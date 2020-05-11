  1. Cars

Let this daredevil drone take you on a tour of the Mercedes-Benz Museum

By

One look at this wince-inducing collection of disastrous drone crashes and you’ll immediately understand that it actually takes real skill to pull off spectacular moves with a remotely controlled quadcopter.

The kind of airborne artistry we’re talking about is demonstrated perfectly in an incredible new video (below) celebrating Saturday’s reopening of the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, as the nation gradually eases coronavirus-related lockdown measures.

For the unique sequence, a talented drone pilot had to guide the flying machine through some pretty tight gaps with nothing more than a controller and a pair of first-person-view googles, all the while keeping the shots smooth and cinematic.

The 140-second video comprises only two shots, beginning with a careful maneuver through the Mercedes-Benz emblem outside the museum, before entering the building through a door on the roof to reveal the myriad of delights within.

The museum, which Digital Trends visited a few years back, first opened its doors in 2006. Car fans can marvel at the impressive collection of 160 Mercedes-Benz motors, including some of the oldest automobiles ever built, legendary racing cars, and futuristic research vehicles. The building itself is a true wonder, as well, with its striking design earning its creator, UN Studio, a number of architecture awards.

The Mercedes-Benz Museum closed its doors in mid-March as part of nationwide measures designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It’s currently accepting visitors on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, but for the time being will remain closed for the rest of the week.

In other remarkable feats of drone skill, pop band OK Go once used the technology to shoot one of its characteristically quirky music videos (in a single take), while ace pilot Viggo Koch once used a custom-built drone to keep track with a roller coaster.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Top Gear episodes of all time

The best front-wheel-drive cars

best front wheel drive cars 2019 honda civic type r

The best luxury cars for 2020

best luxury cars

DJI Mavic Air 2 Review: Smarter, faster, stronger

DJI Mavic Air 2 front view in the air

Automatic Labs succumbs to COVID-19, will soon shut down connected car service

automatic labs shutdown covid 19 adapter

Uber drivers and riders will soon be required to wear face masks

A driver wearing a face mask.

The best hybrid SUVs for 2020

The best cars for 2020

The best family cars for 2020

Ford releases self-driving car data to encourage further research

The best crossovers for 2020

2018 Nissan Rogue

Modified Honda Odyssey minivans transport Detroit coronavirus patients

honda odyssey minivans modified to transport coronavirus patients minivan covid 19

California sues Uber, Lyft to force them to make drivers employees

Uber

Lyft is now offering cheaper fares for essential trips

How to rent an exotic car