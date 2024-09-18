The first Dodge Ram electric pickup truck is on the way. The Dodge Ram 1500 REV is set to be one of the most desirable electric trucks out there, thanks not only to the Ram name but also to its high-end specifications.

But, of course, it’s certainly not the first electric truck out there. The Ford F-150 Lightning is a favorite among electric truck buyers, thanks to the fact that it continues that Ford F-150 legacy with a tried-and-true design coupled with new technologies.

Recommended Videos

So when all is said and done, is one of these electric trucks better than the other? Here’s what you need to know.

Design

The Dodge Ram 1500 REV offers a modern and tech-heavy design while retaining the muscular build that owners have loved over the years. That said, the electric variant of the Dodge Ram 1500 doesn’t necessarily look all that different from the non-electric version. That’s not necessarily a bad thing — buyers are looking for a truck that offers the design they know and love. It still has four doors with the modern-looking split headlights. Initially, it seems as though the Dodge Ram 1500 REV will only be available as a crew cab with a shorter bed.

Of course, the Ford F-150 Lightning is a few years old by now, but that doesn’t mean that it has a dated look. Like the Dodge, the F-150 Lightning doesn’t look all that different from its non-electric cousins. But again, that’s not a bad thing. It still looks big and bold with a modern flair to it. The Ford F-150 Lightning is also only available as a crew cab model right now. It has a long light bar along the front that angles down toward the ground, coupled with a similar-looking taillight on the rear.

Both the Dodge Ram 1500 REV and Ford F-150 Lightning are modern-looking electric trucks that don’t ignore the design elements that longtime drivers have loved. Really, it’s down to personal preference here.

Winner: Tie

Interior and tech

There are some major similarities between the interiors of the Ram 1500 REV and the Ford F-150 Lightning, but there are also some big differences.

The Ram 1500 REV is likely to be pricier than the F-150 Lightning, and it has what looks to be a slightly more premium interior, though to be fair, we haven’t sat in the new Ram ourselves just yet. That’s certainly not to say that the F-150 Lightning’s interior is subpar. On the contrary, it’s comfortable and roomy, but the premium stitched leather on the Ram helps make it appear that extra bit higher end. The second row on the Ram also has an advantage — it can recline, unlike the second row seating in the F-150 Lightning.

Both trucks have a vertically aligned display for infotainment. On the F150 Lightning, this display has the now-signature volume knob built into it, while on the Ram, the display goes uninterrupted. On the F150 Lightning, you’ll get CarPlay Wireless, and we expect to see it on the Ram as well, considering the fact that the non-electric versions of the truck currently have it. The 1500 REV has another display too, though. It has an entertainment screen for the front seat passenger, which is a nice touch.

Given the slightly more premium interior design and the reclining second-row seats, the Dodge Ram 1500 REV gets the win here.

Winner: Ram 1500 REV

Performance

Both the Dodge Ram 1500 REV and the Ford F-150 Lightning are high-performing electric trucks. The Dodge Ram 1500 REV will be able to launch from 0-60 mph in only 4.4 seconds, thanks to its ability to offer 654 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque through its two motors. But the F-150 Lightning is no slouch. In fact, it’s faster than the Ram in some situations. Ford says that the F-150 Lightning Flash can reach 60 mph in under four seconds, which is pretty impressive for such a big and heavy vehicle. Of course, that does largely depend on the variant of F-150 Lightning you get.

Of course, when it comes to electric trucks, perhaps more important than acceleration speed is their ability to tow or haul heavy loads. The F-150 Lightning has a maximum towing capacity of 10,000 pounds, while 1500 REV has a maximum towing capacity of 14,000 pounds. Not only that but the longer initial range of the Ram means that even when towing heavier loads, it should still deliver a decent range. Typically, electric trucks towing heavy loads get up to around half of their range, which is one of the biggest issues associated with using an electric truck to tow.

Given its ability to tow heavier loads and the fact that it still accelerates quite quickly, the Ram 1500 REV is the winner here.

Winner: Ram 1500 REV

Range and charging

Both the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Dodge Ram 1500 REV have a solid range. The F-150 Lightning comes with an option of two battery sizes, with the larger of the two batteries delivering around 300 miles of EPA estimated range. But the 1500 REV steps that up a little. It has an even larger 168kWh battery that delivers a range of around 350 miles. And, the company says that an available larger battery pack is slated to deliver up to 500 miles. That’s an excellent range and means that even when towing, you should be able to get a decent range in between charges.

Speaking of charging, the Ram wins there too. The Ram 1500 REV supports charging at up to 350kW, which is the fastest charging speed on offer at public DC fast chargers right now. The F-150 Lightning is limited to 150kW at a fast-charging station, which means that it will charge much more slowly. Given the longer range and the faster charging speed, the Dodge Ram 1500 REV gets the win here.

Winner: Ram 1500 REV

Price and availability

The Ford F-150 Lightning gets an easy win here. That’s because it’s the only truck of the two models that’s available right now. And while the pricing of the Ram 1500 REV has yet to be announced, we’re expecting the F-150 Lightning to be cheaper. At the time of this writing, the base model of the F-150 Lightning came in at $62,995.

Of course, we can’t judge a winner without knowing the full pricing of the Ram 1500 REV. But we can based on availability. The F-150 Lightning is the only truck you can buy right now, and as such, it wins this category.

Winner: F-150 Lightning

Conclusions

The Dodge Ram 1500 REV is set to be a more impressive electric truck than the Ford F-150 Lightning, with a longer range, the ability to tow heavier loads, and a more premium interior. Of course, that is likely to come at a price. We don’t know the pricing of the 1500 REV just yet, but we’re expecting it to quite a bit more expensive than F-150 Lightning.

If you’re willing to wait for a more premium electric truck and don’t mind spending more cash, then the 1500 REV is set to be a great option. For now, however, if you need an electric truck as soon as possible, then between these two, you’ll need to go for the F-150 Lightning. Alternatively, you could consider another option like the Rivian R1T.