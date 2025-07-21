Elon Musk now wants you to eat at a Tesla Diner, and it opens today

What’s happened? Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and owner of X, has taken to his social media platform to show off a new restaurant concept in Hollywood, California which he says will be “an island of good food, good vibes & entertainment, all while Supercharging.”

What’s Musk said? Things kicked off on July 20 when Musk re-posted a short video clip showing a drone shot of the Tesla diner at 7001 Santa Monica Blvd, Hollywood, California.

The futuristic-looking building appears to have al-fresco seating on its roof and two huge screens in its parking lot, which itself is lined with Tesla superchargers.

Musk followed up the teaser video on July 21, with a more information – confirming that the “retro futuristic diner” has the potential to expand to cities around the world if the initial location proves popular.

If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, @Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes.



An island of good food, good vibes & entertainment, all while Supercharging! https://t.co/zmbv6GfqKf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2025

This is important because: Today, July 21, is opening day for the Tesla Diner – the first of its kind dining and charging location from an auto manufacturer. It potentially sets a blueprint for future charging locations, not only from Tesla, but possibly the wider EV market.

The diner has been at least four years in the making, as we first reported on trademark filings for a Tesla restaurant back in 2021. The auto maker had to wait until 2023 before the City of LA granted approval for the first diner to be built, and two years on it’s finally ready to open its doors.

According to Sawyer Merritt, the Tesla Diner features two 45-foot LED movie screens for patrons to enjoy a drive-in movie, 80 Tesla Superchargers (V4), and a menu which includes burgers, wings, hot dogs, fries, milkshakes and more.

Why should I care? Tesla has invested heavily in the EV charging ecosystem, with 30,000 superchargers across 2,500 locations stretching through all 50 states. Yet, range anxiety and worries over charger availability remain for both current EV owners and those considering the switch.

Continued investment in charging locations, not only by increasing the number of charges available, but by also creating spaces which are enjoyable to spend 20 to 30 minutes of your day, is only a positive thing for EV owners.

The arrival of the Tesla Diner also introduces some new in-car features for Tesla owners too. Drive up to the restaurant and you’ll be able to sync the audio and video from the giant screens to the speakers and screens in your Tesla. Plus you’ll be able to order your food directly from your Tesla’s infotainment display.

Ok, so what’s next? As Musk suggested in his post, depending on how the Tesla Diner performs, the company might look to roll out the concept to more countries around the world.