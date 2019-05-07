Digital Trends
Cars

Coleen ebike bridges functional performance and luxury design at a premium price

Bruce Brown
By
1 of 14
coleen ebike available for pre order 00
coleen ebike available for pre order 01
coleen ebike available for pre order 02
coleen ebike available for pre order 03
coleen ebike available for pre order 07
coleen ebike available for pre order 04
coleen ebike available for pre order 05
coleen ebike available for pre order 06
coleen ebike available for pre order 13
coleen ebike available for pre order 10
coleen ebike available for pre order 12
coleen ebike available for pre order 14
coleen ebike available for pre order 15
coleen ebike available for pre order 11

Coleen, a startup French ebike manufacturer from the Basque region, initially unveiled its unisex luxury design ebike at CES 2019 in January. Today Coleen announced the company is accepting pre-orders for two editions, Mariniere (white with blue stripes on the frame) and Opale (grayish blue with a broad white stripe).

The two electric bicycles are identical in form, function, and components, but the design colors differ. Coleen envisions the Mariniere Edition for city dwellers “inspired by a maritime environment” and the Opale Edition for those who appreciate “the contrast between wilderness landscapes and modern cities.”

Coleen’s ebikes have carbon frames, hydraulic brakes, full-grain leather seats and handlebar grips, and a quiet, greaseless belt drive.

The 42-pound Coleen ebikes have a keyless power switch and battery lock, and pair with smartphones via Bluetooth for call and message notifications on a 480 by 800 resolution 3.2-inch, diagonal, transflective display which also shows speed and battery level. The screen is readable in sunlight due to its transflective technology.

When your Coleen ebike is paired with your smartphone the bike’s anti-theft GPS sends an alert if the location changes. With a geolocation feature, you can quickly find out if your bike is stolen, or find it if you forget where you left it. There is also a USB port for charging your smartphone.

Coleen ebikes use a removable 529-watt-hour battery rated for up to 62 miles range before recharging. A full recharge takes about 2.5 hours, with 80% recharging in an hour and a half. The Coleen’s 250-watt rear motor generates 22 foot-pounds of torque with a peak up to 37-pound-feet. Top speed in pedal assist mode is approximately 15 miles per hour. The bike also has progressive regenerative braking to increase driving range by generating power during braking.

You can pre-order either edition of the Coleen ebike for July delivery in Europe. The starting price is a bit over $6,700 and with a one-third deposit required for each pre-order. The bike’s frame and fork have a 7-year warranty, and the electronics are warrantied for two years. All Coleen ebikes come with a 30-day post-delivery return policy.

According to Coleen, 85% of its ebike is made in the south of France. Visitors are welcome at the company’s workshop in Biarritz.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Up Next

Beat the heat this spring and summer with an affordable air conditioner
awesome tech you cant buy yet tronex flashlight feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: E-ink smartphones and wearable headlights

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
IBM Quantum Computing feature
Computing

Quantum goes open source as Microsoft expands Q# programming language

Microsoft announced its Q# quantum computing language is going open source. In the next few months, Microsoft will release its Q# compiler and quantum simulators into the open source community to help spur development.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
charlotte nc escooters passport lime bird skip smart cities feat
Emerging Tech

Most cities can’t deal with escooters. Charlotte, N.C., wants to show them how

The city of Charlotte, North Carolina believes that escooters can have a positive impact on the world, so it's partnered with a shipping logistics company to figure out the best way for cities all over the globe to welcome micromobility…
Posted By John R. Quain
nimble eco friendly battery packs wireless charging pads
Mobile

Nimble debuts same-day delivery for its eco-gadgets in certain U.S. markets

There are plenty of companies selling battery packs and wireless chargers through retailers like Amazon, but hardly any of them use sustainable or low-impact materials. That's where Nimble comes in with its eco-friendly products.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel review
Cars

Diesel isn't evil! The best diesel cars on the market do it right

When done right, a diesel engine remains an excellent option for buyers who want to save gas. Modern diesel engines are smoother, peppier, and more efficient than ever before. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best cars for the snow volvo v90 header
Cars

These winter-warrior cars will never leave you out in the cold

Snow can be an absolute pain if your vehicle isn't optimized to handle that sort of terrain. If brutal snowstorms are an annual part of your life, we recommend you pick up one of these winter-ready vehicles.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
nissan gt r chief product specialist hiroshi tamura interview 2020 nismo feat
Cars

This guy designed Nissan’s beastly GT-R. Here’s what he’s doing next

Known to fans as “Godzilla,” the Nissan GT-R is one of the most formidable performance cars around. Hiroshi Tamura is in charge of keeping this monster sports car in fire-breathing shape.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Mazda Mazda3 AWD review
Cars

Safe and reliable, but never boring, these are the best cars for teens

The best cars for teens range from a compact hatchback to one of the most reliable pickup trucks on the road. There's something for everyone among our top car picks for teen drivers.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best coupes 2018 Audi RS 5
Cars

Sleek and stylish, the best coupes make driving an event

Coupes look better than just about anything else on the road, but which model is right for you? To make your decision easier, we've rounded up the best coupes available, from the practical to the iconic.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
best family cars 2018 Subaru Outback
Cars

The best family cars you can buy combine practicality, tech, driving pleasure

The perfect family car should exude value, without sacrificing practicality. Thankfully, there are a host of family cars that do just that, including a three-row SUV and one of the best stations wagons ever built.
Posted By Ronan Glon
gas and diesel
Cars

Amsterdam takes first step toward banning all gas and diesel vehicles

Amsterdam has become the latest city to announce plans to ban gas and diesel vehicles from its streets. The pollution-busting effort will begin next year, with a ban on all fossil fuel vehicles targeted for 2030.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Dodge Durango SRT Pursuit concept
Cars

This 797-HP Dodge Durango Police SUV is a speeder’s worst nightmare

Dodge stuffed a 797-horsepower Hemi V8 into a Durango Pursuit police SUV. The monster cop car was built for One Lap of America, where entrants drive around to a series of racetracks to compete head-to-head.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ford Gravity Sketch
Cars

Ford designers are dropping their pencils and reaching for VR goggles instead

Ford teamed up with Gravity Sketch to bring virtual reality Co-Creation technology to the world of automotive design. The tool has the potential to speed up the design process by letting designers on different continents work on the same…
Posted By Ronan Glon
mavens brent taylor talks new york city car sharing general motors maven is collaborating with cities and municipalities to e
Cars

In the age of ridesharing, do you really need to buy a car anymore?

E-scooters, ride-sharing, and subscription services are upending the way transportation works. With so many different ways to get around, do you really need to buy a car anymore? In this article, we break down all the pros and cons to help…
Posted By John R. Quain