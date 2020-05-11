One look at this wince-inducing collection of disastrous drone crashes and you’ll immediately understand that it actually takes real skill to pull off spectacular moves with a remotely controlled quadcopter.

The kind of airborne artistry we’re talking about is demonstrated perfectly in an incredible new video (below) celebrating Saturday’s reopening of the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, as the nation gradually eases coronavirus-related lockdown measures.

For the unique sequence, a talented drone pilot had to guide the flying machine through some pretty tight gaps with nothing more than a controller and a pair of first-person-view googles, all the while keeping the shots smooth and cinematic.

On Saturday, 9 May 2020, we will be opening our doors to the public again. But before we do that, we had a special little flying visitor Initially, visits are only possible from Friday to Sunday. See you in Stuttgart, Germany! #MBmuseum pic.twitter.com/rDxA242tFl — Mercedes-Benz Museum (@MB_Museum) May 8, 2020

The 140-second video comprises only two shots, beginning with a careful maneuver through the Mercedes-Benz emblem outside the museum, before entering the building through a door on the roof to reveal the myriad of delights within.

The museum, which Digital Trends visited a few years back, first opened its doors in 2006. Car fans can marvel at the impressive collection of 160 Mercedes-Benz motors, including some of the oldest automobiles ever built, legendary racing cars, and futuristic research vehicles. The building itself is a true wonder, as well, with its striking design earning its creator, UN Studio, a number of architecture awards.

The Mercedes-Benz Museum closed its doors in mid-March as part of nationwide measures designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It’s currently accepting visitors on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, but for the time being will remain closed for the rest of the week.

In other remarkable feats of drone skill, pop band OK Go once used the technology to shoot one of its characteristically quirky music videos (in a single take), while ace pilot Viggo Koch once used a custom-built drone to keep track with a roller coaster.

Editors' Recommendations