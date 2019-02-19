Digital Trends
Cars

Citroën says you could drive its tiny Ami One electric car without a license

Trevor Mogg
By

Whether you’d be happy driving such a small car along a busy highway depends largely on your attitude to risk, though as a local runaround it could be quite nice. But one thing’s for sure: No matter where you drove it, Citroën’s tiny Ami One electric vehicle would turn heads, prompt double-takes, and probably result in people pointing at you and laughing. In a friendly way, of course.

Although it’s a concept, the super-cute Ami One isn’t just a graphic sitting on a computer display. The vehicle has actually been built and will make its debut at next month’s Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland.

The French automaker describes the 2.5-meter-long Ami One not as a car, but as an “object,” one that it says can comfortably replace bikes and scooters, as well as buses and trains. In that case, we’re minded to call it a “vehicle.”

Oh yes, and you’d have to drive it yourself, at least until Citroën considers adding some self-driving smarts.

The car’s ultra-modern interior is accessed by scanning a code by the door using a smartphone. Once inside, you’ll find a 5-inch display that serves as an instrument cluster, charging facilities for your gadgets, and a Bluetooth speaker so you can listen to some slow tunes during your slow drive.

Oh, haven’t we mentioned what you’ll get out of the Ami One if you floor it? 28 mph (45 kmh). No, you won’t be going anywhere fast in this particular car, so you’d have to buy a bigger motor if you have a need for speed. Its range of 62 miles (100 km) means you won’t be going anywhere far either, though it looks like a fun drive for short trips around a neighborhood or city.

Unique sound signature

Interestingly, to warn pedestrians of the electric car’s approach, the Ami One uses a unique sound signature featuring “original and organic music blending male and female voices” that change according to the car’s speed. It sounds fascinating, but there’s a chance it might leave some pedestrians wondering if it’s the local choir coming up behind them rather than a car.

The French automaker envisages the Ami One being used for app-based carsharing schemes for short rentals, similar to services that already exist. It suggests renting it for “five minutes, five hours, five days, five months, or five years,” though presumably other time spans would be possible, too. It’s even knocked together a video to show you how it might work:

Citroën says that if the Ami One ever came to market, adults over 16 years of age wouldn’t need a license to drive it. While differing traffic laws across countries may mean this is not actually the case, we get how the company is trying to position the car as an urban mobility solution for an entire community.

It’s clear that Citroën has put a lot of thought into the Ami One, and the design comes at a time when all vehicle manufacturers are exploring ideas in search of opportunities beyond their traditional business models.

General Motors, for example, has just launched its first-ever ebikes, while other automaker efforts include battery-related businesses and partnerships with tech companies developing self-driving cars or other services.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Watch a modified Audi e-tron electric SUV drive straight up a ski slope
awesome tech you cant buy yet ogarden feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Grow veggies indoors and shower more efficiently

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
2020 Kia Soul EV
Cars

2020 Kia Soul and Soul EV continue to think inside the box

The 2020 Kia Soul is the third generation of Kia's boxy curiosity. The Soul maintains its signature look, but gets tech and powertrain upgrades. The all-electric Soul EV returns as well.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volkswagen 'Light' bus
Cars

Psychedelic Volkswagen Microbus from Woodstock returns for an encore

With its trippy paint scheme, the Volkswagen "Light" bus became a symbol of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. VW teamed up with the artist who created this rolling mural to stage a comeback in time for Woodstock's 50th anniversary.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
rivian rj scaringe interview r1t parked
Cars

Amazon plugs in with $700 million investment in electric pickup company Rivian

Amazon invested $700 million for a minority stake in U.S. all-electric truck maker Rivian, according to a joint release. The announcement follows a Reuters report that GM and Amazon might invest $1 billion to $2 billion in the company.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 ram 1500 classic warlockspecial edition warlock 1
Cars

2019 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock special edition: Badass style without the whoop

If you like the looks of blacked-out badass trucks without the cost of a desert racer, FCA announced the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock, a special edition pickup that focuses on appearance with only a touch of additional off-road capability.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 Mercedes-Benz G550
Product Review

Mercedes-Benz updates the timeless G-wagen for the modern world

For decades, the G-Class has been an outlier in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio, a body-on-frame brute with the soul – and driving manners – of an off-road pickup. With the all-new G550, Mercedes seeks to smooth out some of the rough edges.
Posted By Bradley Iger
2020 GMC Acadia Denali
Cars

2020 GMC Acadia toughens up on the outside, gets smarter on the inside

The 2020 GMC Acadia crossover gets styling updates and a more rugged AT4 trim level. Under the skin, the Acadia sports a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a wider array of tech features.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Nissan Opus trailer
Cars

Nissan is using old Leaf batteries to power and connect off-the-grid campers

Nissan has teamed up with trailer manufacturer Opus to design a mobile, weatherproof power pack built with battery cells sourced from the first-generation Leaf. Called Roam, the pack stores enough electricity to power a camper for up to a…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Alfa Romeo C38 Formula One car
Cars

Alfa Romeo’s latest Ferrari-powered F1 race car is ready to hit the track

Alfa Romeo is doubling down on Formula One racing after a decades-long hiatus. Now essentially a support team for Ferrari, its 2019 driver lineup includes a former world champion and a potential future star.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
teaching self driving cars to predict pedestrian movement autonomous detect pedestrians
Cars

Researchers teach self-driving cars to predict pedestrians’ next moves

University of Michigan researchers are developing a system that teaches self-driving cars to predict pedestrian movement. Humans don't always act in their own best self-interest, so autonomous cars will need to practice protective driving.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Subaru VIZIV Adrenaline concept teaser
Cars

Subaru’s latest VIZIV concept car is pumped full of adrenaline

The Subaru VIZIV Adrenaline is the seventh member of the Japanese automaker's family of VIZIV concept cars. It debuts at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, but for now, all we're getting is a shadowy teaser image.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Audi GLOSA
Cars

Audi is advancing the tech that teaches cars to talk to traffic lights

Audi is teaching its cars the language of traffic lights. The company developed technology that tells motorists what speed they should drive at in order to catch as many green lights as possible.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace
Cars

Waymo rules and Apple trails in California self-driving car benchmarks

California's DMV releases annual reports of self-driving car disengagements on public roads. In the most recent reports. Waymo had the best performance, GM Cruise came in second, and Apple's self-driving program was in last place.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Audi e-tron ski slope
Cars

Watch a modified Audi e-tron electric SUV drive straight up a ski slope

A modified Audi e-tron climbed up an 85-percent gradient on an Austrian ski slope in a tribute to a classic Audi commercial. The vehicle used for the stunt sported an extra electric motor and spiked tires.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein