Niro 2017 Optima Plug-In Hybrid 2017 Sorento 2017 Sportage Lamborghini 2017 Centenario Lincoln 2017 MKC 2017 MKS 2017 MKT 2017 MKX 2017 MKZ 2017 Navigator 2017 Continental Maserati 2017 Ghibli 2017 Levante

Mercedes-Benz – Porsche

Make Model Mercedes-Benz 2016-2017 A-Class 2016-2017 B-Class 2016-2017 CLA-Class 2016-2017 CLS-Class 2016-2017 E-Class Cabriolet 2016-2017 E-Class Coupe 2016-2017 GLA-Class 2016-2017 GLE-Class 2018 S-Class MG Motors 2016 GT 2016 MG5 2017 RX5 2017 GS 2017-2018 ZS 2017-2018 XS Mitsubishi 2016-2017 Pajero 2016-2017 Pajero Sport 2016-2017 Mirage 2016-2017 Mirage G4 2017 Outlander 2017 Outlander PHEV 2018 Eclipse Cross Nissan 2017 Maxima 2017 Micra Opel 2016-2017 Adam 2016-2017 Astra 2016-2017 Corsa 2016-2017 Insignia 2016-2017 Karl 2017 Ampera-e 2017 Crossland X 2017 Mokka 2017 Zafira Peugeot 2016-2017 208 2016-2017 Partner Teepee Porsche 2017 718 2017 911 2017 Panamera 2017 Macan 2017 Cayenne

Renault – Suzuki

Make Model Renault 2017 Espace 2017 Kadjar 2017 Mégane 2017 Mégane Estate 2017 Scénic 2017 Grand Scénic 2017 Talisman 2017 Talisman Estate Roewe 2016-2017 RX5 2017 eRX5 2017 i6 Seat 2016-2017 Alhambra 2016-2017 Ibiza 2016-2017 Leon 2016-2017 Toledo 2017 Ateca Škoda 2016-2017 Fabia 2016-2017 Octavia 2016-2017 Rapid 2016-2017 Superb 2016-2017 Yeti Subaru 2017 Impreza 2018 Outback Suzuki 2016-2017 Baleno 2016-2017 Ciaz 2016-2017 Hustler 2016-2017 Ignis 2016-2017 Lapin 2016-2017 Solio 2016-2017 Solio Bandit 2016-2017 Spacia 2016-2017 Spacia Custom 2016-2017 SX4 S-Cross 2016-2017 Vitara

Vauxhall – Volvo