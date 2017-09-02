New programs grease eBay Motors online car and truck sales

Why it matters to you eBay Motors adds services to help you feel confident buying or selling vehicles on the marketplace.

Online buying and selling of light vehicles continues to increase, and eBay Motors, a subsection of the original online marketplace, keeps moving the puck down the ice as it adds services to simplify transactions and inspire buyer and seller confidence. In August 2017, eBay Motors launched online repair manual rentals for vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Recent figures of eBay Motors online car and truck sales list the numbers and types of vehicles shipped, as well as the most popular models and international destinations. The marketplace claims to ship approximately 20,000 vehicles across state lines each month.

The top five states where buyers import vehicles purchased from sellers in other states are, in order of import quantity: California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The most popular vehicles purchased from out of state in the same five states are the Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Corvettes, Mercedes E-Class, BMW 3-Series, and Toyota Camry.

The same five states lead the pack in interstate sales, but the order is slightly different, with New York and Pennsylvania switching places. Three of the same car models are also on the top export list for those states including the Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Corvette, and BMW 3-Series. The Mercedes SL-Class and Toyota Prius join the top five exported models.

Not limited to sales only in this country, eBay motors U.S. sellers export sold vehicles most often to Germany, the U,K., Canada, Netherlands, and France. For international vehicle transactions, both imports and exports are led by four Ford models: the F-Series, Mustang, Explorer, and Thunderbird.

eBay Motors now has three programs to assure vehicle buyers and sellers. The Vehicle Purchase Protection Program protects buyers from fraud such as nondelivery of the vehicle, undisclosed vehicle defects, and undisclosed problems with titles. WeGoLook is a remote pre-purchase vehicle inspection program. The Assurant Protection Program covers buyers for vehicle breakdown or failure.

eBay Motors online repair manuals are purchased for 14 days, 90 days, or a full year. The marketplace sells three vehicle parts or accessories every second so the manuals come in handy, according to Todd Madeiros, eBay Motor’s Vice President of Parts and Accessories.

“With Online Repair Manuals, we are taking the shopping experience one step further for our buyers by providing them with the parts and resources – including expert instructions – that can help shoppers make their rides an extension of their unique individuality and meet their needs,” Madeiros said.