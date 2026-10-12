 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Citroën promised us a cheap electric 2CV. The charming concept is finally here, with egg holders and turtle pedals

Citroën’s electric 2CV concept is smaller, lighter, and costs just 15,000 Euros

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Citroen 2CV Concept Featured
Citroen

A few months ago, Citroën told us one of France’s most recognizable cars was coming back as a cheap EV. Now we finally know what that actually means. The Citroën 2CV Concept has made its debut at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, previewing the production model Citroën intends to put on European roads by 2028.

Just as promised, it is a fully electric car that is built to be simple and small enough to slot between the tiny Ami and C3 in Citroën’s lineup. And sticking true to its legacy, it keeps some of that unique strangeness of the original 2CV.

Citroen 2CV Concept Headlights
Citroen

Citroën built the concept with love

The concept measures just 3.76 meters long, making it shorter than the original 2CV. Citroën is also targeting a curb weight of roughly one metric ton, arguing that less weight should allow it to use a smaller, cheaper battery while keeping everyday range useful. Battery capacity and actual range remain unannounced.

Recommended Videos

Its design pulls heavily from the original without becoming a straight replica. You get detached round headlights, exposed windshield wipers, a vertical windshield, a curved roof, rounded fenders, and 18-inch steel wheels. The fun continues once you get in.

Citroen 2CV Concept Rear
Citroen

The interior door pockets are shaped to carry eggs, referencing the famous original 2CV development brief. The brake pedal gets a tortoise, the accelerator gets a hare, and the startup sound and horn are designed to echo the old car. Even the numbers printed on the windshield reference 1948, 1990, and 2026: the original’s debut, the end of production, and this concept’s arrival.

It even has a radio you can take with you

Citroën hasn’t completely rejected modern technology. An 8-inch square touchscreen handles digital functions alongside physical controls, while a Smart Vision display puts essential information in the driver’s eyeline. There’s also something called Radioën, a removable in-car radio that doubles as a portable speaker once you leave.

Citroen 2CV Concept Interiors
Citroen

A fabric folding roof, removable storage basket, strap-style door handles, and a front passenger seat that can slide outward round out the package. Citroën currently wants the production car manufactured in Europe with a starting price of around €15,000, subject to upcoming European E-Car regulations.

When Citroën announced the project in May, that low price was the headline. Now that we’ve finally seen the thing, I’m rather glad affordability apparently doesn’t require stripping away all its charming quirks or its personality.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
Topics
Fiat’s new concept can turn into a pickup when you don’t want six seats
Fiat’s Multiplay concept has six seats, a pickup bed, and even a spot for the dog
Fiat Multplay Concept Featured

During the Paris Motor Show 2026, the new Citroën 2CV caught my eye with its charming design. But there's another concept that's doing something even wilder. The new Fiat Multiplay was just showcased at this auto show as a 4.45-meter concept combining elements of an MPV, SUV, and pickup. Its party piece is something Fiat calls the C-Pillar “Metamorfosi” architecture, which lets the rear section slide along dedicated guides.

In its normal family configuration, Multiplay carries six people plus one very unusual extra passenger space. Move the rear module, and it becomes a four-seat pickup with an open cargo bed for bikes, sporting equipment, and other bulky gear.

Read more
Smart brings back its original two-seater as an all-electric car with 180 mile range
The iconic Smart two-seater is back, and its bigger battery could make this tiny electric car more practical beyond city streets.
smart #2 Premium

Smart unveiled the all-electric smart #2 at the Paris Motor Show - the same stage where it revealed its first two-seater concept 30 years ago. This new model keeps the tiny footprint that made the original Fortwo a city darling, but it fixes the one thing that held that car back. You're now looking at nearly double the range and a proper fast-charging setup to match.

What makes the Smart #2 better than its predecessor?

Read more
Modern cars love to collect data. Their companion apps appear to be even worse
Think your connected car tracks too much? Take a look at its phone app
Transportation, Vehicle, Car

We've known for years that modern cars aren't particularly shy about collecting data. It turns out the little app you install alongside one is apparently another cause for concern. Researchers at Northeastern University (via Vucense), working with Consumer Reports, tested 21 late-model vehicles from 19 brands and 30 manufacturer companion apps to see where their network traffic went. Nineteen of the 21 cars contacted at least one third party over Wi-Fi, while 11 reached domains classified as advertising, tracking, or analytics services.

For most of the vehicles tested, adding the manufacturer's companion app at least doubled the number of advertising, tracking, and analytics companies contacted. Seventy percent of the apps reached more than five such domains, compared with 29% of the cars.

Read more