Chevrolet is working on a full-size electric pickup truck, joining the list of brands with such a vehicle in development.

General Motors revealed that the electric pickup truck was in development through its 10th annual Sustainability Report, where the automobile manufacturer said that it is on track to allocate more than $20 billion into its electric and autonomous vehicle programs between 2020 and 2025.

In a section of the report highlighting the company’s electric vehicles, General Motors said that for Chevrolet, it was “building on the success of the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV” with the development of the Chevrolet BET Truck, which will be the first full-size electric pickup truck for the brand. The vehicle is planned to offer more than 400 miles of range in a single charge.

The report also reveals that the brand is working on an electric mid-sized SUV and the Chevrolet Bolt EUV, which will be the first vehicle outside of the Cadillac brand that will offer the Super Cruise driver assistance technology.

According to General Motors, it remains committed to rolling out 20 new electric vehicles by 2023.

Future electric pickup trucks

The Chevrolet BET Truck is not the first electric pickup truck announced by General Motors. That distinction goes to the GMC Hummer, which is expected to start rolling into dealerships in the fall of 2021.

Other electric pickup trucks in development include a variant of the Ford F-150, the Lordstown Endurance, and the Tesla Cybertruck, all three of which are also expected to arrive within 2021. Digital Trends has reached out to General Motors for information on the planned release window of the Chevrolet BET Truck, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

