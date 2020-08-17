  1. Cars

Elon Musk promises Tesla app will soon get an important security feature

By

Tesla boss Elon Musk has said on a number of occasions that two-factor authentication is coming to the Tesla app, but car owners are still waiting.

Responding recently to a customer inquiry asking if it will ever land, Musk acknowledged that the absence of the security measure is somewhat surprising for a company of Tesla’s status.

The CEO apologized for the delay, saying the feature was “embarrassingly late,” adding, “Two factor authentication via sms or authentication app is going through final validation right now.”

For those not in the know, two-factor authentication, as the description suggests, is a security feature that requires someone to input two forms of identification to access a smartphone app or some other online service. In most cases, when logging in, you’ll first enter your password, after which the service you’re trying to access will send a one-time code to your phone to enter as the second part of the log-in process. Alternatively, you might be asked to use an authenticator app, which serves up a one-time code to enable you to complete the log-in process.

The Tesla app allows owners to lock or unlock their vehicle from a distance, control the air conditioning before climbing in, flash lights and honk the horn when parked (for locating it), and vent/close the panoramic roof, among other things.

With the app an integral part of the Tesla experience, it would certainly give customers peace of mind if they knew that it had another layer of security attached.

Musk’s personal acknowledgement of the absence of two-factor authentication, and revelation that it’s in the final stages of development, suggests that its arrival is imminent.

These days, most online services that involve a log-in process offer the customer a chance to set up two-factor authentication for improved security. If you haven’t already done so, it’ll be worth diving into the security settings for any service that you use and taking a few minutes to set it up.

Editors' Recommendations

The best cheap home security camera deals for August 2020: Arlo, Nest, Ring, EZVIZ

Arlo Pro 2 Cheap Home Security Camera

How to change your Gmail password

pilot testing drivers licenses internet rolls two us states password

The best free antivirus software for 2020

best free antivirus

Facebook’s new privacy tool convinced me to delete my account

facebook hacked

Subaru Crosstrek vs. Subaru Outback

2020 Subaru Outback

Jeep’s plug-in hybrid Wrangler will silently prowl the great outdoors

Jeep Wrangler 4xe

The best convertibles for 2020

How to defog the windows in your car

The best car movies on Netflix right now

Every electric car available in 2020

How to fix a flat tire on your car

how to fix a flat tire

We need right-to-repair laws now more than ever

right to repair legislation now more than ever daily life in jammu and kashmir

Most fuel-efficient trucks for 2020

2020 Chevrolet Silverado Diesel

Chevrolet developing full-size electric pickup truck with 400-mile range

Honda Civic vs. Honda Accord