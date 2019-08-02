Cars

For car thieves, there is no replacement for engine displacement

Ronan Glon
By
2020 dodge charger srt hellcat widebody and scat pack left right

Car thieves in America have a need for speed, according to a recent study carried out by the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI). The Hemi-powered Dodge Charger and the 700-plus-horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat top the list of the most stolen cars in the United States.

Dodge’s modern-day muscle cars are about five times more likely to get stolen than the average car; thieves evidently have good taste. The Dodge Durango, the Chrysler 300, and two additional variants of the Charger also appear on the list of America’s 20 most stolen cars. Nameplates not made by the Fiat-Chrysler group include the Infiniti Q50, which occupies the third spot, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A7, and Land Rover’s Range Rover. Luxury is coveted.

Thieves like pickup trucks, too. The GMC Sierra, the Chevrolet Silverado, and the Nissan Titan all make an appearance on the top-20 list. And yet, the Ram 1500 and the Ford F-Series — America’s best-selling vehicle for decades — both buck this trend. The HDLI explained thieves don’t always steal a car because they like it; they also target models they know are easy to get away in. Trucks made by Ram and Ford might be more difficult to steal than those manufactured by General Motors.

While luxury sedans are in hot demand among America’s car-stealing population, the rear-wheel-drive BMW 3 Series is the least likely car to be stolen in the United States. Thieves have also decided the grand theft auto potential of the Buick Encore, the Subaru Legacy, the Volkswagen Beetle, the Lexus RX, and the Mazda MX-5 Miata is low. If you park a Miata and a Challenger Hellcat side by side, statistics show a car thief is more likely to drive off in the tire-roasting muscle car.

Interestingly, the HLDI concluded electric vehicles are less likely to be stolen than piston-powered cars. The Tesla Model S and the Tesla Model X are right behind the 3 Series at the bottom end of the scale. Researchers speculate that’s because they’re often parked near their owner’s house, in a garage, or near a charging station, and chargers are usually found in high-traffic areas. Breaking into a car left in the Starbucks parking lot is more difficult than stealing one from a back alley. Security features like Tesla’s Sentry Mode also play a role in deterring thefts.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Up Next

Windows 10 upgrades are now delivered differently. Here's why that matters
2019 porsche cayenne e hybrid 2
Product Review

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid is part Prius, part sports car

The 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid is a jack of all trades. It can silently cruise through city centers on electric power, keep occupants comfortable on highway slogs, or attack corners like a sports car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
electrify america and stable auto robotic charging stations for self driving cars
Cars

Electrify America will build a robotic charging facility for self-driving cars

Electrify America and charging company Stable Auto will build a pilot site in San Francisco to test charging technology for self-driving cars. Robotic arms will connect charging cables to cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ford buys quantum signal to aid self driving car development argo ai fusion autonomous prototype in detroit
Cars

Ford’s latest acquisition will help boost the development of self-driving cars

Ford has acquired Michigan-based Quantum Signal to help continue development of self-driving cars. Quantum Signal's experience with simulation will help in this area, according to Ford.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison
Cars

Thinking of opting for a car with a diesel engine? Here's what you need to know

Modern diesel-powered models prove that it is possible to build a clean, efficient diesel engine without sacrificing performance. Here's what you need to know about diesel cars, and how they differ from gasoline-powered models.
Posted By Ronan Glon
birds new electric scooter may let you go on very long journeys bird 2 escooter
Outdoors

Bird’s new electric scooter is built for the long road ahead

Scootersharing services such as Bird see some of their two-wheelers fall apart pretty fast once they hit the road. That's why the company has built its latest electric scooter to cope with rough rides and more.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 Subaru Outback
Cars

These are the best 2019 wagons on sale today in the U.S.

It's tough to be a fan of station wagons in 2019. The segment collapsed during the 1990s and the 2000s as buyers pivoted towards SUVs and crossovers. Not every automaker is throwing in the towel, though. Here are the best station wagons for…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Nissan Versa
Cars

2020 Nissan Versa sedan redesign brings significant price bump

The 2020 Nissan Versa sedan aims to deliver more style and tech than its forgettable predecessor did. Its restyled exterior borrows the look of the larger Altima sedan. But will the new Versa be more than just a pretty face?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best mileage apps for small businesses 2019 mazda cx 3 review 768x768
Mobile

Mileage trackers offer businesses accurate record keeping and a tax boost

Small businesses that get out on the road for sales and service calls need reliable mileage trackers to help them control their time and driving expenses. Here are some of the best mileage tracking apps for iOS and Android.
Posted By Jackie Dove
stock 2018 tesla model 3 sets ev cannonball run record thomsen
Cars

Tesla-driving tourists set a coast-to-coast record, but lose it a few days later

Swiss tourists on a family vacation in the United States set a coast-to-coast record by driving their Tesla Model 3 from New York City to Los Angeles in 48 hours and 10 minutes. Their EV record was broken just a few days later.
Posted By Ronan Glon
indycar racing to add hybrid powertrain in 2022
Cars

IndyCar will start using 900-horsepower hybrid powertrains in 2022

IndyCar, the race series built around the legendary Indianapolis 500, will start using hybrid powertrains in 2022. However, they will only have a limited amount of electric assist.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
new land rover defender tested by red cross in dubai desert prototype
Cars

Watch the Red Cross put the new Land Rover Defender to the test in Dubai

Ahead of its public unveiling, the new Land Rover Defender spent some time undergoing desert testing in the hands of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Dubai.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
french startup transition one launches ev conversion kit for old diesel cars 2007 renault twingo
Cars

This $5,600 kit can give old diesel cars an all-electric makeover

A French startup has developed a kit that retrofits older cars with electric powertrains. The startup hopes to perform up to 4,000 electric conversions a year, but so far it's only focusing on the European market.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
amazon deals echo ring security fire and kindle auto 1
Cars

These vehicle accessories will make Alexa your new ride-or-die

How do you install Alexa in your car? It's easier than you think. You can purchase an accessory that allows you to use Alexa in your car and the process of installing the device can take less than 10 minutes.
Posted By Alina Bradford
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT
Product Review

Hyundai's handsome Elantra GT N-Line is simple, affordable fun

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line doesn’t reinvent the hatchback game, it plays it well. Boasting suspension upgrades and a 201-hp turbocharged engine, it’s a surprisingly entertaining daily driver.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein