Digital Trends
Cars

Is this electric car startup the next Tesla, or will it go the way of Coda?

Ronan Glon
By
Canoo teaser

Mainstream automakers are pouring billions of dollars into the development of electric cars, but the segment remains well within the reach of ambitious startups. EVelozcity, a two-year-old automaker based in California, has changed its name to Canoo in a bid to be taken more seriously as it attempts to compete against the world’s biggest car brands. It also outlined how it plans to become a household name.

Canoo, like most startups, claims to exist “to disrupt tradition.” The company doesn’t want to sell you a V6-powered Ford Explorer. It wants to build electric cars and distribute them through a subscription service rather than sell them to consumers. While the company is a newcomer to the automotive industry, it was founded by former Faraday Future employees Stefan Krause and Ulrich Kranz, so it knows what it’s getting itself into. As of March 2019, 300 employees are working around the clock to make its vision of the future a reality.

Canoo posted a mission statement of its official website that outlines a lineup initially consisting of four models. One will be a lifestyle-oriented model, another will be aimed at commuters, while ride-sharing and delivery vehicles will round out the quartet. The company will save money by building all of its vehicles on the same basic skateboard-like architecture, and it will outsource production to a third party rather than build cars itself. There’s no word yet on who will handle manufacturing.

Its intent to disrupt tradition also applies to design. Canoo wants to leverage the packaging benefits of electrification to challenge the conventional three-box design that has been used by many passenger cars over the past decades. The firm hasn’t revealed what it has in mind, though a diagram shown on its website (pictured above) shows a mono-box, toaster-like design that looks like a modern version of the rear-engined Volkswagen Bus. That’s hardly revolutionary or disruptive; keep in mind the Bus was released in 1949, and Volkswagen has already announced plans to bring it back as an electric car in the early 2020s. To its designer’s credit, the van is about the size of a compact car yet it comfortably seats seven passengers. We’ll need to wait until Canoo releases more information to get a better idea of what its models will look like.

Canoo intends to launch the first car in its model offensive in 2021. It will start by selling vehicles in what it calls the most cutting-edge cities in the world, a term which likely describes major metropolitan centers like Los Angeles, New York City, Beijing, and Paris.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
2019 Ferrari Portofino review
Product Review

The Ferrari Portofino is the super stallion you’ll want to drive every day

With the introduction of the Portofino, Ferrari addresses the California T’s stylistic shortcomings while improving comfort, convenience, and performance. There’s little “entry-level” about this super stallion.
Posted By Miles Branman
optimus ride to offer autonomous shuttle rides in new york city
Cars

Autonomous shuttle rides coming to New York City via Optimus Ride

Workers at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in NY City will soon be able to make their way around the 300-acre industrial park in Optimus Ride's self-driving shuttles. The tech startup says it's the first trial of its kind in the state.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Nissan Leaf e+
Cars

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi group uses Microsoft cloud platform for connected cars

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is launching a new cloud platform for its cars. Based on Microsoft Azure, the Alliance Intelligent Cloud will enable features like connected services and over-the-air updates.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Toyota C-HR
Cars

The 2019 Toyota C-HR gains a popular tech feature as its price comes down

Toyota has updated the C-HR, its entry-level crossover, by adding an entry-level trim level to the lineup. Every model regardless of price also comes standard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Volkswagen Jetta review
Product Review

2019 Volkswagen Jetta offers German refinement and tech at an affordable price

With enough tech to make villains jealous, the Volkswagen Jetta punches above its class as a forward-thinking sedan. Spacious, comfortable, and efficient, the Jetta is a refined offering. German refinement comes with a serious attitude.
Posted By Joel Patel
the 2020 porsche cayenne coupe is all about style 1
Cars

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is an exercise in form-over-function design

Porsche expanded its lineup of SUVs with a swoopier evolution of the Cayenne named Cayenne Coupe. Don't let the name fool you: it still has four doors. It stands out with a fastback-like roofline that's lower than the Cayenne's.
Posted By Ronan Glon
How Data is Transforming F1 Racing | Mercedes-AMG F1
Cars

Formula 1 is putting data in the driver’s seat, and not all racers are happy

After a single weekend of racing, a Formula 1 pit crew typically pulls around 2TB of data from the car. Everything, from tire pressure to the temperature of the track, is recorded and analyzed in the name of boosting performance -- and not…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Chris In-Car Digital Assistant review
Product Review

Chris is the virtual co-pilot phone-obsessives need in their car

Driving while using your phone is dangerous, and often illegal. Meet Chris, the digital assistant for your car that wants to help keep your hands off your phone, and your eyes on the road.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best dash cams
Cars

Protect yourself and your ride with our favorite dash cams

Dashboard cameras can assist drivers in car accident claims, settle speeding ticket disputes, and even catch glimpses of incoming meteors, among other things. Here, we've compiled a list of the most noteworthy offerings available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla emblem preview image
Cars

Tesla revives its referral program with chances to win a Roadster

Tesla has revived its referral program that ended in February because of cost pressures. This time around the perks aren't quite as diverse, though it does offer regular chances to win a Roadster or Model Y.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2016 Tesla Model S P100D
Cars

Tesla ends scheduled servicing because electric cars need less maintenance

Tesla will longer offer scheduled maintenance plans, switching to an "as needed" model. This reflects the fact that electric cars need less regular maintenance than gasoline or diesel cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Mini Electric concept
Cars

The go kart-like Mini Cooper will soon add zero emissions to its resume

Mini is in the final stages of developing an electric version of the Cooper. The 2020 Cooper SE will receive powertrain components from the BMW i3, including a 181-horsepower electric motor and battery technology.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Mazda Mazda3 AWD review
Product Review

By adding features, tech, and all-wheel drive, Mazda puts the 3 in a class of one

Since its introduction in 2003, Mazda’s compact Mazda3 has been a mainstay of the brand’s driver-oriented strategy. Mazda now plans to move upmarket, and the all-new 2019 Mazda3 offers some clues about how that’s going to work.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
awesome tech you cant buy yet tombot mem1 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic companions and computer-aided karaoke

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle