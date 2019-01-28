Digital Trends
Volkswagen-funded Electrify America has temporarily shut down its high-power electric car charging stations after uncovering a problem with a charging cable provided by a third-party company. Most of the high-kilowatt network remains offline, but electric car owners aren’t expected to notice the disturbance unless the problem takes several months to resolve.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Electrify America is shutting down all of our stations that use the Huber+Suhner high-powered cables until we can confirm that they can be operated safely. We are confident that Huber+Suhner will investigate and resolve this issue as quickly as possible,” wrote Electrify America CEO Giovanni Palazzo in a statement published online. Volkswagen founded the company he runs to create a nationwide, multi-million-dollar network of charging stations not unlike Tesla’s Supercharger network.

Electrify America blamed the problem on the liquid-cooled cables that electric car owners use to plug their vehicle into a charging station. The firm called the problem “a potential safety issue,” but it didn’t reveal the cause or the effect of the problem. It noted that only stations built to dispense 150 or 350 kilowatts are down; the slower, 50-kilowatt stations remain operational. The L2 chargers and the CHAdeMO connectors aren’t affected by the issue, either.

Huber+Suhner shed light on the matter shortly after Electrify America’s announcement. It explained a cable used at a charging station in Germany short-circuited. No one was injured during the incident, and the cable was a first-generation prototype so problems weren’t inconceivable, but the company has asked customers to stop using its cables until it finds the root of the problem. It promises to provide additional information as soon as it becomes available.

There’s a silver lining: As of January 2019, none of the electric cars sold in the United States are compatible with 150- or 350-kilowatt charging. The first models able to take advantage of super-fast charging speeds will be the 2020 Audi E-Tron, which is scheduled to arrive in American showrooms in the summer of 2019, and the Porsche Taycan, which hasn’t been fully unveiled yet and won’t land until later in the year. To add context, Tesla throttles the output of its Supercharger stations when it approaches 120 kilowatts. In simple terms, the higher the kilowatts, the faster the charge.

Electrify America isn’t the only company that has experienced problems with Huber+Suhner charging cables. The Verge reports Amsterdam-based Fastned shut down the 175-kilowatt chargers it operates in Holland and Germany after encountering cable-related problems.

If you go electric, Porsche will pay for your electricity for three years
V2X and V2I infrastructure
Cars

5G will turn your car into a talking, thinking supercomputer. And it’s coming soon

5G data connectivity can do much more than just let you stream better video to your phone. It will make your next car truly smart, connect it to everything, and it works even when there’s no usable cell signal around.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
tesla model s
Cars

Tesla’s Advanced Summon feature will soon turn vehicles into ‘giant RC cars’

Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce a new Tesla feature: Advance Summon. It will allow Tesla owners to have their car come to them or to control it like a big RC car.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Ronan Glon
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan
Cars

Mercedes-Benz will let drivers add infotainment features after they buy cars

Mercedes-Benz will let customers add navigation, digital radio, and smartphone integration to certain cars after driving off dealer's lots. It's as simple as selecting the options on a car's infotainment screen.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 lamborghini huracan evo review street 2
Product Review

Add mind reading to the list of smarts Lamborghini put in the 2020 Huracán Evo

The 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo looks a lot like its predecessor, but the changes turn it into a smarter, sharper, and more focused machine. Digital Trends traveled to Bahrain to see how the modifications come together on the track.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Fremont Police Tesla S
Cars

The Tesla Model S reports for police cruiser duty in California

The police department in Fremont, California, will soon add a 2014 Tesla Model S 85 to its fleet as part of a pilot program. The agency worked with suppliers to install equipment like a light bar, a prisoner partition, and a push bumper.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Jaguar Projection Pod
Cars

Jaguar is creating a language so autonomous cars can talk to pedestrians

Jaguar wants to teach autonomous cars how to talk to pedestrians. After testing creepy eyes, it has switched to a technology which beams light bars on the ground that move to signal the car is stopping, turning, or accelerating.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet vonmahlen charging cable feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 5-in-1 keychain charger, UV germ killers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
ford transit custom nugget van camper for europe 2019ford transitcustomnugget 10
Cars

Ford’s Transit Custom Nugget lines up against the Volkswagen California

Ford announced a camper van outfitted by Westfalia for the European market. Buyers can order the Transit Custom Nugget directly through Ford dealers with one of two wheelbases and a fixed or folding roof.
Posted By Bruce Brown
aaa recommends standardized adas names report 012519
Cars

AAA pushes for standardized names and definitions for driver assistance tech

Consumers are confused by the variety of marketing names for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, says a recent AAA report. Consumers tend to be over-reliant on the technology when manufacturers use different names for assistance features.
Posted By Bruce Brown
blind spots autonomous vehicles mit ai spot 0 1
Cars

Finding the ‘blind spots’ in autonomous vehicle artificial intelligence

Researchers from MIT have been studying the differences between how autonomous systems learn in training and the issues that arise in the real world to better understand the blind spots of autonomous vehicles' A.I.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
stan robot park car stanley robotics
Cars

A robot called Stan aims to take the stress out of airport parking

Stan is an autonomous valet parking robot that saves drivers time at an airport and helps parking lots to increase capacity. A trial of the technology will take place this summer at Gatwick, one of the U.K.'s busiest airports.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
bank robbery suspect uses jump scooter for getaway gets caught
Outdoors

Bank robbery suspect uses Jump scooter as getaway vehicle, gets caught

A man accused of robbing a bank reportedly fled the scene on an electric scooter operated by Jump. Trouble is, the suspect used his regular Jump account to rent the two-wheeler, making life a whole lot easier for investigators.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
5g c 2vx guide traffic save lives smart cities feat
Emerging Tech

In smart cities, 5G won’t just lessen congestion, it could save lives too

We all know 5G wireless networks are part of a smart city plan, but how will they benefit? When it comes to cars, it could help with congestion. For citizens, it could keep them safe and alive.
Posted By John R. Quain
Porsche Mission E factory teaser
Cars

If you go electric, Porsche will pay for your electricity for three years

Porsche's Mission E concept won't change much as it transitions to a production model named Taycan that's scheduled to arrive in 2019. That means the sedan will keep the sleek design and its 800-volt charging system.
Posted By Ronan Glon