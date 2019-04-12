Share

Dodge claims to have the highest percentage of active military buyers among automakers, and that the Challenger and Charger have the highest percentage of military buyers in their respective market segments. To capitalize on that, Dodge is launching Stars & Stripes special Editions of its aging muscle cars. These four-wheeled salutes to the troops will debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show later this month and be available to order in May.

As with most automotive special editions, the changes are only cosmetic. The package includes a satin black center stripe with silver accents, along with tough-sounding paint colors, includin: Destroyer Grey, F8 Green, Granite Crystal, IndiGo Blue, Maximum Steel, Octane Red, Pitch Black, Triple Nickel, and White Knuckle. The cars also get satin black American flag decals and 20-inch wheels. Interiors sport black and bronze trim.

The Stars & Stripes Edition package is available on Challenger and Charger GT, R/T, and Scat Pack trim levels. GT models use a 3.6-liter V6 that makes 300 horsepower and 264 pound-feet of torque in the Charger, and 305 hp and 268 lb.-ft. in the Challenger. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission option.

Buyers can also choose between two Hemi V8 engines. R/T models get a 5.7-liter V8, which can be mated to six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions in the Challenger. It makes 375 hp and 410 lb.-ft. with the manual, and 372 hp and 400 lb.-ft. with the automatic. The Charger R/T is only available with the automatic, and output is pegged at 370 hp and 395 lb.-ft. Scat Pack models get a 6.4-liter Hemi V8, making 485 hp and 475 lb.-ft. Again, the Challenger is available with six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic transmissions, while the Charger is automatic only.

The Challenger and Charger are automotive dinosaurs: Their basic platform was first used in 1997 on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. But Dodge keeps finding ways to update the pair and keep customers interested. That’s created a labyrinthine lineup of trim levels, appearance packages, and engine options — all the way up to the 700-plus-horsepower, 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat Hemi V8.

The Dodge Challenger and Charger Stars & Stripes Editions will make their public debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show, and will be available to order in May. Dodge expects cars to arrive at dealerships this summer. The special-edition treatment adds $1,995 to the price of a Challenger or Charger. Dodge is also offering a $500 discount to active military and veterans who were recently honorably discharged.