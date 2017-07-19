DT
Want to smarten up your ride? Here’s a list of all the cars with CarPlay Support

Back in 2014, Apple introduced CarPlay, a connectivity standard designed to allow iPhone users to interface directly with automobile infotainment displays — like AirPlay, but for cars. Once connected, you can use your stereo’s display to access lots of iPhone apps and functions, including Messaging, Music, and Apple Maps. Assuming you’re in possession of a capable iPhone (you’ll need to be an iPhone 5 or newer, running iOS 7.1 or later), vehicles with CarPlay instantly become mobile entertainment centers, simultaneously improving functionality and transforming your stereo into the iOS ecosystem of which we’re all so fond.

Here’s the catch: Automobiles equipped with the necessary software for CarPlay integration are relatively few and far between. Most major car manufacturers have produced at least a few models compatible with Apple’s standard, but the list remains fairly short for now. If you’re wondering whether your ride is among the chosen few — or if you’re considering upgrading your whip and want that sweet, sweet CarPlay functionality — we’ve put together a quick list of all the cars currently compatible. We’ll be updating this article regularly as more models are added.

Abarth – Cadillac

Make

Model
Abarth 2018 Abarth 595

2018 Abarth 695
Acura 2017 NSX
Audi 2017 A3
2017 A4
2017 A5
2017 A6
2017 A7
2017 Q2

2017 Q7
2017 R8
2017 TT
2018 Q5
 Bentley 2017 Bentayga
BMW 2017 2 Series
 2017 3 Series
2017 4 Series
 2017 5 Series
2017 6 Series
2017 7 Series
 2017 X3
2017 X4
2017 X5
2017 X6
 Buick 2016-2017 LaCrosse
 2016-2017 Regal
 2017 Encore
2017 Envision
 Cadillac 2016 ELR
2016-2017 ATS
 2016-2017 ATS-V
2016-2017 CTS
 2016-2017 CTS-V
 2016-2017 Escalade / ESV
 2016-2017 XTS
 2017 XT5

Chery – DS Automobiles

Make

Model
Chery 2017 Tiggo 3

2017 Tiggo 3X
2017 Arrizo 5
2017 Arrizo 7
 Chevrolet 2016-2017 Camaro
2016-2017 Camaro Convertible
2016-2017 Colorado
2016-2017 Corvette
2016-2017 Corvette Convertible

2016-2017 Cruze
2016-2017 Impala
2016-2017 Malibu
2016-2017 Silverado
2016-2017 Silverado HD
2016-2017 Spark
2016-2017 Suburban
2016-2017 Tahoe
2016-2017 Volt
2017 Aveo
2017 Bolt EV
 2017 Prisma
2017 S10
2017 Sonic
2017 Trax
Chrysler 2017 300
 Citroën  2016-2017 Berlingo Multispace
2016-2017 C3
2016-2017 C4
2016-2017 C5
 Cowin Auto 2017 E3
 Dodge 2017 Challenger
2017 Charger
DS Automobiles  2016-2017 DS 3
 2016-2017 DS 3 Cabrio
 2016-2017 DS 4
2016-2017 DS 5

Ferrari – Holden

Make

Model
Ferrari 2016 FF

2016 F12 tdf
2016-2017 488 GTB
2016-2017 488 Spider
2016-2017 California T
2016-2017 F12 Berlinetta
2017 GTC4Lusso
2018 812 Superfast
 Fiat 2018 Fiat 500

2018 Fiat Tipo
 Ford 2017 C-MAX
2017 Edge
2017 Escape
2017 Expedition
2017 Explorer
 2017 F-150
2017 Fiesta
 2017 Flex
2017 Focus
2017 Fusion
 2017 Taurus
2017 Transit
2017 Transit Connect
2017 Mustang
2017 Super Duty
 Genesis 2017 Genesis G80
 GMC 2016-2017 Canyon
2016-2017 Sierra
2016-2017 Yukon
2016-2017 Yukon XL
 2017 Acadia
 Ha/Ma 2017 S5
2017 S5 young
 Holden  2016-2017 Captiva
 2016-2017 Insignia
 2016-2017 Spark
2016-2017 Colorado
2017 Astra
2017 Barina
2017 Trailblazer

Honda – Maserati

Make

Model
Honda 2016-2017 Accord

2016-2017 Civic
2017 CR-V
2017 Ridgeline
2017 Pilot
 Hyundai 2015-2016 Genesis Sedan
2015-2017 Azera
2015-2017 Sonata
2016-2017 Elantra GT

2016-2017 Tuscon
2016-2017 Veloster
2017 Ioniq
2017 Santa Fe
2017 Santa Fe Sport
2017-2018 Elantra
 Jeep  2018 Compass
 Kia 2014-2017 Soul
2015-2017 Optima
2015-2017 Optima Hybrid
2015-2017 Sedona
2015-2017 Soul EV
2017 Cadenza
2017 Forte
2017 Forte Koup
2017 Forte5
2017 Niro
2017 Optima Plug-In Hybrid
2017 Sorento
2017 Sportage
 Lamborghini 2017 Centenario
 Lincoln 2017 MKC
2017 MKS
2017 MKT
 2017 MKX
 2017 MKZ
 2017 Navigator
2017 Continental
Maserati 2017 Ghibli
2017 Levante

Mercedes-Benz – Porsche

Make

Model
Mercedes-Benz 2016-2017 A-Class

2016-2017 B-Class
2016-2017 CLA-Class
2016-2017 CLS-Class
2016-2017 E-Class Cabriolet
2016-2017 E-Class Coupe
2016-2017 GLA-Class
2016-2017 GLE-Class

2018 S-Class
 MG Motors 2016 GT
2016 MG5
2017 RX5
2017 GS
2017-2018 ZS
 2017-2018 XS
 Mitsubishi 2016-2017 Pajero
2016-2017 Pajero Sport
2016-2017 Mirage
2016-2017 Mirage G4
2017 Outlander
2017 Outlander PHEV
2018 Eclipse Cross
 Nissan 2017 Maxima
2017 Micra
 Opel 2016-2017 Adam
2016-2017 Astra
2016-2017 Corsa
2016-2017 Insignia
2016-2017 Karl
2017 Ampera-e
2017 Crossland X
2017 Mokka
 2017 Zafira
Peugeot 2016-2017 208
2016-2017 Partner Teepee
 Porsche 2017 718
2017 911
2017 Panamera
2017 Macan
2017 Cayenne

Renault – Suzuki

Make

Model
Renault 2017 Espace

2017 Kadjar
2017 Mégane
2017 Mégane Estate
2017 Scénic
2017 Grand Scénic
2017 Talisman
2017 Talisman Estate
 Roewe 2016-2017 RX5

2017 eRX5
2017 i6
 Seat 2016-2017 Alhambra
2016-2017 Ibiza
2016-2017 Leon
2016-2017 Toledo
2017 Ateca
Škoda 2016-2017 Fabia
2016-2017 Octavia
2016-2017 Rapid
2016-2017 Superb
2016-2017 Yeti
 Subaru 2017 Impreza
2018 Outback
 Suzuki 2016-2017 Baleno
2016-2017 Ciaz
2016-2017 Hustler
2016-2017 Ignis
2016-2017 Lapin
2016-2017 Solio
2016-2017 Solio Bandit
2016-2017 Spacia
2016-2017 Spacia Custom
2016-2017 SX4 S-Cross
2016-2017 Vitara

Vauxhall – Volvo

Make

Model
Vauxhall 2016-2017 Adam

2016-2017 Astra
2016-2017 Corsa
2016-2017 Insignia
2016-2017 Viva
2017 Ampera-e
2017 Crossland-x
2017 Mokka
2017 Zafira
 Volkswagen 2016 Spacefox
2016-2017 Beetle
2016-2017 Beetle Cabriolet
2016-2017 CC
2016-2017 e-Golf
2016-2017 Fox
2016-2017 Golf
2016-2017 Golf Cabriolet
2016-2017 Golf SportsVan
2016-2017 Golf Variant
2016-2017 Golf R
2016-2017 Golf SportWagen
2016-2017 GTI
2016-2017 Jetta
2016-2017 Lamando
2016-2017 Passat
2016-2017 Passat Variant
2016-2017 Polo
2016-2017 Scirocco
2016-2017 Sharan
2016-2017 Tiguan
2016-2017 Touran
2017 Atlas
2017 CrossFox
2017 Gol
2017 Saveiro
2017 Voyage
 Volvo 2016-2017 XC90
2017 S90
2017 V90
2018 XC90