Digital Trends
Cars

Dainese Smart Jacket vest airbag breaks new ground so you won’t get broken

Bruce Brown
By

Regardless of the type of motorcycle or any other two-wheeled vehicle you ride, your body and health are in jeopardy when you travel. Especially when you share the road with cars, trucks, and other motorized vehicles, personal protection is a factor, whether or not your state or municipality mandate helmets or any other gear. To help keep you safer, Dainese recently launched the Smart Jacket, a new technology airbag vest.

Dainese has been developing airbag garments for 25-plus years and currently has a line of D-Air racing tracksuits and jackets and touring jackets. The new Smart Jacket builds on the same D-Air technology used by MotoGP racers and adds a new feature: Stationary impact protection. Stationary impact protection isn’t necessary on racetracks but offers significant additional protection to non-track riders.

“Smart Jacket is the result of more than 25 years of research on the D-air system, and combines in a single, intelligent, versatile, now available-for-everyone garment the ultimate in airbag technology for motorbikes, the same used by MotoGP professional riders” Dainese Group CEO Cristiano Silei said in a release.

1 of 9
dainese smart jacket garment airbag breaks new ground so you wont get broken dair worn under 3
dainese smart jacket garment airbag breaks new ground so you wont get broken dair worn atop leather
dainese smart jacket garment airbag breaks new ground so you wont get broken dair worn under 2
dainese smart jacket garment airbag breaks new ground so you wont get broken 2
dainese smart jacket garment airbag breaks new ground so you wont get broken 1
dainese smart jacket garment airbag breaks new ground so you wont get broken dair front
dainese smart jacket garment airbag breaks new ground so you wont get broken dair close up graphic
dainese smart jacket garment airbag breaks new ground so you wont get broken dair system detail
dainese smart jacket garment airbag breaks new ground so you wont get broken dair hardshell equivalent diagram

The Smart Jacket vest is made to be worn under or over any jacket. Dainese D-air garments do not connect directly to motorcycle and are entirely independent functional systems. The vest’s electronics include GPS, accelerometer, and gyroscope sensors, seven in all, powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery for up to 26 hours per charge. The D-Air system uses an algorithm that reads the connected sensors 1,000 times a second. If the vest’s processor senses danger, it immediately activates and inflates the airbag, the Shield. If the Shield is activated, an authorized dealer can install a replacement in the same garment.

The Smart Jacket vest’s Shield is the garment’s protective core. The Shield’s microfilament structure is designed to inflate uniformly with the same protection in all parts of the airbag. D-Air technology is the only certified motorcycle airbag protection without hardshell protection on the torso or back. The D-Air system’s back protection, for example, is rated the equivalent of seven Class 1 armor back protectors.

The new stationary impact protection, the first for any motorcycle airbag system according to Dainese, activate the Shield in the event of a collision with a stationary vehicle at an intersection. If you’ve ridden bikes, ebikes, or motorcycles on city streets, you likely know that four-wheeled vehicle drivers often don’t even notice cyclists.

The Smart Jacket vest is made of abrasion and water-resistant material and is ventilated for air circulation so you can wear it in comfort in the summer. Dainese, like other protective motorcycle clothing companies, knows that if clothing is too hot people won’t wear it and if clothing riders don’t wear can’t protect them. The vest is also foldable for storage in a backpack, top box, or bag.

The Dainese Smart Jacket vest will retail for $699 in women’s and men’s versions in six sizes each in July.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
electric vehicles pros and cons car plugin getty feat
Cars

It’s not easy being green. Why EVs have a long road to replace gas vehicles

Electric vehicles are all the rage right now, but are they really better than your average gas-powered car? We take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of the technology, and whether or not they're ready for mass adoption.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Outdoors

The best smart helmets are full of cool tech, and totally worth the messy hair

Helmets might be a haircut's worst nightmare, but they're constantly evolving, and have undergone a 21st-century makeover. No matter your sport, here are the best smart helmets currently on the market.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Cars

Kia draws inspiration from Greek mythology to create a crossover for millennials

Kia will expand its global portfolio of crossovers and SUVs when it unveils a model named Seltos on June 20, 2019. Developed for milennials, the Seltos is a small, high-tech model named after the son of Hercules.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet scoots footwear feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Plant-based shoes and a ukulele learning aid

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
2020 bmw x3 m x4 first drive review feat
Cars

Don’t let the SUV bodies fool you, BMW’s X3 M and X4 M are bona fide M cars

BMW is launching the first M versions of its X3 and X4. The 2020 X3 M and X4 M Competition pack a new 503-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six and BMW’s usual array of performance tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
toyota wins 2019 24 hours of le mans
Cars

After years of Le Mans misfortune, Toyota becomes impossible to beat

Toyota scored a one-two finish at the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans, its second win a row at the legendary French race. Toyota is the first Japanese automaker to win Le Mans twice, but its wins came without any real competition.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Android Auto
Cars

Intel hates that your car is dumber than your phone. Here’s how they’ll fix it

Motorists are often underwhelmed and/or frustrated with their car's native infotainment system, so millions of them rely on Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Intel is helping Google and Volvo change that by bringing phone-like tech to the…
Posted By Ronan Glon
top tech stories uber
Cars

Uber drivers reportedly triggering higher fares through Surge Club

Uber drivers are reportedly participating in a so-called Surge Club to artificially trigger higher fares. Many drivers said that they do not want to join the shady practice, but they are forced to do so due to pay cuts.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fisker sub 40000 electric suv to launch in 2021 ev crossover 617
Cars

Fisker wants to make sure Tesla’s Model Y isn’t in a class of one when it lands

Fisker Inc. plans to launch an electric SUV with a base price of under $40,000, and a range of around 300 miles in 2021. The unnamed vehicle could compete with the Tesla Model Y, if it ever gets into production.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Nissan Leaf Nismo Racer
Cars

Could a high-performance Nissan Leaf steal the mighty GT-R’s lunch money?

Nissan developed the electric Leaf with range and practicality in mind, but the hatchback could lend its hardware to a high-performance flagship. One of Nissan's chief executives announced a four-motor, 850-hp model could arrive during the…
Posted By Ronan Glon
general motors could resurrect hummer as an ev only brand hx concept
Cars

Forget turrets. Hummer could fight its next war in the electric SUV segment

General Motors is considering resurrecting the Hummer brand it axed in 2010 to make electric off-roaders. The plan hasn't been approved yet, and it risks alienating some die-hard Hummer fans, but it makes sense on several levels.
Posted By Ronan Glon
this futuristic driverless pod will soon be delivering pizza in texas dominos nuro ai delivery
Cars

This futuristic driverless pod will soon be delivering pizza in Texas

Pizza delivery using driverless pods is about to become a thing. Domino's has partnered with autonomous-tech specialist Nuro to use the futuristic pods for a trial delivery service starting later this year.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 porsche 718 cayman gt4 spyder get flat six power 2
Cars

Flat-six makes a brief but triumphant return in Porsche’s hot-rodded 718 duo

Porsche unveiled a pair of 718-based sports cars that brazenly buck the industry's downsizing trend. The 718 Cayman GT4 and the 718 Spyder ditch the turbocharged flat-four in favor of a naturally aspirated, 4.0-liter flat-six rated at 414…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Waymo Jaguar I-Pace
Cars

Waymo at last fires up the self-driving smarts of the Jaguar I-Pace

A year after inking a deal with Jaguar to use its I-Pace crossover for its self-driving program, Waymo has started testing the electric vehicle in autonomous mode with a view to adding it to its driverless ridesharing service.
Posted By Trevor Mogg