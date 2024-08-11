 Skip to main content
Cheapest Cybertruck now costs way more than $60,990

By
Tesla CEO Elon Musk behind the wheel of a Cybertruck.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk behind the wheel of a Cybertruck. Tesla

Before it started delivering the Cybertruck in November 2023, Tesla advertised the cost of the base model at a mere $39,000.

But when the first vehicles were handed to customers back then, Tesla confirmed a new price for this version: $60,990.

Over the weekend, however, the automaker stopped taking orders for the base model of its futuristic pickup, meaning that the cheapest available model, the mid-tier dual-motor AWD Cybertruck with an estimated range of 318 miles, now costs $99,990, marking an increase of $20,000.

In a further adjustment to pricing, the top-of-the-range tri-motor Cyberbeast, which has a range of 301 miles, has also risen by $20,000, from $99,990 to $119,990.

In better news for customers, anyone ordering the mid-tier Cybertruck now can expect to receive it this month. Meanwhile, the top-tier tri-motor Cyberbeast is available from October. Anyone who previously ordered the base model for $60,990 can expect to receive it some time next year.

Tesla chief Elon Musk said last fall that the automaker had taken a million orders for the Cybertruck.

Tesla’s Cybertruck has suffered several issues since it started rolling out to customers toward the end of last year. They included an issue with the windshield wiper motor that sometimes caused the large single wiper to fail — certainly not the kind of mishap you’d want to experience while driving in heavy rain. A problem also surfaced with the vehicle’s accelerator pedal cover, which could come loose and cause the pedal to become stuck down, leading to unwanted and potentially dangerous acceleration. It was also found that a piece of plastic trim along the edge of the truck’s bed was at risk of coming loose and flying off, creating a hazard for any motorists following behind.

All of the issues have since been fixed in recalls.

