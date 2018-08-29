Digital Trends
Cars

Dyson preps multiple test tracks for its ‘radical’ electric car

Trevor Mogg
By
dyson preps multiple test tracks for its radical electric car track
Dyson

As if to remind everyone that its electric-car plans are still on track, Dyson this week revealed it’s planning to build a large test site to put the motor through its paces.

More famous for its range of fancy vacuum cleaners than electric cars, Dyson hopes to suck up the competition with its offering when it tootles out of the factory in around three years’ time.

The company revealed it was designing a “radically different” electric car in September 2017, though work on the project started two years earlier.

A major part of the electric car’s development will of course include rigorous testing. That’s why Dyson has bought a former World War Two airfield about five miles from the company’s headquarters in the English county of Wiltshire.

The 400-strong team of engineers working on the car have already transferred to modernized hangars at the 500-acre airfield, with Dyson spending more than 200 million British pounds (about $260 million) on renovations. The investment will include the construction of multiple test tracks covering a distance of around 10 miles.

Dyson this week released an image showing how the site will look when it’s complete. Multiple tight bends on one of the tracks are designed to ensure thorough testing of the vehicle’s steering, brakes, and suspension, while the straights will assess speed handling and its advanced driver assistance systems. Elevations and off-road sections will also help to push the car to the limit.

Jim Rowan, chief executive of Dyson, told the BBC the new site would soon become a “world-class vehicle testing campus,” adding, “We are now firmly focused on the next stage of our automotive project strengthening our credentials as a global research and development organization.”

The company has released few details about the vehicle that it’s building, with founder Sir James Dyson saying only that it will be “radically different” to anything that’s gone before in the electric-car market.

Considering the huge challenges faced by fellow entrepreneur Elon Musk as he tries to make a success of Tesla in the fiercely competitive and fast-changing electric-car market, Dyson knows his own project requires perfect planning if it’s to have any chance of succeeding.

The British company is expecting to invest a total of 2 billion pounds (about $2.6) in its electric-car program in a bid to make it work.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

There's a good reason this self-driving pod has huge 'virtual eyes'
2019 gmc sierra
Product Review

With a carbon bed and transforming tailgate, the new GMC Sierra is one of a kind

Our 2019 GMC Sierra first drive review focuses on the factors that make the new Sierra different from every other truck on the road. GMC has several exclusive new features, like a multi-function tailgate and a carbon fiber bed option.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
autox autonomous grocery delivery 05
Cars

AutoX will soon test its autonomous grocery delivery program in California

AutoX self-driving car company partnered with GrubMarket fresh produce ecommerce venture to introduce autonomous grocery delivery and mobile store service. The locally sourced food self-driving car program begins in San Jose.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2018 kia niro phev ex premium
Product Review

Kia’s Niro PHEV is a plug-in hybrid for stealth environmentalists

The 2018 Kia Niro PHEV joins the existing Niro hybrid in Kia’s lineup. It attempts to split the difference between more focused plug-in hybrid hatchbacks and ever-popular crossovers.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition
Cars

2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition wears one of racing’s greatest liveries

The 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition wears the Gulf racing livery of blue and orange, just like the Ford GT40 that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1968. Ford will bring the popular livery back for 2020 to honor its 1969 Le Mans win.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
uber jump bikes
Cars

Uber wants to focus on bikes over cars for shorter journeys

Uber has already taken tentative steps in the bike- and scooter-sharing space, but the company's CEO says it's now ready to push more heavily into the space, targeting riders taking short trips in cities.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2018 Toyota Sienna
Cars

Toyota extends a lifeline to Uber’s troubled self-driving car program

Toyota will invest $500 million in Uber, and partner with the ridesharing company on a new fleet of prototype self-driving cars. The Sienna minivans will use both Toyota and Uber tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 honda pilot
Product Review

With Honda's new Pilot, family adventures don't have to stay on pavement

The Honda Pilot gets a refresh for the 2019 model year that includes minor styling tweaks, an improved gearbox, a more intuitive infotainment system, more standard features, and a tougher image.
Posted By Miles Branman
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica
Cars

Piaggio’s timeless Vespa gains connectivity as it goes electric

Italian scooter manufacturer Piaggio has released an electric version of its timeless Vespa scooter. The Vespa Elettrica offers about 60 miles of electric range and more connectivity features than any Vespa before it.
Posted By Ronan Glon
How to change spark plugs
Cars

Learn how to change spark plugs and save money on your next tune-up

Learning how to change your spark plugs might seem intimidating, but it's not as difficult as you might think. Here, we outline the entire process, whether you're having trouble locating the plugs or removing them.
Posted By Ronan Glon
How to test a car battery
Cars

Not feeling that spark? Here's how to test a car battery

A dead battery can really ruin your day, but thankfully, it's entirely avoidable. In this article, we’ll cover how to test a car battery, including what tools you'll need and a breakdown of voltage readings.
Posted By Miles Branman
jaguar land rover uses virtual eyes to test trust in self driving cars jlr 3
Cars

There’s a good reason this self-driving pod has huge ‘virtual eyes’

Jaguar Land Rover's driverless pod — complete with large LED eyes — isn't a peek into how its autonomous-car design is progressing. Instead, it's part of ongoing research aimed at making pedestrians feel safer with the technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tokyo driverless cabs 2020 taxi
Cars

Tokyo taxi firm sets the stage for a driverless fleet for 2020 Olympics

Working with a local tech firm, a Tokyo cab company this week launched Japan's first trial of a robot taxi service for paying passengers. The aim is to have a full-fledged service operating for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
waymo orders thousands of chrysler pacifica minivans self driving car softens in pedestrian collison
Cars

Not everyone is happy with Waymo’s self-driving cars, report says

Waymo's self-driving cars aren't perfect, according to a new report. They allegedly frustrate Arizona drivers with overly cautious maneuvers and unpredictable braking. Waymo says it's just trying to prioritize safety.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts
Cars

We take a spin in the futuristic concept cars shaping Volkswagen’s future

We get a unique opportunity to drive Volkswagen’s Atlas Cross Sport and Tanoak Concepts. The Cross Sport will arrive in 2020 as a smaller version of the full-size Atlas while the Tanoak tests the waters for a potential midsize pickup.
Posted By Chris Chin