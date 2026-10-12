Citroën promised us a cheap electric 2CV. The charming concept is finally here, with egg holders and turtle pedals

A few months ago, Citroën told us one of France’s most recognizable cars was coming back as a cheap EV. Now we finally know what that actually means. The Citroën 2CV Concept has made its debut at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, previewing the production model Citroën intends to put on European roads by 2028.

Just as promised, it is a fully electric car that is built to be simple and small enough to slot between the tiny Ami and C3 in Citroën’s lineup. And sticking true to its legacy, it keeps some of that unique strangeness of the original 2CV.

Citroën built the concept with love

The concept measures just 3.76 meters long, making it shorter than the original 2CV. Citroën is also targeting a curb weight of roughly one metric ton, arguing that less weight should allow it to use a smaller, cheaper battery while keeping everyday range useful. Battery capacity and actual range remain unannounced.

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Its design pulls heavily from the original without becoming a straight replica. You get detached round headlights, exposed windshield wipers, a vertical windshield, a curved roof, rounded fenders, and 18-inch steel wheels. The fun continues once you get in.

The interior door pockets are shaped to carry eggs, referencing the famous original 2CV development brief. The brake pedal gets a tortoise, the accelerator gets a hare, and the startup sound and horn are designed to echo the old car. Even the numbers printed on the windshield reference 1948, 1990, and 2026: the original’s debut, the end of production, and this concept’s arrival.

It even has a radio you can take with you

Citroën hasn’t completely rejected modern technology. An 8-inch square touchscreen handles digital functions alongside physical controls, while a Smart Vision display puts essential information in the driver’s eyeline. There’s also something called Radioën, a removable in-car radio that doubles as a portable speaker once you leave.

A fabric folding roof, removable storage basket, strap-style door handles, and a front passenger seat that can slide outward round out the package. Citroën currently wants the production car manufactured in Europe with a starting price of around €15,000, subject to upcoming European E-Car regulations.

When Citroën announced the project in May, that low price was the headline. Now that we’ve finally seen the thing, I’m rather glad affordability apparently doesn’t require stripping away all its charming quirks or its personality.