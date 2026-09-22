CEER’s first EV packs 1,111 horsepower and looks unlike anything America drives

Saudi Arabia just revealed its first homegrown EV, and honestly, it looks nothing like what rolls off American assembly lines or what you see on streets here.

CEER has unveiled its first electric sedan and SUV, built around a unique ideology: a mix of modern supercar elements (like the three-meter winged door) and deep-rooted cultural inspirations (from the Najdi desert architecture and Red Sea coral structures).

So what does the Exobot sedan offer?

With all those design elements, the CEER Exobot Sedan looks like an ultra-wide concept car straight out of a science-fiction film. It blends razor-sharp wedge geometry with a sweeping glass. In fact, it features the largest windscreen ever fitted to a passenger car.

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The sedan stretches 5,260 mm long, making it longer than the Tesla Model S, or about as long as the Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan. It sits at just 1,428 mm tall, making it shorter than both the popular American rivals.

I’d say the sedan has an unusually low-slung, ground-hugging profile, considering it is over five meters long, but that proportion gives it a unique identity.

Moving on to the battery pack, CEER quotes a maximum NEDC range of 416 miles. The standard edition sedan packs 850 horsepower, enough for a 0-62 mph sprint in 2.6 seconds. The top-specced trim jumps to 1,111 horsepower and 1,500 Nm (both higher than the Tesla Model S) and can sprint to the same speed in 2.1 seconds.

It also has a nerve-wracking 155 mph top speed, which, given the higher power and torque figures, seems electronically limited to meet safety guidelines. For comparison, the Model S Plaid can reach 200 mph.

And how does the Exobot SUV compare?

The SUV shares the sedan’s 3,200 mm wheelbase but stands taller at 1,693 mm, basically trading efficiency for cabin space and a higher ground clearance. By the way, this one also shares its windscreen with the sedan.

CEER’s SUV has a claimed NEDC range of 348 miles. Power figures mirror the sedan. We’re talking about 850 horsepower and a 2.9-second sprint to 62mph in standard form, or 1,111 horsepower, a 2.4-second sprint, and a 155 mph top speed at the highest trim.

Both cars share an 800-volt platform for 10-to-80% charging in 30 minutes. Besides the battery pack details, both cars also feature a 48-inch curved Digital Horizon 8K display that stretches from one pillar to the other.

While I find its position a bit distracting, the horizontal screen is paired with a 10.4-inch central screen and an 8-inch rear display. They also feature steer-by-wire technology, a steering yoke, and rear-wheel steering, basically a combination that doesn’t exist on any US-market car currently.

Both the CEER Exobot Sedan and SUV make a clear statement: Saudi Arabia’s entry into the EV market isn’t meant to blend in, but to create a unique identity. However, whether these radical design choices will resonate with buyers remains to be seen. For now, CEER’s EVs have no direct comparison in the US market.